Consumer Driven Cereal Innovation

PLENARY SESSIONS

Invited Lectures

Papers

Consumer Attitudes Towards Healthy Cereal Products

Consumer, Cereals and Health: Trends, Fads and Reality

Health Benefits of Whole Grain Products

Abstracts

Futures for the Agri-Industry. Nutrition & Health 2020—A Scenario Example

Bringing Cereal Based Foods Back in the Core of People’s Diet

Effects of Cereal Foods on Glucose and Insulin Metabolism: A Nutrigenomics Approach

Diet, Obesity and Genes in Europe: Diogenes and Other Projects

Implications of the New EU Legislation Regarding Health Claims

SCIENCE TRACK

Consumer Insights and Nutritional Aspects of Innovative Cereal-Based Products Nutritional and Sensory Quality

Paper

(Bio)processing as Tool to Tailor Cereal Flavour

Abstracts

How to Make Good Dough - Revitalizing Your Product Portfolio by Understanding Consumer Needs

Assessment of the Suitability of a Range of Gluten-Free Cereals for Their Potential Use in Gluten-Free Bread

Effect of Lactic Acid Fermentation of Barley Whole Meal Flour on Carbohydrate Composition, Anti-Nutritional Factors and Digestibility

Structure-Property Relations for Starch: Characterization and Nutrition

Fructans in Durum Wheat: An Opportunity for Functional Foods

Physiology

Abstracts

In Vivo Digestive Starch Characteristics and Postprandial Glucose Kinetics of Wholemeal Wheat Bread

The Role of Novel Cellulose Dietary Fibers in Controlling Tissue Lipid Levels in High-Fat Fed Hamsters

Whole-Grain and Refined Wheat Flours Show Distinct Metabolic Profiles in Rats as Assessed by 1H NMR-Based Metabonomic Approach

Cereals: Source of High Quality Nutrients

Regulation and Functional Nutrients

Papers

Wheat Flour Associated Xylanases Affect the AX Population in Dough

Variation in Rheological Properties of Dough Enriched in Untreated and Treated

Dietary Fiber Rich Cereal Fractions

The EU Nutrition and Health Claim Regulation – Impact on Cereal R&D

Abstracts

Functional Oat Fractions for Healthy and Tasty Products

Insight in the Anti-Staling Properties of a Maltogenic Amylase During Bread Making

Addition of Bread Wheat Semolina to Flour Leads to Preservation of Starch

Granular Structure During Bread Making

How to Make a Healthy, High Fibre Bread with Excellent Taste

Methodology

Paper

A Rapid Quantitative Acoustic Technique to Screen for DON in Grain

Abstract

Developments in the Measurement of Dietary Fibre, Available Carbohydrates and Other Components Affecting Food Quality

Posters

The Wheat Bugs (Insecta Heteroptera) in Spanish Wheat Samples, and Their Effect on Flour Rheological Quality

Comparison of Predictions of Baking Volume Using Large Deformation Rheological

Properties: Dough Inflation System, Kieffer Dough Extensibility System and 2g Mixograph

Effect of the Sowing Date on Physicochemical and Functional Properties of Native Starches

Extracted from European Soft Wheat (Triticum aestivum L.)

Reducing and Cross-Linking Wheat Seed Storage Proteins with Thioredoxin

Mechanism of Gliadin-Glutenin Linking During Bread Baking

Quality Evaluation and High Throughput Analysis of Aromatic Italian Rice Varieties Through HS-SPME/GC-MS Analysis

Abstracts

Separation of Protein Subunits in Irish Wheat Flours Using Microfluidic

Technology to Determine Quality and Potential End-Uses of Individual Flours

Study of Gluten Network Development in Mixed Batter Dough: Structural and Biochemical Modifications

Optimization of Extrusion Cooking Parameters for Main Commercial Pulse Legumes

Compositional and Technological Changes of Wheat During Germination

Cereal Proteomics: Interactions of Transglutaminase and Buckwheat Proteins

Quantitation of the Dilatancy of Different Starches: Effects on the Water Holding Capacity, the Techno-Functional Properties of Wheat Dough

Effect of Growth Temperature on Viscosity of Soluble Barley Beta-Glucan

Build-Up of Gluten Proteins During Grain Filling: The Influence of Environmental Factors

Influence of Temperature and Relative Humidity on the Mechanical Properties and Grinding Behaviour of Wheat Bran

Gelatinization and Retro-Gradation Properties of Acetylated Corn Starch Studied by DSC

Xylanase Inhibitors Bind to Polysaccharides

Effects of Genotype, Harvest Year, Genotype-by-Harvest Year Interactions and Agronomic Factors on the Variability of Wheat Associated Xylanases

Raman Analysis of Ferulate Content in Wheat Arabinoxylans

Investigation of Barley Protein Concentrate, Isolates and Hydrolysate by Gel Filtration Chromatography

Reverse Engineering Approach on Cereal Food Foams Processing and Behaviour: A Knowledge Management Approach

Comparison of the Methods Used for the Estimation of Damaged Starch in Wheat Flour Samples

French Bread as Source of Dietary Fibres

Behaviour of Carotenoids and Tocopherols Originating from Corn in the Process of Production of Corn Oil and Corn Semolina

The Content of Vitamin E in Organic Wheat- and Spelt Flour Depending on the Type of Grinding

Structural Analysis of Exopolysaccharides Produced by Sourdough Related Microbes

MONIQA—A New EU-Project Towards the Harmonization of Analytical Methods for Monitoring Food Quality and Safety in the Food Supply Chain

TECHNOLOGY TRACK

Better Processes for Better Nutrition

Papers

A New Kneading Process with Oxygen-Enriched Water

Development of New Dry Fractionation Processes of Wheat Grain to Address

Consumers’ Demand for Healthy Foods and Ingredients

Abstracts

Pre-Fermented Frozen Dough. Impact of Pre-Fermentation on Baking Performance

Controlling Oat Flake Quality to Meet Customer Needs

Technology of Drinkable Pro-Biotic Cereal Suspensions (Smoothies)

Bioactive Ingredients

Papers

Application of Extruded Wheat Bran for Added-Value Bread Production

Leveraging Fiber Characteristics to Functionally Improve Food Products

Abstracts

A New Healthy and Functional Ingredient

Flax: A Versatile Nutritional Ingredient

Product Quality

Product Texture and Quality

Papers

The Oxygreen® Process, a New Tool for Global Improvement of Whole Wheat Grain and of All Products from Wheat Grain Milling

Water Migration and Molecular Mobility in Cakes During Storage: An NMR Investigation

Abstracts

Interfacial Properties of Dough Liquor from Lipase Modified Dough

Impact of Parboiling on the Maillard Reaction in Long-Grain Rice

Towards a Decision Support Tool for French Bread Making: Qualitative Representation and Expert-System Shell for Mixing

Shelf Life

Abstracts

Antifungal Activity of Sourdough and Potential to Reduce the Level of Calcium Propionate in Wheat Bread

Ingredients for Improving Frozen Bakery Products - An Application Which Meets Consumer and Market Needs

Toxicology

Paper

Asparagine Concentration and Acrylamide Formation Potential in Wheat Flour as Affected by Sulfur Fertilization

Abstract

Pesticide Residues in Post Harvest Treated Wheat, Barley and Their Products

Posters

Can You Mix Hot Dough?

Bread Dough Modification Related to Exogenous Phospholipases Usage

Wheat Protein for Lipid Management

Effect of Flour Type on Cake Volume and Cookie Diameter Evaluated Dynamically During Baking

The Effects of Different Mixing Processes on Dough Rheology and Bread Loaf Attributes

Influence of Nitrogen Fertilizer Treatments on Soft Wheat Starch Characteristics

Study of the Frozen Part-Baked Bread Odour

Automation of Methods for Cereal Qualification: Development and Validation of Macro- and Micro-Scale Sedimentation-Tests

Isolation and Characterization of Aleurone from Wheat Bran

Abstracts

Optimization of a Ripening Chamber Including Energy Recovery: Innovative Possibilities for the Ripening Control

Business Informing Science and Science Informing Business for the Benefit of Improved Customer Health

Extrusion Cooking: A Comparison of the Effect of Vegetable Oils from Different Sources on Wheat Starch Extrusion Behaviour

Fractionation and Characterisation of Protein Hydrolysates Produced by Enzymic Hydrolysis of Brewers’ Spent Grain

Functional Properties of Resistant Starch Preparations Formed by Acid Hydrolysis and Heat Treatment

Valorisation in Bread of Dietary Fibres from By-Products of the Agro-Industries

Mathematical Description of Wheat Cultivar Quality

Effects of Dietary Protein from Japanese and Proso Millets on Plasma Levels of Lipids, Glucose, Insulin and Adiponectin in Type 2 Diabetic Mice

Fundamental Studies on the Reduction of Salt in Wheat Bread

Fundamental Studies on the High Pressure Treatment of Oat Doughs

Fundamental Studies on the Impact of Emulsifiers and Dough Improvers on Gluten-Free Bread Quality

Protein Content: Not an Unambiguous Concept for the Effect on Baking Quality of Wheat

Oxidative Enzymes: New Tools for Bread Making

Flour Quality Determination Using a Controlled Benchtop Performance Method in a Model Pizza Dough System

Evaluation of Hard Red Spring Wheat Quality with Mixolab

Development of Methods for Real Time PCR Quantification of Triticum durum Sourdoughs Microflora

Influence of Wheat Starch Modification on Bread Staling

New Rapid Glycemic TNO Index Method (GTI) for Prediction of Glycemic Index and Measurement of Carbohydrate Digestibility

Extruded Cereals with Added Value by Using Pre-Biotic Inulin

