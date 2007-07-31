Consultative Hemostasis and Thrombosis

Part I: General Information



CHAPTER 1: The Consultative Process, Craig S. Kitchens, MD



CHAPTER 2: A Systematic Approach to the Bleeding Patient: Correlation of Clinical Symptoms and Signs with Laboratory Testing, Craig Kessler, MD, Nushmia Khokhar, MD, Minetta Liu, MD



CHAPTER 3: Endothelium William C. Aird, MD



Part II: Hemorrhagic Processes



CHAPTER 4: Hemophilia A and B, Lisa N. Boggio, MS, MD, Craig M. Kessler, MD



CHAPTER 5: Less Common Congenital Disorders of Hemostasis, Harold R. Roberts, MD, Miguel A. Escobar, MD



CHAPTER 6: Non-hemophilic inhibitors of coagulation, Bruce Ewenstein, MD, PhD



CHAPTER 7: von Willebrand Disease, Margaret E. Rick, MD



CHAPTER 8: General aspects of thrombocytopenia, platelet transfusions and platelet growth factors, David Kuter, MD



CHAPTER 9: Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura, James N. George, MD, Kiarash Kojouri, MD



CHAPTER 10:Congenital and Acquired Disorders of Platelet Function and Number, Shawn Jobe, MD, PhD, Jorge Di Paola, MD



CHAPTER 11: Purpura and Other Hematovascular Disoders, Marc Zumberg, MD, Craig S. Kitchens, MD



CHAPTER 12: Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation, Carrie LaBelle, MD, Craig S. Kitchens, MD



CHAPTER 13: The cross-talk of inflammation and coagulation in infectious disease and their value in disseminated intravascular coagulation, Eefje Jong, MD, Eric C.M. van Gorp, MD, Marcel Levi, MD, Hugo ten Cate, MD



Part III: Thrombotic Processes



CHAPTER 14: Thrombophilia: Clinical and Laboratory Assessment and Management, John A. Heit, MD



CHAPTER 15: Deep Vein Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism, Samuel Z. Goldhaber, MD



CHAPTER 16: Venous Thromboses at Unusual Sites, Marc S. Zumberg MD, Craig S. Kitchens, MD



CHAPTER 17: Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment of the Postphlebitic Syndrome, Reagan W. Quan, MD, David L. Gillespie, MD



CHAPTER 18: Thrombocytosis: essential thrombocythemia vs. reactive etiologies, Craig M. Kessler, MD, Jan Jacques Michiels, MD, PhD



CHAPTER 19: The Antiphospholipid Syndrome: Clinical Presentation, Diagnosis, and Patient Management, Jacob Rand, MD, Miles B. Levin, MD, Barbara M. Alving MD



CHAPTER 20: Hemostatic aspects of cardiovascular medicine, Richard C. Becker, MD



CHAPTER 21: Risk factors for arterial thrombosis, Mary Cushman, MD, MSc, Barbara M. Alving, MD



CHAPTER 22: Peripheral Arterial Disease, William R. Hiatt, MD



CHAPTER 23: Thrombosis and Cancer, Frederick R. Rickles, MD, FACP, Mark Levine, MD, MSc



CHAPTER 24: Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Joel L. Moake, MD



CHAPTER 25: Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia, Theodore E. Warkentin, MD



Part IV: Therapeutic Measures



CHAPTER 26: Antithrombotic Agents, Charles W. Francis, MD



CHAPTER 27: Blood Component And Pharmacologic Therapy of Hemostatic Disorders, Charles D. Bolan, MD, Harvey G. Klein, MD



CHAPTER 28 : Thrombolytic Therapy, Victor J. Marder, MD



CHAPTER 29: Topical Hemostatic Agents for Localized Bleeding, Mark R. Jackson, MD



CHAPTER 30: Therapeutic Apheresis, Chelsea A. Sheppard, MD, Christopher D. Hillyer, MD



CHAPTER 31: Vena Cava Filters, Christine L. Hann, MD, Michael B. Streiff, MD



CHAPTER 32: Thrombosis Related to Venous Access Devices, McDonald K. Horne III, MD, Richard Chang, MD



CHAPTER 33: Dietary Supplements and Hemostasis, Teirona Low Dog, MD, Merry-Jennifer Markham, MD



Part V: Issues Specific to Women



CHAPTER 34: Thrombotic Risk of Contraceptives and Other Hormonal Therapies, Suman Sood, MD, Steven Stein, MD, Barbara A. Konkle, MD



CHAPTER 35: Management of Bleeding Disorders in Pregnancy, Stephanie Seremetis, MD, Vctoria Afshani, MD



CHAPTER 36: Management of thrombophilia and APLS during pregnancy, Jody L. Kujovich, MD, Barbara M. Alving, MD



Part VI: Special Issues



CHAPTER 37: Surgery and Hemostasis, Craig S. Kitchens, MD



CHAPTER 38: Anticoagulation in the Perioperative Period, Bundarika Suwanawiboon, MD, Thomas L. Ortel, MD, PhD



CHAPTER 39: Hemostasis Alterations in Liver Disease and Liver Transplantation, M. Senzolo, MD, A. K. Burroughs, MD



CHAPTER 40: Outpatient Anticoagulant Therapy, Jack E. Ansell, MD



CHAPTER 41: Point of Care Testing for Hemostatic Disorders, Kendra Kubiak, MD, B. Gail Macik, MD



CHAPTER 42: Prevention and Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism in Neurologic and Neurosurgical Patients, David Green, MD, PhD



CHAPTER 43: Hematologic Interventions for Acute Central Nervous System Disease, Fred Rincon, MD, Andres Fernandez, MD, Stephan A. Mayer, MD



CHAPTER 44: Atrial Septal Abnormalities and Cryptogenic Stroke, Peter C. Block, MD



CHAPTER 45: Pulmonary Hypertension: Thrombotic and Non-Thrombotic in Origin, Lewis J. Rubin, MD



CHAPTER 46:Hemorrhage Control and Thrombosis Following Severe Injury, Ann B. Zimrin, MD, John B. Holcomb, MD, John R. Hess, MD



CHAPTER 47:Hemostatic Aspects of Sickle Cell Disease, Kenneth Ataga, MD, Richard Lottenberg, MD



CHAPTER 48: Anticoagulation for Atrial Fibrillation and Prosthetic Cardiac Valves, Thomas G. DeLoughery, MD