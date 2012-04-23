Consultative Hematology, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738755, 9781455744077

Consultative Hematology, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 26-2

1st Edition

Authors: Fred Schiffman Anthony Mega
eBook ISBN: 9781455744077
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738755
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd April 2012
Page Count: 1440
Description

Topics in this issue include: Why does my patient have leukocytosis?; Why Is My Patient Neutropenic?; Does My Patient with a Serum Monoclonal Spike have Multiple Myeloma?; DVT and Pulmonary Embolism; Why Does My Patient Have Lymphadenopathy/Splenomegaly?; and Why Does My Patient have Thrombocytopenia?

About the Authors

Fred Schiffman Author

Brown University

Anthony Mega Author

