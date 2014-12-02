Consultations in Liver Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 19-1

Dr. Flamm has invited a group of distinguished hepatologists to provide insight into the assessment of a variety of scenarios where clinical judgment based on experience and published literature is an invaluable addition to the care of individual patients. Articles included in the issue address the following topics: Evaluation and Management of Portal Vein Thrombosis, Liver Disease in the HIV patient, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Evaluation of Renal Insufficiency in the Cirrhotic Patient, Contemporary Management of Autoimmune Hepatitis, Diagnosis and Treatment of Overlap Syndromes, Ins and Outs of Liver Imaging for the Gastroenterologist, Contemporary Assessment of Hepatic Fibrosis, A Primer on Liver Transplantation Immunosuppressive Agents for the Gastroenterologist, Evaluation of Jaundice in the Hospitalized Patient, Liver Disease in the Adolescent, Evaluation and Management of Hemochromatosis and How and When to Administer Hepatitis A and B Virus Vaccinations. These are all common contemporary reasons for consultations for Gastroenterologists and Hepatologists and this issue will address the issues in a pragmatic way.