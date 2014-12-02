Consultations in Liver Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323354431, 9780323354615

Consultations in Liver Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 19-1

1st Edition

Authors: Steven Flamm
eBook ISBN: 9780323354615
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323354431
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2014
Description

Dr. Flamm has invited a group of distinguished hepatologists to provide insight into the assessment of a variety of scenarios where clinical judgment based on experience and published literature is an invaluable addition to the care of individual patients. Articles included in the issue address the following topics: Evaluation and Management of Portal Vein Thrombosis, Liver Disease in the HIV patient, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Evaluation of Renal Insufficiency in the Cirrhotic Patient, Contemporary Management of Autoimmune Hepatitis, Diagnosis and Treatment of Overlap Syndromes, Ins and Outs of Liver Imaging for the Gastroenterologist, Contemporary Assessment of Hepatic Fibrosis, A Primer on Liver Transplantation Immunosuppressive Agents for the Gastroenterologist, Evaluation of Jaundice in the Hospitalized Patient, Liver Disease in the Adolescent, Evaluation and Management of Hemochromatosis and How and When to Administer Hepatitis A and B Virus Vaccinations. These are all common contemporary reasons for consultations for Gastroenterologists and Hepatologists and this issue will address the issues in a pragmatic way.

About the Authors

Steven Flamm Author

Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Surgery Medical Director, Liver Transplantation, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL

