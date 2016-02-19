Constructivism in Mathematics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444705068, 9781483275406

Constructivism in Mathematics, Volume 121

1st Edition

An Introduction

Editors: J. Barwise D. Kaplan H.J. Keisler
Authors: A.S. Troelstra D. Van Dalen
eBook ISBN: 9781483275406
Paperback ISBN: 9780444705068
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st August 1988
Page Count: 376
"The present volume is completely self contained, and would make an excellent choice of text for an introductory course on its subject. Most of the material has been tried our in courses at Amsterdam and Utrecht; each chapter has a good collection of exercises." --A. Urquhart, Studia Logica

