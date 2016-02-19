Constructivism in Mathematics, Vol 1, Volume 121
1st Edition
Description
These two volumes cover the principal approaches to constructivism in mathematics. They present a thorough, up-to-date introduction to the metamathematics of constructive mathematics, paying special attention to Intuitionism, Markov's constructivism and Martin-Lof's type theory with its operational semantics. A detailed exposition of the basic features of constructive mathematics, with illustrations from analysis, algebra and topology, is provided, with due attention to the metamathematical aspects. Volume 1 is a self-contained introduction to the practice and foundations of constructivism, and does not require specialized knowledge beyond basic mathematical logic. Volume 2 contains mainly advanced topics of a proof-theoretical and semantical nature.
Readership
Students and researchers in Logic (Mathematics, Computer Science, Philosophy).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 355
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1988
- Published:
- 1st July 1988
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080570884
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444702661