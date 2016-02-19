Constructivism in Mathematics, Vol 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444702661, 9780080570884

Constructivism in Mathematics, Vol 1, Volume 121

1st Edition

Authors: A.S. Troelstra D. van Dalen
eBook ISBN: 9780080570884
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444702661
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st July 1988
Page Count: 355
Description

These two volumes cover the principal approaches to constructivism in mathematics. They present a thorough, up-to-date introduction to the metamathematics of constructive mathematics, paying special attention to Intuitionism, Markov's constructivism and Martin-Lof's type theory with its operational semantics. A detailed exposition of the basic features of constructive mathematics, with illustrations from analysis, algebra and topology, is provided, with due attention to the metamathematical aspects. Volume 1 is a self-contained introduction to the practice and foundations of constructivism, and does not require specialized knowledge beyond basic mathematical logic. Volume 2 contains mainly advanced topics of a proof-theoretical and semantical nature.

Readership

Students and researchers in Logic (Mathematics, Computer Science, Philosophy).

About the Authors

A.S. Troelstra Author

D. van Dalen Author

