Construction Hazardous Materials Compliance Guide

Disturbing asbestos materials during construction is a serious hazard that all contractors may encounter. Because of the insidious nature of the material as a health hazard, EPA regulations require that even when a structure is to be completely demolished, asbestos (and all other hazardous materials) must be removed by a qualified contractor prior to general demolition. A construction contractor contemplating abatement work needs to ascertain regulatory applicability under one of the following: OSHA-approved state program, Federal OSHA regulations (applicable to the private sector and certain federal employees) or OSHA-approved.

Construction Worksite Compliance Guide to Asbestos provides the contractors, building owners and inspectors with the current best management practices for asbestos removal and disposal methods. Packed with checklist, tables and "quick lookup" materials, this manual provides a step by step approach for identifying asbestos, complying with OSHA and EPA regulations as well as the safe disposal of asbestos.