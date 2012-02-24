Construction Hazardous Materials Compliance Guide
1st Edition
Asbestos Detection, Abatement and Inspection Procedures
Description
Disturbing asbestos materials during construction is a serious hazard that all contractors may encounter. Because of the insidious nature of the material as a health hazard, EPA regulations require that even when a structure is to be completely demolished, asbestos (and all other hazardous materials) must be removed by a qualified contractor prior to general demolition. A construction contractor contemplating abatement work needs to ascertain regulatory applicability under one of the following: OSHA-approved state program, Federal OSHA regulations (applicable to the private sector and certain federal employees) or OSHA-approved.
Construction Worksite Compliance Guide to Asbestos provides the contractors, building owners and inspectors with the current best management practices for asbestos removal and disposal methods. Packed with checklist, tables and "quick lookup" materials, this manual provides a step by step approach for identifying asbestos, complying with OSHA and EPA regulations as well as the safe disposal of asbestos.
Key Features
- Ascertain the presence of asbestos through testing
- Prepare the abatement plan
- Submit the plan to the state, EPA or local municipality having jurisdiction
- Proper Waste Disposal techniques
- Scope of work
Readership
Construction Managers, Construction Engineers, Architects, Facilities Managers and Building Owners
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acronyms
Introduction
1. What Is Asbestos?
Asbestos health effects
Where can asbestos be found?
What should property owners do if they discover asbestos?
Managing asbestos problems
Asbestos professionals
Regulations governing asbestos
2. Overview of Codes, Regulations, and Standards
Summary
3. Identifying Asbestos
Design
Asbestos-containing materials
Sample situations
Alternative approaches
Asbestos waste
4. Health Facts about Asbestos
What are the health hazards of exposure to asbestos?
Who is at risk for an asbestos-related disease?
Which factors affect the risk of developing an asbestos-related disease?
How does smoking affect risk?
How are asbestos-related diseases detected?
How can workers protect themselves from asbestos exposure?
Which programs are available to help individuals with asbestos-related diseases?
Is there federal legislation to help victims of asbestos-related diseases?
Which organizations offer information related to asbestos exposure?
5. Quick Tips for Contractors Working with Asbestos
Asbestos in homes and buildings
Definitions of asbestos-containing material
Specific guidance for contractors
Site safety and contingency plans summary
6. Uncertified Contractors’ Guide to Inspections and Management
How to identify materials that contain asbestos
How to manage an asbestos problem
Asbestos professionals
7. Insulation-Containing Asbestos
Identifying vermiculite insulation
8. OSHA Regulations
Construction work classes
What is the permissible exposure limit for asbestos?
What is an initial exposure assessment?
What is a negative exposure assessment?
Are employers required to perform exposure monitoring?
When Must Employers Conduct Periodic Monitoring?
Is additional monitoring ever needed?
Employee records
What is a regulated area?
Communicating asbestos hazards present at work sites
OSHA-Required Warning Notices
Are Employers Required to Provide Asbestos Warning Labels?
Employee training regarding asbestos exposure
Methods of compliance
The competent person
Working with respirators
Protective clothing
Hygiene-related requirements of the classes
Employers’ housekeeping responsibilities
OSHA assistance
How to Obtain Consultation Services
What Is the Strategic Partnership Program?
Does OSHA Offer Training and Education?
Does OSHA Provide Any Information Electronically?
How Do I Learn More About Related OSHA Publications?
How Do I Contact OSHA?
Conclusion
9. EPA Requirements and Recommendations
Definitions
General provisions
General requirements
License requirements for business and public entities
Asbestos abatement contractor license requirements
Asbestos analytical laboratory
In-house asbestos abatement unit
Training provider
Certification requirements for asbestos professionals
Asbestos management planner
Pre-abatement requirements
Asbestos abatement work practice requirements
Monitoring and release requirements for a regulated area
Permit-by-rule for asbestos waste storage facilities
Approval of training courses
Regulations incorporated by reference
Conclusion
10. Hazardous Materials Workers
Nature of the work
Transportation
The superfund
Mold
Supervision
Work environment
Training, other qualifications, and advancement
How much do you already know?
Answers
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
- Published:
- 24th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124158788
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124158412
About the Author
R. Dodge Woodson
Affiliations and Expertise
General contractor and master plumber