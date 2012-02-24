Construction Hazardous Materials Compliance Guide - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124158412, 9780124158788

Construction Hazardous Materials Compliance Guide

1st Edition

Asbestos Detection, Abatement and Inspection Procedures

Authors: R. Dodge Woodson
Description

Disturbing asbestos materials during construction is a serious hazard that all contractors may encounter. Because of the insidious nature of the material as a health hazard, EPA regulations require that even when a structure is to be completely demolished, asbestos (and all other hazardous materials) must be removed by a qualified contractor prior to general demolition. A construction contractor contemplating abatement work needs to ascertain regulatory applicability under one of the following: OSHA-approved state program, Federal OSHA regulations (applicable to the private sector and certain federal employees) or OSHA-approved.

Construction Worksite Compliance Guide to Asbestos provides the contractors, building owners and inspectors with the current best management practices for asbestos removal and disposal methods. Packed with checklist, tables and "quick lookup" materials, this manual provides a step by step approach for identifying asbestos, complying with OSHA and EPA regulations as well as the safe disposal of asbestos.

Key Features

  • Ascertain the presence of asbestos through testing
  • Prepare the abatement plan
  • Submit the plan to the state, EPA or local municipality having jurisdiction
  • Proper Waste Disposal techniques
  • Scope of work

Readership

Construction Managers, Construction Engineers, Architects, Facilities Managers and Building Owners

Table of Contents

Dedication

Acronyms

Introduction

1. What Is Asbestos?

Asbestos health effects

Where can asbestos be found?

What should property owners do if they discover asbestos?

Managing asbestos problems

Asbestos professionals

Regulations governing asbestos

2. Overview of Codes, Regulations, and Standards

Summary

3. Identifying Asbestos

Design

Asbestos-containing materials

Sample situations

Alternative approaches

Asbestos waste

4. Health Facts about Asbestos

What are the health hazards of exposure to asbestos?

Who is at risk for an asbestos-related disease?

Which factors affect the risk of developing an asbestos-related disease?

How does smoking affect risk?

How are asbestos-related diseases detected?

How can workers protect themselves from asbestos exposure?

Which programs are available to help individuals with asbestos-related diseases?

Is there federal legislation to help victims of asbestos-related diseases?

Which organizations offer information related to asbestos exposure?

5. Quick Tips for Contractors Working with Asbestos

Asbestos in homes and buildings

Definitions of asbestos-containing material

Specific guidance for contractors

Site safety and contingency plans summary

6. Uncertified Contractors’ Guide to Inspections and Management

How to identify materials that contain asbestos

How to manage an asbestos problem

Asbestos professionals

7. Insulation-Containing Asbestos

Identifying vermiculite insulation

8. OSHA Regulations

Construction work classes

What is the permissible exposure limit for asbestos?

What is an initial exposure assessment?

What is a negative exposure assessment?

Are employers required to perform exposure monitoring?

When Must Employers Conduct Periodic Monitoring?

Is additional monitoring ever needed?

Employee records

What is a regulated area?

Communicating asbestos hazards present at work sites

OSHA-Required Warning Notices

Are Employers Required to Provide Asbestos Warning Labels?

Employee training regarding asbestos exposure

Methods of compliance

The competent person

Working with respirators

Protective clothing

Hygiene-related requirements of the classes

Employers’ housekeeping responsibilities

OSHA assistance

How to Obtain Consultation Services

What Is the Strategic Partnership Program?

Does OSHA Offer Training and Education?

Does OSHA Provide Any Information Electronically?

How Do I Learn More About Related OSHA Publications?

How Do I Contact OSHA?

Conclusion

9. EPA Requirements and Recommendations

Definitions

General provisions

General requirements

License requirements for business and public entities

Asbestos abatement contractor license requirements

Asbestos analytical laboratory

In-house asbestos abatement unit

Training provider

Certification requirements for asbestos professionals

Asbestos management planner

Pre-abatement requirements

Asbestos abatement work practice requirements

Monitoring and release requirements for a regulated area

Permit-by-rule for asbestos waste storage facilities

Approval of training courses

Regulations incorporated by reference

Conclusion

10. Hazardous Materials Workers

Nature of the work

Transportation

The superfund

Mold

Supervision

Work environment

Training, other qualifications, and advancement

How much do you already know?

Answers

Glossary

Index

