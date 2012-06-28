Construction Hazardous Materials Compliance Guide
1st Edition
Mold Detection, Abatement and Inspection Procedures
While it would appear that contractors are not affected by the liabilities of the work of others, it is important that they understand the documentation that establishes culpability and the terms of restitution. A "boots on the ground" approach to the pre and post construction inspections as well as all activities in between, Construction Worksite Compliance Guide: Mold provides expert time saving tips to ensure that the job is done right the first time and according to state and Federal regulation. In this book, Woodson shares over 30 years of real-world experience for planning and monitoring the daily work activities on mold contaminated worksites. Packed with checklist, tables and "quick lookup" materials, this manual provides a step by step approach for monitoring workers who are performing the activities specified in a mold abatement work plans.
- Expert advice for avoiding liabilities of the work of others
- Packed with checklists, tables, and "quick lookup" materials
- Tips for conducting pre and post worksite inspections
- Step by step approach to planning and monitoring the daily worksite activities
Construction Managers, Construction Engineers, Architects, Facilities Managers and Building Owners
Dedication
Introduction
1. Basics about Mold
Mold
Where molds are found
The causes of molds in buildings
Mold concerns
Preventive maintenance
Protecting occupants during renovations or remodeling
Building evaluation
Selecting qualified professionals
Sampling for mold
Mold control and remediation
What to do about mold in the workplace
Getting more information for mold-related problems
Adverse health effects
OSHA assistance
2. Molds in the Environment
Health effects and symptoms associated with mold exposure
Toxic molds
3. OSHA Workplace Guidelines for Mold
Mold basics
Health effects
Prevention
Remediation plan
Mold remediation/cleanup methods
Mold remediation guidelines
Personal protective equipment
Sampling for mold
Remediation equipment
How to know when you have finished remediation/cleanup
Conclusion
GOVERNMENT RESOURCES
Additional Resources
4. Mold in Homes
How to get rid of mold
Who should do the cleanup?
Tips and techniques
Testing or sampling for mold
Cleanup and biocides
Beware of mold
5. General Mold Remediation Methods
Communicate when you remediate
Sampling
Plan the remediation before starting the work
Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system
Remediation
The key to mold control is moisture control
Health concerns
Cleanup methods
Personal protective equipment
Containment
Equipment
State requirements
6. Mold Following Hurricanes and Floods
Fungi
Factors that produce mold growth
How persons are exposed to mold
Factors that cause disease from mold
Assessing exposure to mold
Cleanup and prevention
Personal protective equipment
Potential health effects of fungal contamination
Preventing fungal contamination after hurricanes or floods
Health-outcome surveillance and follow-up
7. Mold in Schools
Communication
Evaluation of investigation findings
Determining remediation scope
Administrative controls
Remediation practices considerations
Remediation evaluation
Examples of step-by-step remediation procedures
8. Licensing and Registration
General conditions
Applications and Renewal Fees
Insurance requirements
Examination and licensing requirements
Mold training requirements
Minimum work practices and procedures
Notifications
Record retention
Documenting mold remediation
Compliance
Glossary
Resources
Index
R. Dodge Woodson
General contractor and master plumber