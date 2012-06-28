Construction Hazardous Materials Compliance Guide - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124158405, 9780124158795

Construction Hazardous Materials Compliance Guide

1st Edition

Mold Detection, Abatement and Inspection Procedures

Authors: R. Dodge Woodson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124158405
eBook ISBN: 9780124158795
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th June 2012
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
41.50
29.05
29.05
29.05
33.20
29.05
29.05
33.20
64.50
45.15
45.15
45.15
51.60
45.15
45.15
51.60
59.95
41.97
41.97
41.97
47.96
41.97
41.97
47.96
45.95
32.16
32.16
32.16
36.76
32.16
32.16
36.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
59.95
41.97
41.97
41.97
47.96
41.97
41.97
47.96
36.99
25.89
25.89
25.89
29.59
25.89
25.89
29.59
45.95
32.16
32.16
32.16
36.76
32.16
32.16
36.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

While it would appear that contractors are not affected by the liabilities of the work of others, it is important that they understand the documentation that establishes culpability and the terms of restitution. A "boots on the ground" approach to the pre and post construction inspections as well as all activities in between, Construction Worksite Compliance Guide: Mold provides expert time saving tips to ensure that the job is done right the first time and according to state and Federal regulation. In this book, Woodson shares over 30 years of real-world experience for planning and monitoring the daily work activities on mold contaminated worksites. Packed with checklist, tables and "quick lookup" materials, this manual provides a step by step approach for monitoring workers who are performing the activities specified in a mold abatement work plans.

Key Features

  • Expert advice for avoiding liabilities of the work of others
  • Packed with checklists, tables, and "quick lookup" materials
  • Tips for conducting pre and post worksite inspections
  • Step by step approach to planning and monitoring the daily worksite activities

Readership

Construction Managers, Construction Engineers, Architects, Facilities Managers and Building Owners

Table of Contents

Dedication

Introduction

1. Basics about Mold

Mold

Where molds are found

The causes of molds in buildings

Mold concerns

Preventive maintenance

Protecting occupants during renovations or remodeling

Building evaluation

Selecting qualified professionals

Sampling for mold

Mold control and remediation

What to do about mold in the workplace

Getting more information for mold-related problems

Adverse health effects

OSHA assistance

2. Molds in the Environment

Health effects and symptoms associated with mold exposure

Toxic molds

3. OSHA Workplace Guidelines for Mold

Mold basics

Health effects

Prevention

Remediation plan

Mold remediation/cleanup methods

Mold remediation guidelines

Personal protective equipment

Sampling for mold

Remediation equipment

How to know when you have finished remediation/cleanup

Conclusion

GOVERNMENT RESOURCES

Additional Resources

4. Mold in Homes

How to get rid of mold

Who should do the cleanup?

Tips and techniques

Testing or sampling for mold

Cleanup and biocides

Beware of mold

5. General Mold Remediation Methods

Communicate when you remediate

Sampling

Plan the remediation before starting the work

Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system

Remediation

The key to mold control is moisture control

Health concerns

Cleanup methods

Personal protective equipment

Containment

Equipment

State requirements

6. Mold Following Hurricanes and Floods

Fungi

Factors that produce mold growth

How persons are exposed to mold

Factors that cause disease from mold

Assessing exposure to mold

Cleanup and prevention

Personal protective equipment

Potential health effects of fungal contamination

Preventing fungal contamination after hurricanes or floods

Health-outcome surveillance and follow-up

7. Mold in Schools

Communication

Evaluation of investigation findings

Determining remediation scope

Administrative controls

Remediation practices considerations

Remediation evaluation

Examples of step-by-step remediation procedures

8. Licensing and Registration

General conditions

Applications and Renewal Fees

Insurance requirements

Examination and licensing requirements

Mold training requirements

Minimum work practices and procedures

Notifications

Record retention

Documenting mold remediation

Compliance

Glossary

Resources

Index

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124158405
eBook ISBN:
9780124158795

About the Author

R. Dodge Woodson

Affiliations and Expertise

General contractor and master plumber

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.