Construction Hazardous Materials Compliance Guide

1st Edition

Lead Detection, Abatement and Inspection Procedures

Authors: R. Dodge Woodson
Description

Millions of homes built before 1978 contain lead paint, which poses a serious hazard to children under the age of 6. Construction Worksite Compliance Guide answers the most common questions about the requirements as mandated by the EPA's Renovate, Repair and Painting (RRP) rule and OSHA regulation 29CFR 1926.62. Packed with checklists, tables and "quick lookup" materials, this manual provides a step-by-step approach to determining job requirements and cost, assigning environmental responsibility to all parties, answering environmental questions, and conducting comprehensive worksite audits in the pre-bid phase of a renovation project.

Key Features

  • Thirty minute video clip discussing the latest detection and inspection techniques
  • Quick Tips for identifying, abating and disposing of lead
  • Guide to understanding and complying with OSHA and EPA regulations
  • Case histories, examples of work-related situations based on 30 years of experience

Readership

Construction Managers, Construction Engineers, Architects, Facilities Managers and Building Owners

Table of Contents

Dedication

Introduction

1. Lead Basics

Health effects of lead

Lead remediation

How to detect lead

Learn the regulations, rules, and laws

2. Lead Testing

Advantages and disadvantages of lead detector test kits

Certified testing

3. What You Need When Working with Lead

New rules for contractors

Safe work areas

When a job is complete

4. OSHA Requirements for Lead Construction

Definitions

Permissible exposure limit

Methods of compliance

Respiratory protection

Protective work clothing and equipment

Hygiene facilities and practices

Medical surveillance

Medical matters

Employee information and training

Recordkeeping

5. EPA Lead Renovation, Repair, and Painting Program Overview

Lead

Field sampling study

Exterior renovation activities

The final rule

6. Structure of EPA Lead Renovation, Repair, and Painting Program

Pre-renovation education rule

State, territorial, and tribal programs

Phased implementation and improved test kits

Minor repair and maintenance

Emergency projects

Pre-renovation education

Commercial buildings containing a child-occupied facility

7. EPA Lead Training and Certification

Renovator training

Initial certification of individuals

Responsibilities of renovation firms

Training provider accreditation and recordkeeping

8. Work Practices

Containment

Prohibited and restricted practices

Waste from renovations

Cleaning the work area

Vacuums Equipped with HEPA Filters

Visual inspection in lieu of cleaning verification

9. Recordkeeping Requirements

Documentation of compliance with other regulatory provisions

Notification to EPA

State, territorial, and tribal programs

Effective date and implementation dates

Statutory and executive order reviews

Paperwork reduction act

Regulatory flexibility act

Unfunded mandates reform act

Federalism

Children’s health protection

Energy effects

Environmental justice

Conclusion

Index

About the Author

R. Dodge Woodson

Affiliations and Expertise

General contractor and master plumber

