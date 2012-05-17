Construction Hazardous Materials Compliance Guide
1st Edition
Lead Detection, Abatement and Inspection Procedures
Description
Millions of homes built before 1978 contain lead paint, which poses a serious hazard to children under the age of 6. Construction Worksite Compliance Guide answers the most common questions about the requirements as mandated by the EPA's Renovate, Repair and Painting (RRP) rule and OSHA regulation 29CFR 1926.62. Packed with checklists, tables and "quick lookup" materials, this manual provides a step-by-step approach to determining job requirements and cost, assigning environmental responsibility to all parties, answering environmental questions, and conducting comprehensive worksite audits in the pre-bid phase of a renovation project.
Key Features
- Thirty minute video clip discussing the latest detection and inspection techniques
- Quick Tips for identifying, abating and disposing of lead
- Guide to understanding and complying with OSHA and EPA regulations
- Case histories, examples of work-related situations based on 30 years of experience
Readership
Construction Managers, Construction Engineers, Architects, Facilities Managers and Building Owners
Table of Contents
Dedication
Introduction
1. Lead Basics
Health effects of lead
Lead remediation
How to detect lead
Learn the regulations, rules, and laws
2. Lead Testing
Advantages and disadvantages of lead detector test kits
Certified testing
3. What You Need When Working with Lead
New rules for contractors
Safe work areas
When a job is complete
4. OSHA Requirements for Lead Construction
Definitions
Permissible exposure limit
Methods of compliance
Respiratory protection
Protective work clothing and equipment
Hygiene facilities and practices
Medical surveillance
Medical matters
Employee information and training
Recordkeeping
5. EPA Lead Renovation, Repair, and Painting Program Overview
Lead
Field sampling study
Exterior renovation activities
The final rule
6. Structure of EPA Lead Renovation, Repair, and Painting Program
Pre-renovation education rule
State, territorial, and tribal programs
Phased implementation and improved test kits
Minor repair and maintenance
Emergency projects
Pre-renovation education
Commercial buildings containing a child-occupied facility
7. EPA Lead Training and Certification
Renovator training
Initial certification of individuals
Responsibilities of renovation firms
Training provider accreditation and recordkeeping
8. Work Practices
Containment
Prohibited and restricted practices
Waste from renovations
Cleaning the work area
Vacuums Equipped with HEPA Filters
Visual inspection in lieu of cleaning verification
9. Recordkeeping Requirements
Documentation of compliance with other regulatory provisions
Notification to EPA
State, territorial, and tribal programs
Effective date and implementation dates
Statutory and executive order reviews
Paperwork reduction act
Regulatory flexibility act
Unfunded mandates reform act
Federalism
Children’s health protection
Energy effects
Environmental justice
Conclusion
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
- Published:
- 17th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124158818
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124158382
About the Author
R. Dodge Woodson
Affiliations and Expertise
General contractor and master plumber