Foreword Acknowledgements Introduction to Second Edition Chapter 1: Project Scheduling The Project Schedule The Purpose of a Project Schedule Types of Project Schedules What is the Contemporaneous Schedule? What is the Critical Path? What is Float? Who Owns Float? Reviewing and Approving the Project Schedule Early Completion Schedules Chapter 2: Types of Construction Delays What is a delay? Critical versus Non-Critical Delays Excusable versus Non-Excusable Delays Compensable versus Non-Compensable Delays Concurrent Delays Chapter 3: Measuring Delays'the Basics The Importance of Perspective Use the Contemporaneous Schedule to Measure Delay Do Not Create Schedules After-the-Fact to Measure Delays What to Do When there is No Schedule What is the As-Planned Schedule? What is As-Built Information? The Importance of the Critical Path The General Method for Analyzing a Schedule for Delays The Unique Position of Subcontractors Chapter 4: Delay Analysis Using Bar Chart Schedules Bar Chart Schedules versus CPM Schedules Defining the Critical Path Quantifying Delays Using Bar Chart Schedules Chapter 4 Example Chapter 5: Delay Analysis Using CPM Schedules The Advantages of Using CPM Schedules to Measure Delays Identifying the As-Planned Schedule Correcting versus Leaving Errors Identifying Schedule Updates for the Purpose of Measuring Delays Use of Scheduling Software and Other Software Tools in the Quantification of Delays Chapter 5 Examples Chapter 6: Delay Analysis When there is No Schedule Use of Contemporaneous Documents for Sequence and Timing Using an As-Built Analysis to Quantify Delays Chapter 7: Other Analysis Techniques'Their Strengths and Weaknesses Using Fragnets to Quantify Delays Windows Techniques Impacted As-Planned Analyses Collapsed As-Built Analyses Analyses Based on Dollars But-For Schedules, Analyses, and Arguments Chapter 8: An Owner's Damages Due to Delay Liquidated Damages Actual Damages Chapter 9: A Contractor's Damages Due to Delay General Guidelines for the Presentation and Recovery of Damages Types of Delay Damages Escalation of Labor Costs Equipment Costs Material Costs Other Delay Costs Chapter 10: Home Office Overhead What is Home Office Overhead? Effects of Delays on Home Office Costs Eichleay Formula Canadian Method Calculation Using Actual Records Net Present Value Analysis Chapter 11: Inefficiency Caused by Delay What is Inefficiency? Ways That Delay Can Lead to Inefficiencies Quantifying Inefficiency Quantifying the Costs of Inefficiency Chapter 12: Acceleration What is Acceleration? Why is a Project Accelerated? Constructive Acceleration How is a Project Accelerated? Quantification of the Time Savings Associated with Acceleration Quantifying the Costs of Acceleration Chapter 13: Other Categories of Delay Damages Damages Associated with Non-Critical Delays Consulting and Legal Costs Lost Profits/Opportunity Costs Chapter 14: Determining Responsibility for Delay Contract Requirements Gathering the Facts Evaluating Responsibility Weather Delays Chapter 15: Risk Management Owner's Considerations Construction Manager's Considerations General Contractor's Considerations Subcontractor's and Supplier's Considerations Design Consultant's Considerations Real Time Claims Management