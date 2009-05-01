Construction Delays
2nd Edition
Understanding Them Clearly, Analyzing Them Correctly
Description
Delays in construction projects are frequently expensive, since there is usually a construction loan involved which charges interest, management staff dedicated to the project whose costs are time dependent, and ongoing inflation in wage and material prices. Many techniques are used to analyze delays. Some of these methods have inherent weaknesses and should be avoided. This book points out the shortcomings of these faulty methods and explains how a delay analysis should be performed. It then describes specifically how the analysis is done with CPM schedules. A explanation of delays and delay damages, presented in a straightforward, accessible manner, should be useful to public and private owners, construction managers, general contractors, subcontractors, designers, suppliers, and attorneys whose work involves them in the construction industry. The discussion will include subtleties of the process, such as shifts in the critical path, and non-critical delays. The subject of damages is covered in detail, including the major categories of extended field overhead and unabsorbed home office overhead. Likewise, the damages suffered by the owner, either actual or liquidated, are also explained. Finally, a chapter is devoted to managing the risk of delays and time extensions from the viewpoints of the various parties to a construction project. A discussion of early completion schedules and constructive acceleration is also included.
In this new ediion, all chapters are updated to reflect the changes in the construction field since the first edition published over l6 years ago. The Second Edition includes over 40% more information such as new methods for analyzing delays with examples of the proper approach. The author also includes a new chapter on risk managment which focuses on the delay-related risks of the various parties in a construction project.
Key Features
- Explains the different categories of delays
- Addresses the concept of concurrency and also non-critical delays
- Discusses the more common approaches used for measuring and analyzing delays and the strengths and weaknesses associated with them
- Prevention of Time-Related Delay Problems
Readership
Owners/Developers Construction Engineers Construction Managers Contractors
Table of Contents
Foreword Acknowledgements Introduction to Second Edition Chapter 1: Project Scheduling The Project Schedule The Purpose of a Project Schedule Types of Project Schedules What is the Contemporaneous Schedule? What is the Critical Path? What is Float? Who Owns Float? Reviewing and Approving the Project Schedule Early Completion Schedules Chapter 2: Types of Construction Delays What is a delay? Critical versus Non-Critical Delays Excusable versus Non-Excusable Delays Compensable versus Non-Compensable Delays Concurrent Delays Chapter 3: Measuring Delays'the Basics The Importance of Perspective Use the Contemporaneous Schedule to Measure Delay Do Not Create Schedules After-the-Fact to Measure Delays What to Do When there is No Schedule What is the As-Planned Schedule? What is As-Built Information? The Importance of the Critical Path The General Method for Analyzing a Schedule for Delays The Unique Position of Subcontractors Chapter 4: Delay Analysis Using Bar Chart Schedules Bar Chart Schedules versus CPM Schedules Defining the Critical Path Quantifying Delays Using Bar Chart Schedules Chapter 4 Example Chapter 5: Delay Analysis Using CPM Schedules The Advantages of Using CPM Schedules to Measure Delays Identifying the As-Planned Schedule Correcting versus Leaving Errors Identifying Schedule Updates for the Purpose of Measuring Delays Use of Scheduling Software and Other Software Tools in the Quantification of Delays Chapter 5 Examples Chapter 6: Delay Analysis When there is No Schedule Use of Contemporaneous Documents for Sequence and Timing Using an As-Built Analysis to Quantify Delays Chapter 7: Other Analysis Techniques'Their Strengths and Weaknesses Using Fragnets to Quantify Delays Windows Techniques Impacted As-Planned Analyses Collapsed As-Built Analyses Analyses Based on Dollars But-For Schedules, Analyses, and Arguments Chapter 8: An Owner's Damages Due to Delay Liquidated Damages Actual Damages Chapter 9: A Contractor's Damages Due to Delay General Guidelines for the Presentation and Recovery of Damages Types of Delay Damages Escalation of Labor Costs Equipment Costs Material Costs Other Delay Costs Chapter 10: Home Office Overhead What is Home Office Overhead? Effects of Delays on Home Office Costs Eichleay Formula Canadian Method Calculation Using Actual Records Net Present Value Analysis Chapter 11: Inefficiency Caused by Delay What is Inefficiency? Ways That Delay Can Lead to Inefficiencies Quantifying Inefficiency Quantifying the Costs of Inefficiency Chapter 12: Acceleration What is Acceleration? Why is a Project Accelerated? Constructive Acceleration How is a Project Accelerated? Quantification of the Time Savings Associated with Acceleration Quantifying the Costs of Acceleration Chapter 13: Other Categories of Delay Damages Damages Associated with Non-Critical Delays Consulting and Legal Costs Lost Profits/Opportunity Costs Chapter 14: Determining Responsibility for Delay Contract Requirements Gathering the Facts Evaluating Responsibility Weather Delays Chapter 15: Risk Management Owner's Considerations Construction Manager's Considerations General Contractor's Considerations Subcontractor's and Supplier's Considerations Design Consultant's Considerations Real Time Claims Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 1st May 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856176774
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080957142
About the Author
Ted Trauner
A nationally recognized construction expert in scheduling, construction management, cost overruns/damages, construction means and methods, and delay and inefficiency analysis, Ted has either managed construction or evaluated problems on virtually every type of project including transportation, water/wastewater treatment, power, process and manufacturing, medical, educational, commercial, correctional, hotels, condominiums, residential housing, and athletic facilities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Trauner Consulting Service, Philadelphia, PA, USA
