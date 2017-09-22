Construction Delays
3rd Edition
Description
Construction Delays, Third Edition, provides the latest specialized tools and techniques needed to avoid delays on construction projects. These include institutional, industrial, commercial, hi-rise, power and water, transportation and marine construction projects. Most other references provide only post facto construction delay analysis. This update includes 18 chapters, 105 sections and approximately 100 new pages relative to the second edition.
Key Features
- Features greatly expanded discussion of the project management concerns related to construction delays, including a more comprehensive discussion of the development and review of the project schedule
- Offers a detailed analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the most common construction delay approaches and how they should be properly deployed or avoided
- Includes significant discussion of the contract provisions governing scheduling, the measurement of delays and payments for delay
- Includes numerous real world case studies
Readership
Public and Private Owners; Contractors, Subcontractors, and Material Suppliers; Architects, Engineers, and other Design Professionals; Construction Project Managers; and the Attorneys that represent them all
Table of Contents
- Project Scheduling
2. Float and the Critical Path
3. Schedule Reviews
4. Types of Construction Delays
5. Measuring Delays - The Basics
6. Delay Analysis Using Bar Chart Schedules
7. Delay Analysis Using CPM Schedules
8. Delay Analysis Using No Schedules
9. Other Forensic Schedule Analysis Techniques - Their Strengths and Weaknesses
10. The Owner’s Damages Due to Delay
11. The Contractor’s Damages Due to Delay
12. Home Office Overhead
13. Other Categories of Delay Damages
14. Inefficiency Caused by Delay
15. Acceleration
16. Determining Responsibility for Delay
17. Risk Management
18. Delays and the Contract
Details
- No. of pages:
- 418
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 22nd September 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128112434
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128112441
About the Author
Mark Nagata
Mark is a recognized expert regarding the analysis of Critical Path Method (CPM) schedules. He’s a qualified expert witness. Mark was a contributing author and continues to provide updates and revisions to the AACE International’s (AACEi) Recommended Practice No. 29R-03 for Forensic Schedule Analysis (RP-FSA. He writes and speaks nationally and internationally on construction claim topics. Mark uses his expertise to help his client’s prepare, evaluate, and analyze delays, inefficiencies, acceleration, and damages on projects including transportation, power, medical, education, commercial, and high-rise buildings across the US and internationally.
Affiliations and Expertise
Trauner Consulting Service, Philadelphia, PA, USA
William Manginelli
William A. Manginelli has extensive experience in project management, scheduling, construction change analysis, and surety completion on many types of projects including institutional, industrial, commercial, hi-rise, power and water, transportation, and marine construction. His expertise lies in the areas of construction management and the analysis of construction impacts, including delays, inefficiency, acceleration, and damages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Trauner Consulting Service, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Scott Lowe
Scott Lowe, P.E., has directed and performed all types of analyses related to claims including delay and inefficiency (typically using measured mile for inefficiency); assessed responsibility for contract changes; and calculated various types of delay damages. He has evaluated problems and offered solutions on almost every type of project including transportation, water and wastewater treatment, power, process and manufacturing, medical, educational, commercial, correctional, hotels, condominiums, residential, and athletic facilities. He has worked on projects large and small throughout the US and internationally.
Affiliations and Expertise
Trauner Consulting Service, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Ted Trauner
A nationally recognized construction expert in scheduling, construction management, cost overruns/damages, construction means and methods, and delay and inefficiency analysis, Ted has either managed construction or evaluated problems on virtually every type of project including transportation, water/wastewater treatment, power, process and manufacturing, medical, educational, commercial, correctional, hotels, condominiums, residential housing, and athletic facilities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Trauner Consulting Service, Philadelphia, PA, USA