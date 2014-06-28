Constraints, Language and Computation
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Overview. Structures, Language and Translations: The Structural Approach to Feature Logic. Some Remarks on the Logic of Unification Grammars. A Feature Value Logic with Intensionality, Nonwell Foundedness and Functional and Relational Dependencies. Properties of Horn Clauses in Feature-Structure Logic. The Formal and Computational Theory of Complex Constraint Solution. Describing Sets with Sets: Remarks on the Use and Interpretation of Set-Valued Feature Structures. Feature Logic with Weak Subsumption Constraints. Feature-Value Logics. Some Limits on the Role of Defaults. Constraint Propogation and Semamtic Representation. Meanings as Constraints on Information States. Derivation Without Lexical Rules. Head Corner Parsing. Shake-And-Bake Translation. Bibliography. Index.
Description
Constraint-based linguistics is intersected by three fields: logic, linguistics, and computer sciences. The central theme that ties these different disciplines together is the notion of a linguistic formalism or metalanguage. This metalanguage has good mathematical properties, is designed to express descriptions of language, and has a semantics that can be implemented on a computer. Constraints, Language and Computation discusses the theory and practice of constraint-based computational linguistics. The book captures both the maturity of the field and some of its more interesting future prospects during a particulary important moment of development in this field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 391
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 28th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080502960
About the Editors
M. Rosner Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto Dalle Molle IDSIA
C. Rupp Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto Dalle Molle IDSIA
Torrence Johnson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA