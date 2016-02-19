Constitutive Equations for Engineering Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444884084, 9781483101965

Constitutive Equations for Engineering Materials, Volume 37

1st Edition

Elasticity and Modeling

Authors: Wai-Fah Chen Atef F. Saleeb
eBook ISBN: 9781483101965
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1994
Page Count: 594
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Volume One

Part One Basic Concepts in Elasticity

1 Vectors and Tensors

2 Analysis of Stress

3 Analysis of Strain

4 Elastic Stress-Strain Relations

Part Two Concrete Elasticity and Failure Criteria

5 Linear Elasticity and Failure Criteria for Concrete

6 Nonlinear Elasticity and Hypoelastic Models for Concrete

Part Three Soil Elasticity and Failure Criteria

7 Elastic Stress-Strain Relations and Failure Criteria for Soils

Answers to Selected Problems

Author Index

Subject Index

Volume Two

Part One Basic Concepts in Plasticity

1 Characteristics and Modeling of Uniaxial Behavior

2 Yield Criteria

3 Plastic Stress-Strain Relations

Part Two Metal Plasticity and Implementation

4 Theory of Metal Plasticity

5 Implementation in Metals

Part Three Concrete Plasticity and Implementation

6 Theory of Concrete Plasticity

7 Implementation and Application in Concretes

Part Four Soil Plasticity and Implementation

8 Theory of Soil Plasticity

9 Implementation and Application in Soils

Author Index

Subject Index


Description

Constitutive Equations for Engineering Materials, Volume 1: Elasticity and Modeling, Revised Edition focuses on theories on elasticity and plasticity of engineering materials. The book first discusses vectors and tensors. Coordinate systems, vector algebra, scalar products, vector products, transformation of coordinates, indicial notation and summation convention, and triple products are then discussed. The text also ponders on analysis of stress and strain and presents numerical analysis. The book then discusses elastic stress-strain relations. Basic assumptions; need for elastic models; isotropic linear stress-strain relations; principle of virtual work; strain energy and complementary energy density in elastic solids; and incremental relations grounded on secant moduli are described. The text also explains linear elasticity and failure criteria for concrete and non-linear elasticity and hypoelastic models for concrete. The selection further tackles soil elasticity and failure criteria. Mechanical behavior of soils; failure criteria of soils; and incremental stress-strain models based on modification of the isotropic linear elastic formulation are considered. The text is a good source of data for readers interested in studying the elasticity and plasticity of engineering materials.

Details

No. of pages:
594
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483101965

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Wai-Fah Chen Author

Atef F. Saleeb Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.