Constitutive Equations for Engineering Materials, Volume 37
1st Edition
Elasticity and Modeling
Table of Contents
Volume One
Part One Basic Concepts in Elasticity
1 Vectors and Tensors
2 Analysis of Stress
3 Analysis of Strain
4 Elastic Stress-Strain Relations
Part Two Concrete Elasticity and Failure Criteria
5 Linear Elasticity and Failure Criteria for Concrete
6 Nonlinear Elasticity and Hypoelastic Models for Concrete
Part Three Soil Elasticity and Failure Criteria
7 Elastic Stress-Strain Relations and Failure Criteria for Soils
Answers to Selected Problems
Author Index
Subject Index
Volume Two
Part One Basic Concepts in Plasticity
1 Characteristics and Modeling of Uniaxial Behavior
2 Yield Criteria
3 Plastic Stress-Strain Relations
Part Two Metal Plasticity and Implementation
4 Theory of Metal Plasticity
5 Implementation in Metals
Part Three Concrete Plasticity and Implementation
6 Theory of Concrete Plasticity
7 Implementation and Application in Concretes
Part Four Soil Plasticity and Implementation
8 Theory of Soil Plasticity
9 Implementation and Application in Soils
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Constitutive Equations for Engineering Materials, Volume 1: Elasticity and Modeling, Revised Edition focuses on theories on elasticity and plasticity of engineering materials. The book first discusses vectors and tensors. Coordinate systems, vector algebra, scalar products, vector products, transformation of coordinates, indicial notation and summation convention, and triple products are then discussed. The text also ponders on analysis of stress and strain and presents numerical analysis. The book then discusses elastic stress-strain relations. Basic assumptions; need for elastic models; isotropic linear stress-strain relations; principle of virtual work; strain energy and complementary energy density in elastic solids; and incremental relations grounded on secant moduli are described. The text also explains linear elasticity and failure criteria for concrete and non-linear elasticity and hypoelastic models for concrete. The selection further tackles soil elasticity and failure criteria. Mechanical behavior of soils; failure criteria of soils; and incremental stress-strain models based on modification of the isotropic linear elastic formulation are considered. The text is a good source of data for readers interested in studying the elasticity and plasticity of engineering materials.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 594
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1994
- Published:
- 1st January 1994
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483101965