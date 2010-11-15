Constitutive Activity in Receptors and Other Proteins, Part B, Volume 485
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Identification and characterization of Steroidogenic Factor-1 inverse agonists.
- Assessment of inverse agonism for the angiotensin II type 1 receptor
- Measurement of inverse agonism in BARs
- Inverse agonism of antidepressants: in vitro and in vivo studies
- Differential inverse agonism at the human muscarinic M3 receptor
- Ghrelin Receptor: High Constitutive Activity and Methods for Developing Inverse Agonists.
- Constitutive activity and inverse agonism at the α1a and α1b adrenergic receptor subtypes.
- Measurement of inverse agonism of the cannabinoid receptor
- Constitutively Active Thyrotropin (TSH) and Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone (TRH) Receptors and Their Inverse Agonists
- Inverse retinoid agonists and neutral antagonists
- γ-Aminobutyric Acid Type A (GABAA) Receptor Subtype Inverse Agonists as Therapeutic Agents in Cognition
- Assays for inverse agonists in the visual system.
- Receptor-driven identification of novel human A3 adenosine receptor antagonists as potential therapeutic agents
- Inverse agonists of steroidogenic factor SF-1
- Methods to Measure G Protein Coupled Receptor Activity for the Identification of Inverse Agonists
- Use of Pharmacoperones to Reveal GPCR Structural Components Associated with Receptor Activation and Trafficking
- Application of large-scale transiently transfected cells to functional assays of ion channels and other proteins.
- Quantification of RNA Editing of the Serotonin 2C Receptor (5-HT2CR) Ex Vivo
- Strategies for isolating constitutively-active and dominant-negative pheromone receptor mutants in yeast.
- Development of a GPR23 Cell-based β-Lactamase Reporter Assay
- Computational Modeling of Constitutively Active Mutants of GPCRs: C5a Receptor.
- TSH receptor monoclonal antibodies with agonist, antagonist and inverse agonist activities
- Current standards, variations and pitfalls for the determination of constitutive TSHR activity in vitro
- Towards the Rational Design of Constitutively Active KCa3.1 Mutant Channels
- Fusion proteins as model systems for the analysis of constitutive GPCR activity
- Screening for Novel Constitutively Active CXCR2 Mutants and Their Cellular Effects
- A method for parallel solid-phase synthesis of iodinated analogues of the cannabinoid receptor type I (CB1) inverse agonist rimonabant
- Coexpression systems as models for the analysis of constitutive GPCR activity
- Modelling and simulation of inverse agonism dynamics
- Design and Use of Constitutively Active STAT5 Constructs
- In vitro and in vivo assays of protein kinase CK2 activity
Mabrouka Doghman, Franck Madoux, Peter Hodder, and Enzo Lalli
Hiroshi Akazawa, Noritaka Yasuda, Shin-ichiro Miura, Issei Komuro
Carlos Alberto Taira
Joel Bockaert
Paola Casarosa
Constance Chollet
Susanna. Cotecchia
Tung Fong
Marvin C. Gershengorn
Hinrich Gronemeyer
Gabriella Guerrini and Ciciani Giovanna
Masahiro Kono
Silvia Paoletta, Stephanie Federico, Giampiero Spalluto and Stefano Moro
Fabrice Piu and Andria L. Del Tredici
Gabriel Barreda-Gómez, M.Teresa Giralt and Rafael Rodríguez-Puertas
Section II-- Novel Strategies and Techniques for Constitutive Activity and Inverse Agonism
Jo Ann Janovick and P. Michael Conn
Jun Chen, Sujatha Gopalakrishnan, Marc R Lake, and Bruce R Bianchi
Maria Fe Lanfranco, Noelle C. Anastasio, Patricia K. Seitz, and Kathryn A. Cunningham
Mercedes Dosil and James B. Konopka
Paul H. Lee and Bonnie J. Hanson
Gregory V. Nikiforovich and Thomas J. Baranski
Jane Sanders, Ricardo Núñez Miguel, Jadwiga Furmaniak, Bernard Rees Smith
Sandra Mueller, Holger Jaeschke, Ralf Paschke
Line Garneau, Hélène Klein, Lucie Parent, Rémy Sauvé
Erich H. Schneider, Roland Seifert
Giljun Park, Tom Masi, Chang K. Choi, Heejung Kim, Jeffrey M. Becker, and Tim E. Sparer
Alan C. Spivey and Chih-Chung Tseng
Roland Seifert and Erich H. Schneider
Lloyd J. Bridge
Michael A. Farrar
Renaud Prudent, Céline F. Sautel, Virginie Moucadel, Béatrice Laudet, Odilhe Filhol, and Claude Cochet
Description
This volume of Methods in Enzymology covers the current methodology for the detection and assessment of constitutively active proteins. The chapters written by expert authors who are leaders in the field, provide hints and tricks not available in primary research publications.It is extensively referenced, with useful figures and tables throughout the volume.
Key Features
- Expert authors who are leaders in the field
- Extensively referenced and useful figures and tables
- Provides hints and tricks to facilitate reproduction of methods
Readership
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 708
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 15th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123812971
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123812964
