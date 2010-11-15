Constitutive Activity in Receptors and Other Proteins, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123812964, 9780123812971

Constitutive Activity in Receptors and Other Proteins, Part B, Volume 485

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Melvin Simon
eBook ISBN: 9780123812971
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123812964
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th November 2010
Page Count: 708
Table of Contents

    1. Identification and characterization of Steroidogenic Factor-1 inverse agonists.

      2. Mabrouka Doghman, Franck Madoux, Peter Hodder, and Enzo Lalli

    2. Assessment of inverse agonism for the angiotensin II type 1 receptor

      3. Hiroshi Akazawa, Noritaka Yasuda, Shin-ichiro Miura, Issei Komuro

    3. Measurement of inverse agonism in BARs

      4. Carlos Alberto Taira

    4. Inverse agonism of antidepressants: in vitro and in vivo studies

      5. Joel Bockaert

    5. Differential inverse agonism at the human muscarinic M3 receptor

      6. Paola Casarosa

    6. Ghrelin Receptor: High Constitutive Activity and Methods for Developing Inverse Agonists.

      7. Constance Chollet

    7. Constitutive activity and inverse agonism at the α1a and α1b adrenergic receptor subtypes.

      8. Susanna. Cotecchia

    8. Measurement of inverse agonism of the cannabinoid receptor

      9. Tung Fong

    9. Constitutively Active Thyrotropin (TSH) and Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone (TRH) Receptors and Their Inverse Agonists

      10. Marvin C. Gershengorn

    10. Inverse retinoid agonists and neutral antagonists

      11. Hinrich Gronemeyer

    11. γ-Aminobutyric Acid Type A (GABAA) Receptor Subtype Inverse Agonists as Therapeutic Agents in Cognition

      12. Gabriella Guerrini and Ciciani Giovanna

    12. Assays for inverse agonists in the visual system.

      13. Masahiro Kono

    13. Receptor-driven identification of novel human A3 adenosine receptor antagonists as potential therapeutic agents

      14. Silvia Paoletta, Stephanie Federico, Giampiero Spalluto and Stefano Moro

    14. Inverse agonists of steroidogenic factor SF-1

      15. Fabrice Piu and Andria L. Del Tredici

    15. Methods to Measure G Protein Coupled Receptor Activity for the Identification of Inverse Agonists

      16. Gabriel Barreda-Gómez, M.Teresa Giralt and Rafael Rodríguez-Puertas

       

       

       

      Section II-- Novel Strategies and Techniques for Constitutive Activity and Inverse Agonism

    16. Use of Pharmacoperones to Reveal GPCR Structural Components Associated with Receptor Activation and Trafficking

      17. Jo Ann Janovick and P. Michael Conn

    17. Application of large-scale transiently transfected cells to functional assays of ion channels and other proteins.

      18. Jun Chen, Sujatha Gopalakrishnan, Marc R Lake, and Bruce R Bianchi

    18. Quantification of RNA Editing of the Serotonin 2C Receptor (5-HT2CR) Ex Vivo

      19. Maria Fe Lanfranco, Noelle C. Anastasio, Patricia K. Seitz, and Kathryn A. Cunningham

    19. Strategies for isolating constitutively-active and dominant-negative pheromone receptor mutants in yeast.

      20. Mercedes Dosil and James B. Konopka

    20. Development of a GPR23 Cell-based β-Lactamase Reporter Assay

      21. Paul H. Lee and Bonnie J. Hanson

    21. Computational Modeling of Constitutively Active Mutants of GPCRs: C5a Receptor.

      22. Gregory V. Nikiforovich and Thomas J. Baranski

    22. TSH receptor monoclonal antibodies with agonist, antagonist and inverse agonist activities

      23. Jane Sanders, Ricardo Núñez Miguel, Jadwiga Furmaniak, Bernard Rees Smith

    23. Current standards, variations and pitfalls for the determination of constitutive TSHR activity in vitro

      24. Sandra Mueller, Holger Jaeschke, Ralf Paschke

    24. Towards the Rational Design of Constitutively Active KCa3.1 Mutant Channels

      25. Line Garneau, Hélène Klein, Lucie Parent, Rémy Sauvé

    25. Fusion proteins as model systems for the analysis of constitutive GPCR activity

      26. Erich H. Schneider, Roland Seifert

    26. Screening for Novel Constitutively Active CXCR2 Mutants and Their Cellular Effects

      27. Giljun Park, Tom Masi, Chang K. Choi, Heejung Kim, Jeffrey M. Becker, and Tim E. Sparer

    27. A method for parallel solid-phase synthesis of iodinated analogues of the cannabinoid receptor type I (CB1) inverse agonist rimonabant

      28. Alan C. Spivey and Chih-Chung Tseng

    28. Coexpression systems as models for the analysis of constitutive GPCR activity

      29. Roland Seifert and Erich H. Schneider

    29. Modelling and simulation of inverse agonism dynamics

      30. Lloyd J. Bridge

    30. Design and Use of Constitutively Active STAT5 Constructs

      31. Michael A. Farrar

    31. In vitro and in vivo assays of protein kinase CK2 activity

    Renaud Prudent, Céline F. Sautel, Virginie Moucadel, Béatrice Laudet, Odilhe Filhol, and Claude Cochet

Description

This volume of Methods in Enzymology covers the current methodology for the detection and assessment of constitutively active proteins. The chapters written by expert authors who are leaders in the field, provide hints and tricks not available in primary research publications.It is extensively referenced, with useful figures and tables throughout the volume.

Key Features

  • Expert authors who are leaders in the field
  • Extensively referenced and useful figures and tables
  • Provides hints and tricks to facilitate reproduction of methods

Readership

Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology

Details

No. of pages:
708
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123812971
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123812964

About the Serial Volume Editors

Melvin Simon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

