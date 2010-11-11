Constitutive Activity in Receptors and Other Proteins, Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123812988, 9780123812995

Constitutive Activity in Receptors and Other Proteins, Part A, Volume 484

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Melvin Simon
eBook ISBN: 9780123812995
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123812988
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th November 2010
Page Count: 804
Table of Contents

Section I-- Identification and Measurement of Constitutive Activity

  1. Constitutive activity at the cannabinoid CB1 receptor and behavioral responses

    2. Katherine E. Hanlon and Todd W. Vanderah

  2. Detecting constitutive activity and protean agonism at the cannabinoid-2 receptor.

    3. Massimiliano Beltramo, Rossella Brusa, Isabella Mancini, Paola Scandroglio, Massimiliano. Beltramo

  3. Modulation of constitutive activity of the ghrelin receptor by use of pharmacological tools as well as mutagenesis

    4. Birgitte Holst and Jacek Mokrosiński

  4. Assessment of constitutive activity and internalization of GPR54 (Kiss1-r).

    5. Macarena Pampillo and Andy Videsh Babwah

  5. Assessment of Constitutive Activity in EP Prostanoid Receptors

    6. Hiromichi Fujino, Toshihiko Murayama, and John W. Regan

  6. α1D-Adrenergic receptors: constitutive activity and reduced expression at the plasma membrane

    7. J Adolfo Garcia-Sáinz, M. Teresa Romero-Ávila and Luz del Carmen Medina

  7. Constitutive activity of the histamine H1 receptor

    8. Saskia Nijmeijer, Rob Leurs and Henry F Vischer

  8. Constitutive activity of somatostatin receptor subtypes

    9. Anat Ben-Shlomo, Kolja Wawrowsky and Shlomo Melmed

  9. Assessment of homologous internalization of constitutively active N111G mutant of AT1 receptor

    10. Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan and Takafumi Nagatomo

  10. Methods to detect cell surface expression and constitutive activity of GPR6

    11. Balakrishna M. Prasad, Bettye Hollins and Nevin A. Lambert

  11. β3-adrenoceptor agonists and (antagonists as) inverse agonists: history, perspective, constitutive activity and stereospecific binding.

    12. Maria Grazia Perrone and Antonio Scilimati

  12. Constitutive Activity of the Lutropin Receptor and its Allosteric Modulation by Receptor Heterodimerization

    13. Deborah L. Segaloff

  13. Assessing Constitutive Activity of Extracellular Calcium-Sensing Receptors in Vitro and in Bone

    14. Wenhan Chang, Melita Dvorak, and Dolores Shoback

  14. Constitutive Activity of Neural Melanocortin Receptors.

    15. Ya-Xiong Tao, Hui Huang, Zhi-Qiang Wang, Fan Yang, Jessica N. Williams, and Gregory V. Nikiforovich

  15. Measurement of Constitutive Activity of BMP Type I receptors

    16. Peter ten Dijke

  16. Probing the CA among dopamine D1 and D5 receptors and their mutants

    17. Bianca Plouffe, Jean-Philippe D’Aoust, Vincent Laquerre, Binhui Liang and Mario Tiberi

  17. Identification of Gain-of-Function Variants of the Human Prolactin Receptor

    18. Vincent Goffin, Roman L. Bogorad, and Philippe Touraine

  18. Investigations of Activated ACVR1/ALK2, a Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) Type I Receptor that Causes Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

    19. Frederick. Kaplan, Petra Seemann, Julia Haupt, Meiqi Xu, Vitali Lounev, Mary Mullins, Eileen M. Shore

  19. Identification and evaluation of constitutively active thyroid stimulating hormone receptor mutations

    20. Joaquin Lado-Abeal, Leah R. Quisenberry, and Isabel Castro-Piedras

  20. Assessment of constitutive activity of a G protein-coupled receptor, Cpr2, in Cryptococcus neoformans by heterologous and homologous methods

    21. Chaoyang Xue, Yina Wang, and Yen-Ping Hsueh

  21. In vitro and in vivo assessment of mu opioid receptor constitutive activity.

    22. Edward J. Bilsky, Denise Giuvelis, Melissa D. Osborn, Christina M. Dersch, Heng Xu and Richard B. Rothman

  22. Constitutively active µ-opioid methods

    23. Mark. Connor and John Traynor

  23. Protein Kinase Ck2 is a Constitutively-Active Enzyme That Promotes Cell Survival: Strategies To Identify Ck2 Substrates and Manipulate Its Activity In Mammalian Cells

    24. Jacob P. Turowec, James S. Duncan, Ashley C. French, Laszlo Gyenis, Nicole A. St. Denis, Greg J. Vilk, and David W. Litchfield

  24. Assessment of Ck2 Constitutive Activity In Cancer Cells

    25. Maria Ruzzene, Giovanni Di Maira, Kendra Tosoni, and Lorenzo A. Pinna

  25. Structural basis of the constitutive activity of protein kinase CK2

    26. Birgitte B. Olsen, Barbara Guerra, Karsten Niefind and Olar-Georg Issinger font error

  26. Measuring the Constitutive Activation of c-Jun N-terminal Kinase Isoforms

    27. Ryan T. Nitta, Shawn S. Badal, and Albert J. Wong

  27. Measurement of constitutive MAPK and PI3K/AKT signaling activity in human cancer cell lines.

    28. Keiran S.M. Smalley

  28. Constitutive activity of GPR40/FFA1: Intrinsic or assay dependent?

    29. Leigh A Stoddart and Graeme Milligan

  29. Constitutive activity of TRP channels: methods for measuring the activity and its outcome

    30. Baruch Minke

  30. Measurement of Orexin (Hypocretin) and Substance P Effects On Constitutively Active Inward Rectifier K+ Channels in Brain Neurons

    31. Yasuko Nakajima and Shigehiro Nakajima

  31. Characterization of G protein receptor kinase 4 and measuring its constitutive activity in vivo

    32. Bradley T. Andresen

  32. Voltage-clamp based methods for the detection of constitutively active acetylcholine-gated IK,ACh channels in the diseased heart

    33. Niels Voigt, Samy Makary, Stanley Nattel, Dobromir Dobrev

  33. Assaying Wave and WASH complex constitutive activities towards the Arp2/3 complex.

Emmanuel DERIVERY and Alexis GAUTREAU

Description

This volume of Methods in Enzymology covers the current methodology for the detection and assessment of constitutively active proteins. The chapters written by expert authors who are leaders in the field, provide hints and tricks not available in primary research publications.It is extensively referenced, with useful figures and tables throughout the volume.

Key Features

  • Expert authors who are leaders in the field
  • Extensively referenced and useful figures and tables
  • Provides hints and tricks to facilitate reproduction of methods

Readership

Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology

