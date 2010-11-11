Constitutive Activity in Receptors and Other Proteins, Part A, Volume 484
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I-- Identification and Measurement of Constitutive Activity
- Constitutive activity at the cannabinoid CB1 receptor and behavioral responses
- Detecting constitutive activity and protean agonism at the cannabinoid-2 receptor.
- Modulation of constitutive activity of the ghrelin receptor by use of pharmacological tools as well as mutagenesis
- Assessment of constitutive activity and internalization of GPR54 (Kiss1-r).
- Assessment of Constitutive Activity in EP Prostanoid Receptors
- α1D-Adrenergic receptors: constitutive activity and reduced expression at the plasma membrane
- Constitutive activity of the histamine H1 receptor
- Constitutive activity of somatostatin receptor subtypes
- Assessment of homologous internalization of constitutively active N111G mutant of AT1 receptor
- Methods to detect cell surface expression and constitutive activity of GPR6
- β3-adrenoceptor agonists and (antagonists as) inverse agonists: history, perspective, constitutive activity and stereospecific binding.
- Constitutive Activity of the Lutropin Receptor and its Allosteric Modulation by Receptor Heterodimerization
- Assessing Constitutive Activity of Extracellular Calcium-Sensing Receptors in Vitro and in Bone
- Constitutive Activity of Neural Melanocortin Receptors.
- Measurement of Constitutive Activity of BMP Type I receptors
- Probing the CA among dopamine D1 and D5 receptors and their mutants
- Identification of Gain-of-Function Variants of the Human Prolactin Receptor
- Investigations of Activated ACVR1/ALK2, a Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) Type I Receptor that Causes Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva
- Identification and evaluation of constitutively active thyroid stimulating hormone receptor mutations
- Assessment of constitutive activity of a G protein-coupled receptor, Cpr2, in Cryptococcus neoformans by heterologous and homologous methods
- In vitro and in vivo assessment of mu opioid receptor constitutive activity.
- Constitutively active µ-opioid methods
- Protein Kinase Ck2 is a Constitutively-Active Enzyme That Promotes Cell Survival: Strategies To Identify Ck2 Substrates and Manipulate Its Activity In Mammalian Cells
- Assessment of Ck2 Constitutive Activity In Cancer Cells
- Structural basis of the constitutive activity of protein kinase CK2
- Measuring the Constitutive Activation of c-Jun N-terminal Kinase Isoforms
- Measurement of constitutive MAPK and PI3K/AKT signaling activity in human cancer cell lines.
- Constitutive activity of GPR40/FFA1: Intrinsic or assay dependent?
- Constitutive activity of TRP channels: methods for measuring the activity and its outcome
- Measurement of Orexin (Hypocretin) and Substance P Effects On Constitutively Active Inward Rectifier K+ Channels in Brain Neurons
- Characterization of G protein receptor kinase 4 and measuring its constitutive activity in vivo
- Voltage-clamp based methods for the detection of constitutively active acetylcholine-gated IK,ACh channels in the diseased heart
- Assaying Wave and WASH complex constitutive activities towards the Arp2/3 complex.
Katherine E. Hanlon and Todd W. Vanderah
Massimiliano Beltramo, Rossella Brusa, Isabella Mancini, Paola Scandroglio, Massimiliano. Beltramo
Birgitte Holst and Jacek Mokrosiński
Macarena Pampillo and Andy Videsh Babwah
Hiromichi Fujino, Toshihiko Murayama, and John W. Regan
J Adolfo Garcia-Sáinz, M. Teresa Romero-Ávila and Luz del Carmen Medina
Saskia Nijmeijer, Rob Leurs and Henry F Vischer
Anat Ben-Shlomo, Kolja Wawrowsky and Shlomo Melmed
Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan and Takafumi Nagatomo
Balakrishna M. Prasad, Bettye Hollins and Nevin A. Lambert
Maria Grazia Perrone and Antonio Scilimati
Deborah L. Segaloff
Wenhan Chang, Melita Dvorak, and Dolores Shoback
Ya-Xiong Tao, Hui Huang, Zhi-Qiang Wang, Fan Yang, Jessica N. Williams, and Gregory V. Nikiforovich
Peter ten Dijke
Bianca Plouffe, Jean-Philippe D’Aoust, Vincent Laquerre, Binhui Liang and Mario Tiberi
Vincent Goffin, Roman L. Bogorad, and Philippe Touraine
Frederick. Kaplan, Petra Seemann, Julia Haupt, Meiqi Xu, Vitali Lounev, Mary Mullins, Eileen M. Shore
Joaquin Lado-Abeal, Leah R. Quisenberry, and Isabel Castro-Piedras
Chaoyang Xue, Yina Wang, and Yen-Ping Hsueh
Edward J. Bilsky, Denise Giuvelis, Melissa D. Osborn, Christina M. Dersch, Heng Xu and Richard B. Rothman
Mark. Connor and John Traynor
Jacob P. Turowec, James S. Duncan, Ashley C. French, Laszlo Gyenis, Nicole A. St. Denis, Greg J. Vilk, and David W. Litchfield
Maria Ruzzene, Giovanni Di Maira, Kendra Tosoni, and Lorenzo A. Pinna
Birgitte B. Olsen, Barbara Guerra, Karsten Niefind and Olar-Georg Issinger font error
Ryan T. Nitta, Shawn S. Badal, and Albert J. Wong
Keiran S.M. Smalley
Leigh A Stoddart and Graeme Milligan
Baruch Minke
Yasuko Nakajima and Shigehiro Nakajima
Bradley T. Andresen
Niels Voigt, Samy Makary, Stanley Nattel, Dobromir Dobrev
Emmanuel DERIVERY and Alexis GAUTREAU
Description
This volume of Methods in Enzymology covers the current methodology for the detection and assessment of constitutively active proteins. The chapters written by expert authors who are leaders in the field, provide hints and tricks not available in primary research publications.It is extensively referenced, with useful figures and tables throughout the volume.
Key Features
- Expert authors who are leaders in the field
- Extensively referenced and useful figures and tables
- Provides hints and tricks to facilitate reproduction of methods
Readership
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 804
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 11th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123812995
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123812988
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Melvin Simon Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA