Constitutional Facial Acupuncture - 1st Edition

Constitutional Facial Acupuncture

1st Edition

Authors: Mary Elizabeth Wakefield
eBook ISBN: 9780702054358
Paperback ISBN: 9780702049477
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 17th January 2014
Page Count: 382
Description

We are re-defining the face of ageing on a daily basis, with the Baby Boom generation in the vanguard, followed by younger generations who are similarly intrigued by non-invasive natural solutions that are integrative rather than purely cosmetic.

Constitutional Facial Acupuncture has begun to make an impact on popular culture and outmoded perceptions about the nature of authentic beauty and the ageing process.

Acupuncturists who practice in this field are increasingly expected to have specialized training and knowledge, outside the customary parameters of the more traditional approaches.

This book introduces a complete Constitutional Facial Acupuncture protocol that is comprehensive, effective and clearly organized, with illustrative color photographs and facial needling diagrams. Its strong constitutional components are unique, adhere to the principles of Chinese medicine, and are rooted in the three levels of treatment – Jing, Ying and Wei.

Key Features

  • A new and detailed Constitutional Facial Acupuncture protocol highlights acu-muscle points, Shen imbalances, lines and wrinkles, needling technique, relevant points and their locations.

  • A comprehensive constitutional treatment approach

  • A customized, modular topical herbal protocol that is enriched with the use of essential oils and natural cleansers, creams, etc.

  • Practical step-by-step instructions on how to integrate the needling protocols with the topical herbs, jade rollers, gem eye discs, etc.

  • A complete Constitutional Facial Acupuncture needling protocol for 12 problematic areas of the facial landscape, i.e., droopy eyelids, sagging neck, crow’s feet, sunken cheeks, etc.

  • Contraindications, benefits, and personal advice drawn from the author’s 30+ years of experience

  • An essential text for students or practitioners of facial acupuncture, and also for those readers who are interested in the field of "healthy aging"

Table of Contents

Acknowledgements

Introduction: Constitutional facial acupuncture: changing the face of aging

Chapter 1: The mythic quest for beauty, from Venus to Kuan Yin

Chapter 2: Bodyscapes

Chapter 3: The eight extraordinary meridians

Chapter 4: The twelve regular meridians

Chapter 5: The twelve tendinomuscular meridians

Chapter 6: Practical specifics

Chapter 7: Constitutional facial acupuncture protocol

Chapter 8: Special treatments: constitutional psychospiritual points

Chapter 9: Chinese topical herbal treatments and essential oil protocols

Chapter 10: A personal note from the author

Bibliography

Index 

No. of pages:
382
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702054358
Paperback ISBN:
9780702049477

About the Author

Mary Elizabeth Wakefield

Mary Elizabeth Wakefield is recognized as the world's leading proponent of Constitutional Facial Acupuncture, and has contributed significantly to raising awareness about facial acupuncture. She is an author, teacher, acupuncturist, and Shiatsu and craniosacral therapist.

As part of her innovative three-tiered Practitioner Certification Program, Ms Wakefield has created more than twenty different courses, presenting a wide range of innovative treatment protocols. She teaches and appears internationally at conferences, symposiums, universities and colleges, and has trained over 4,000 practitioners on 5 continents. She recently launched a two-year international certification program in GOLD STANDARD FACIAL ACUPUNCTURE (R) in the US, the first of its kind in scope and outreach.

She has written articles for many acupuncture journsla, spa magazines and other periodicals, been featured in the New York Times, and appeared on The Discovery Channel in connection with the DIAMOND ACUPUNCTURE FACIAL she created for the Academy Awards.

She maintains a private practice on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and is the founder of the Chi-Akra Center. www.chiakra.com

