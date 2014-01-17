We are re-defining the face of ageing on a daily basis, with the Baby Boom generation in the vanguard, followed by younger generations who are similarly intrigued by non-invasive natural solutions that are integrative rather than purely cosmetic.

Constitutional Facial Acupuncture has begun to make an impact on popular culture and outmoded perceptions about the nature of authentic beauty and the ageing process.

Acupuncturists who practice in this field are increasingly expected to have specialized training and knowledge, outside the customary parameters of the more traditional approaches.

This book introduces a complete Constitutional Facial Acupuncture protocol that is comprehensive, effective and clearly organized, with illustrative color photographs and facial needling diagrams. Its strong constitutional components are unique, adhere to the principles of Chinese medicine, and are rooted in the three levels of treatment – Jing, Ying and Wei.