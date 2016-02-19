Constitution of the Earth's Interior
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface to the Series Physics and Evolution of the Earth's Interior
Preface
Basic Parameters of the Solar System
Chapter 1. Equations of State and Geophysical Equations of State
1.1 Introduction
1.2 General Classification of Equations of State
1.3 Equations of State in a Wide Range of Changes of Thermodynamic Parameters
1.3.1 The Brush Diagram
1.3.2 The Rees Classification
1.3.3 The Harrison-Wheeler Equations
1.4 Experimental Methods in High Pressure Physics
1.5 Thermodynamical Foundations of Equations of State
1.6 Equations of State Resulting from the Theory of a Continuous Medium
1.6.1 Equation of Murnaghan
1.6.2 The Murnaghan-Birch Equation
1.6.3 Fourth-Order Equation of Thomsen
1.6.4 The Prieto-Renero Equation of State
1.7 Equations of State Obtained from Models of Quantum-Mechanics Interactions
1.8 Equation of Grüneisen
1.9 The Thomas-Fermi Equation
1.10 Geophysical Equations of State
References
Chapter 2. Distribution of Selected Physical Parameters in the Earth and Planetary Interiors
2.1 Observational Bases
2.2 Basic Equations
2.3 Review of Models of the Structure of the Earth's Interior
2.4 Models of Planetary Interiors
2.4.1 Classification of the Planets
2.4.2 Rocky Formed Planets
2.4.3 Hydrogen-Helium and Icy Formed Giant Planets
References
Chapter 3. Creep Processes, Viscosity Models and the Quality Factor Q in the Earth's Interior
3.1 Rock Properties Under High Pressures and Temperatures
3.2 Creep Processes in the Mantle
3.3 Viscosity Models
3.3.1 Elastic and Viscous Equations of Motion
3.3.2 Flat Model of the Earth (Constant Gravity)
3.3.3 Self-Gravitating Spherical Models
3.4 Q Factor and Dissipation of Mechanical Energy in the Earth's Interior
References
Chapter 4. Thermal Energy and Heat Flow in the Earth's Interior
4.1 Heat Flow of the Earth
4.1.1 Heat Flow in the Crust
4.1.2 Radiogenic Heat in the Earth's Mantle
4.2 Geothermal Gradient within the Earth
4.2.1 Temperature Gradient in the Upper Mantle
4.2.2 Adiabatic Gradient in the Lower Mantle
4.2.3 Melting Point in the Earth's Mantle and Core
4.2.4 Temperature in the Earth's Interior
4.3 Phonon Transfer in the Earth's Mantle
4.3.1 Phonon Thermal Conductivity of Silicate Minerals
4.3.2 The Birch-Clark Relationship
4.3.3 Phonon Thermal Conductivity in the Mantle
4.4 Radiative Transfer in the Earth's Mantle
4.4.1 Radiative Thermal Conductivity
4.4.2 Refraction of Temperature Radiation in the Earth's Mantle
4.4.3 Opacity of the Earth's Mantle
4.4.4 Electrical Conductivity in the Earth's Mantle
4.4.5 Radiative Thermal Conductivity in the Earth's Mantle
References
Chapter 5. The Structure of the Earth's Interior
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Structure of the Earth's Crust
5.2.1 Low-Velocity Zones in the Earth's Crust
5.2.2 The Nature of the Layers and Boundaries in the Earth's Crust
5.2.3 Types of Transition Zone Between the Crust and the Upper Mantle
5.3 The Upper Mantle of the Earth
5.4 The Lower Mantle and the Earth's Core
References
Chapter 6. Phase Transformations: Elements of the Theory and Geophysical Applications
6.1 Possibility of Phase Transformations in the Earth's Interior
6.2 Thermodynamics of Phase Transformations
6.3 Kinetics of Phase Transformations
6.4 Phase Transformations in Static Models of the Earth with Spherical Symmetry
6.5 Phase Transformations in Areas Undergoing Global Deformations
6.5.1 Introduction
6.5.2 The Shape of Phase Transformation Surfaces
6.5.3 Structure of the Phase Transformation Layer: Transformations Occurring in a State of Thermodynamic Equlibrium
6.5.4 Structure of the Phase Transformation Layer: the Transformation from a Metastable State
6.6 Phase Transformations and Generation of Earthquakes
References
Chapter 7. Hypothetical Phase Transformations in the Earth's Mantle
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Transformations of Crystalline Silica Polymorphs
7.3 The Gabbro → Eclogite Transition and the Nature of the Mohorovičić Discontinuity
7.4 Phase Transitions in Pyrolite of the Lower Lithosphere and Asthenosphere
7.5 High-Pressure Phase Transformations in A2BO4 Compounds—Mg and Fe Orthosilicates
7.6 High-Pressure Phase Transformations in ABO3 Compounds—Mg and Fe Metasilicates
7.7 Phase Transformations in Sodium Aluminosilicates
References
Chapter 8. Petrology and Elements of Geochemistry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The Earth's Core
8.3 The Earth's Mantle
8.4 Igneous Processes and Rocks
8.5 The Earth's Crust
References
Appendix
Index
Description
Constitution of the Earth's Interior discusses the physical and evolutionary principles connecting various elements of the knowledge about structure and dynamics of the Earth's interior. This work is divided into eight chapters that primarily focus on the physical, chemical, and petrological state.
This text contains general data on a general stationary model, which is described by equations of state combining the basic parameters, including pressure, temperature, density, gravity acceleration, and mineral composition within the Earth's interior. Considerable chapters concern the chemical and petrological composition of the matter in the Earth's interior. The remaining chapters describe models containing inhomogeneities used to illustrate processes connected with phase transitions.
This book will be of great value to geologists, physicists, and researchers.
@qu:This is a good book for the serious Earth scientist. For the worker on basic problems it offers a full survey with many details about particular theories and related work. For the exploration geophysicist it offers a wide contemporary theoretical survey of the overall structure of the Earth and many details of ideas or techniques that might find use elsewhere. The book can be confidently recommended to a wide group of professional readers. @source: Royal Astronomical Society
