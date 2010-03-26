Considerations in Non-Caucasian Facial Plastic Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 18-1

Facial plastic surgeons and plastic surgeons increasingly receive requests for reconstructive and enhancement facial surgery to modify features characteristic of non-Caucasian patients. The goals of these surgeries are not to duplicate caucasian facial features but to modify, enhance, and correct the features within the racial features. Topics in this publication include: Cultural Preservation of the non-Caucasian Face; New Paradigm for Rejuvenating the Aging Non-Caucasian Face; Asian Blepharoplasty; Facial Implants in the Non-Caucasian Face; A New Skin Classification System; Laser Resurfacing for the Non-Caucasian Face; Chemical Peels for the Non-Caucasian Face; Lip Reduction Techniques in the Non-Caucasian Face; Hispanic/Mestizo Rhinoplasty; African Rhinoplasty; Middle Eastern Rhinoplasty; Hair Restoration in the Non-Caucasian Face; Lower Facial Rejuvenation in the Non-Caucasian Face; Upper & Midfacial Rejuvenation in the Non-Caucasian Face; Lower Facial Rejuvenation in the Non-Caucasian Face; Lower Facial Contouring with Botulinum Toxin & Micro-Botox; and Traumatic Rhinoplasty in the Non-Caucasian Nose.