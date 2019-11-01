Considerations in Gender Reassignment Surgery, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 46-4

In consultation with Dr. Samir Taneja, Guest Editors Drs. Lee C. Zhao and Rachel Bluebond-Langner have created an issue of Urologic Clinics that updates readers on the latest advances in gender reassignment surgery. Expert authors have written clinical review articles on the following topics: Epidemiology & Patient selection; Hormone Replacement Therapy for Transgender Patients; Psychological benefits of gender affirming surgery; Fertility preservation in Transgender Patients; Orchiectomy as bridge or alternative to vaginoplasty; Penile inversion vaginoplasty technique; Intestinal vaginoplasty; Vaginoplasty modifications to improve Vulvar aesthetics; Metoidioplasty; Single-stage phalloplasty; Two-stage phalloplasty; Prosthetic placement after phalloplasty; Management of Vaginoplasty and Phalloplasty Complications; and Long-term follow up and cancer screening. Readers will come away with the clinical updates they need to improve outcomes in patients undergoing gender reassignment surgery.