Considerations in Gender Reassignment Surgery, An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323710497

Considerations in Gender Reassignment Surgery, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 46-4

1st Edition

Authors: Lee Zhao Rachel Bluebond-Langner
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323710497
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Description

In consultation with Dr. Samir Taneja, Guest Editors Drs. Lee C. Zhao and Rachel Bluebond-Langner have created an issue of Urologic Clinics that updates readers on the latest advances in gender reassignment surgery. Expert authors have written clinical review articles on the following topics: Epidemiology & Patient selection; Hormone Replacement Therapy for Transgender Patients; Psychological benefits of gender affirming surgery; Fertility preservation in Transgender Patients; Orchiectomy as bridge or alternative to vaginoplasty; Penile inversion vaginoplasty technique; Intestinal vaginoplasty; Vaginoplasty modifications to improve Vulvar aesthetics; Metoidioplasty; Single-stage phalloplasty; Two-stage phalloplasty; Prosthetic placement after phalloplasty; Management of Vaginoplasty and Phalloplasty Complications; and Long-term follow up and cancer screening. Readers will come away with the clinical updates they need to improve outcomes in patients undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
1st November 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323710497

About the Authors

Lee Zhao Author

Affiliations and Expertise

New York University, New York, NY

Rachel Bluebond-Langner Author

