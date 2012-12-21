Conservative Dentistry
1st Edition
Exam Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates
Authors: Ruchi Gupta Vijay Prakash
Paperback ISBN: 9788131234037
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 21st December 2012
Page Count: 534
Key Features
Conservative Dentistry: Exam Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates is a comprehensive exam preparatory manual written in question and answer format as per the syllabi prescribed by the Dental Council of India (DCI). Tailor-made answers to the frequently asked examination questions are provided. The book has more than 238 line illustrations, tables, flowcharts and boxes to make the text self-explanatory.
Salient Features
- Covers subject in a point wise simple manner including recent trends, current updates and newer techniques
- Contains Question Bank at the end of book to complete the preparation for examination
- Helps in easy assimilation of facts in a consolidated manner
- Line diagrams are used extensively for better comprehension and to provide ease to redraw in the exams
Table of Contents
