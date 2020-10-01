Conservation Policies for Agricultural Biodiversity
1st Edition
A Comparative Study of Laws and Policies
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Conservation Policies for Agricultural Biodiversity: A Comparative Study of Laws and Policies focuses on the challenge of securing the ecological future of the planet and its inhabitants by exploring the Convention of Biological Diversity, the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit Sharing and WTO laws such as SPSS, TBT GATT.
The process of rapid development comes with a price and it is mostly done at the expense of biodiversity and the environment. The complex interrelationship between agricultural biodiversity and biotechnology has resulted in a trade-environment deadlock between technologically advanced developed nations and resource-rich developing nations – to the detriment of the collective interests of the global community.
This book demonstrates how the urgent problem of biodiversity loss can be addressed by challenging notions of national self-interest and security, for the purpose of implementing policies that will benefit our common humanity, and, more importantly, ensure the future of our planet.
Key Features
- Delves into the current approaches adopted in the framework of global environmental governance
- Investigates the origins, operations and effects of legal regimes, policies and practices related to conservation of biodiversity
- Presents a comparative study of laws and policies to gain an in-depth understanding of the factors behind the lack of success in conserving agricultural biodiversity
Readership
Those who are interested in agricultural environmental protection Environmental Economics, Agriculture, Food Security and environmental science at academic, professional and advanced student levels
Table of Contents
1. The Conservation of Earth’s Biodiversity: An Overview
2. Applications of Modern Agricultural Biotechnology and its Impact on Biodiversity
3. The Biosafety Protocol and the Application of Precautionary Principle to Safeguard Biodiversity
4. Negotiating the Safe Use of Biotechnology to Conserve Agrobiodiversity: Reconciling the Biosafety Protocol with the WTO Regime
5. The CBD, Nagoya Protocol and Trips: Pathways to Harmonize Rules on Plant Genetic Resources
6. Safeguarding Agrobiodiversity, Farmers’ Rights and Food Security
7. Analysing Biodiversity Governance in Developing Nations with Special Reference to Asean
8. The Islamic Approach to Conserving Biodiversity
9. Conclusions and Suggestions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128214411
About the Author
Lekha Laxman
Lekha Kunju Pillai Laxman currently works at the Department of Business Administration, Azman Hashim International Business School, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia. She has extensive experience as an education professional, with a PhD focused in Laws from International Islamic University Malaysia, a Master of Laws from University College London, England, and a Master of Criminal Justice from Louisiana State University, USA. She is also a Chevening Scholar. Her research interests include, but are not limited to, conservation of biodiversity, sustainable development, environmental protection, international trade, intellectual property protection and cyber law.
Affiliations and Expertise
Azman Hashim International Business School, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Abdul Haseeb Ansari
Abdul Haseeb Ansari holds a PhD in Taxation Law, Commercial Law, International Law, and Law of Property (Agriculture Taxation in India); a Master of Laws (International); a BA in Taxation Laws and Commercial Laws; and a BA in Botany, Zoology, and Chemistry. He teaches extensively on matters related to agricultural production, and authored the book Comparative Jurisprudence: A Comparative Appraisal of Western Jurisprudence and Islamic Jurisprudence.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ahmad Ibrahim Kulliyyah of Laws, International Islamic University of Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia