Conservation Policies for Agricultural Biodiversity: A Comparative Study of Laws and Policies focuses on the challenge of securing the ecological future of the planet and its inhabitants by exploring the Convention of Biological Diversity, the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit Sharing and WTO laws such as SPSS, TBT GATT.

The process of rapid development comes with a price and it is mostly done at the expense of biodiversity and the environment. The complex interrelationship between agricultural biodiversity and biotechnology has resulted in a trade-environment deadlock between technologically advanced developed nations and resource-rich developing nations – to the detriment of the collective interests of the global community.

This book demonstrates how the urgent problem of biodiversity loss can be addressed by challenging notions of national self-interest and security, for the purpose of implementing policies that will benefit our common humanity, and, more importantly, ensure the future of our planet.