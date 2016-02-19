Conservation of Marine Archaeological Objects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408106689, 9781483294650

Conservation of Marine Archaeological Objects

1st Edition

Authors: Colin Pearson
eBook ISBN: 9781483294650
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 18th January 1988
Page Count: 360
Description

Over the past twenty years there has been a significant increase in underwater activities such as scuba diving which, coupled with the adventure andromance always associated with shipwrecks, has led to rapid developments in the discovery and excavation of shipwrecked material. These shipwrecks are invaluable archaeological 'time capsules', which in themajoriety of cases have come to an equilibrium with their environment. As soon as artefacts on the wreck site are moved, this equilibrium is disturbed, and the artefacts may commence to deteriorate, sometimes in a rapid and devastating fashion. In fact excavation without having conservation facilities available is vandalism--the artefacts are much safer being left on the sea bed. Such famous shipwrecks as the Mary Rose (1545), the Wasa (1628) and the Batabia (1629) have not only brought the world's attention to these unique finds, but have also produced tremendous conservation problems. The treatment of a 30 metre waterlogged wooden hull or large cast iron cannon is still causing headaches to conservators.

Readership

Professional conservators

Table of Contents

The underwater environment, Deterioration of organic materials other than wood, Waterlogged wood, Corrosion of metals, Deterioration of ceramics, glass and stone, On-site storage and conservation, The packing and transportation of marine archaeological objects, Conservation of waterlogged wood, Conservation of metals, Conservation of ceramics, glass and stone, Environmental consideration for storage and display of marine finds

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483294650

About the Author

Colin Pearson

Affiliations and Expertise

Canberra College of Advanced Education, Australia

