CONSERVATION & EXHIBITIONS

1st Edition
Description
Conservation and Exhibitions: Packing, Transport, Storage, and Environmental Considerations presents the theory and practice in exhibitions conservation.
The book aims to promote better conservation practices and less wear and tear of works of art. Topics discussed in the book include conservation principles, examining and reporting a work of art's structural stability, preparation and handling, and storage. Traditional and newer packing techniques, case and container design and construction, transportation modes, strategies and equipment, and loan agreements and insurance are also covered in detail.
Conservator practitioners, exhibition organizers, technicians, and transportation specialists will find the book very useful.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Conservation Principles
2.1 Conservation and Management of Collections
2.2 Conservation and Deterioration
2.3 Humidity and Temperature
2.4 Relative Humidity and Temperature Levels
2.5 Atmospheric Pollutants and Dust
2.6 Light and Deterioration
2.7 Deterioration by Micro-Organisms, Insects and Pests
2.8 Neglect and Human Factors
3 Examination Procedures and Reporting
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Examination Techniques
3.2.1 Examination Areas and Facilities
3.2.2 Visual Methods
3.2.3 Specialized Methods
3.3 Notes on the Graphic Recording of Condition
3.3.1 Photograph
3.3.2 Graphic Techniques
3.4 Condition Report Forms and Terminology
3.4.1 Categories of Condition Report Forms
3.4.2 Terminology
3.5 Loan Criteria
4 Preparation and Handling
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Preparation and Handling
4.2.1 Paintings
4.2.2 Works on Paper and Related Support Materials
4.2.3 Sculptures and Decorative Art Objects
4.2.4 Ceramics, Glass and Other Fragile Objects
4.2.5 Ethnographic Collections
4.2.6 Textiles
4.2.7 Archaeological Materials Including 'Wet Site' Objects
4.2.8 General Remarks on Handling and Preparation
4.2 Movement Within the Museum
5 Storage
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Environmental Requirements for Storage
5.3 Storage Devices and Equipment
5.3.1 Temporary Stacking or Stowing
5.3.2 Shelving
5.3.3 Drawers and Cabinets
5.3.4 Sliding Screens
5.3.5 Compaction Devices
5.4 Vaults and Special Security Storage
5.5 Fire Control in Storerooms
6 Traditional and Newer Packing Techniques
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Packing Techniques
6.2.1 Simple Packing — Short Trips
6.2.2 Multiple Packing
6.2.3 Horizontal Tray System
6.2.4 Vertical Sliding Panels or Trays
6.2.5 Slot System
6.2.6 Horizontal Sliding Panels or Trays
6.2.7 Packing with Rigid Foam Plastic
6.2.8 Packing of Large Flat Paintings and Altar-Pieces
6.2.9 Float Packing for Three-Dimensional Objects
6.2.10 Compartment Packing of Sculptures
6.2.11 Template Packing System for Three-Dimensional Objects
6.2.12 Rigid Foam Template Packing for Objects
6.2.13 Contemporary Works of Art
6.2.14 Double Case Packing
6.3 Cushioning Materials and Shock Absorbers
6.3.1 The Use of Rubber and Synthetic Foam Cushioning
6.3.2 Double Case Packing and Spring Devices
6.4 Synthetic Materials in General
6.5 Protective Packing Against Mould and Other Infestation
7 Case and Container Design and Construction
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Design and Construction of Cases
7.2.1 Wood and Plywood
7.2.2 Fibreboard and Corrugated Cardboard Cases
7.2.3 Metal Cases
7.2.4 Plastic and Synthetic Materials
7.2.5 Portable Cases, Suitcases
7.2.6 Thermal Insulation of Cases
7.2.7 Closures, Sealing Devices, Handles
7.2.8 Identification, Labelling, Orientation of Stowing
7.2.9 Fire Protection of Cases
7.3 Re-Use of Cases, and Modular Design Containers
7.4 Large Cases and Containers
8 Controlled Environment Travelling Cases and their Monitoring
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The Sealed Case
8.3 Examples of RH Controlled Travelling Cases
8.3.1 RH Control by Dunnage
8.3.2 RH Control in Packing Cases Using Pre-Conditioned Silica Gel and Similar Substances
8.3.3 The Use of Silica Gel as a Desiccant or Drying Agent
8.3.4 Conditioning and Regenerating Procedures for Silica Gel and Related Materials
8.4 Temperature Control
8.5 Control of Pollutants Inside Travelling Cases
8.6 Instrumentation for Monitoring Humidity and Temperature in Travelling Cases
8.7 Instrumentation for Monitoring Shock and Vibration
9 Controlled Case Environments for Exhibitions
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Humidity Buffering in Ordinary Exhibition Cases
9.2.1 Examples of Buffering Action in Storage and Exhibition Cases
9.3 Humidity Control with Conditioned Silica Gel
9.3.1 A Microclimate Exhibition and Travel Case for an Early Italian Panel Painting
9.3.2 A Pedestal-Mounted Controlled Humidity Case for an Early Italian Triptych Panel Painting
9.3.3 Control of Humidity in the Mona Lisa Exhibition Case, Tokyo, 1974
9.3.4 Exhibition and Travel Cases for Rare Books
9.3.5 Microclimate Cases for the Alfred Stevens Exhibition
9.3.6 Silica Gel Controlled Cases for Archaeological Objects
9.3.7 Silica Gel Placement in Display Cases
9.4 'Mechanical Buffer' Systems for Climate Control in Cases (and Confined Spaces)
9.4.1 Display Cases for Egyptian Collections
9.4.2 Humidification of a Temporary Exhibition Gallery
9.4.3 Forced Air Circulation in a Silica Gel Controlled Environmental Case
9.4.4 A Dehumidification System for Displaying Metal Objects
9.4.5 The Environmentally Controlled 'Exhibition Roomette' for the Irish Exhibition
9.4.6 The Controlled Environment Case for the Mona Lisa at the Louvre
9.5 Saturated Solutions of Salts for Humidity Control in Cases
9.5.1 A Temporary Display Case at The Brooklyn Museum
9.5.2 The Control of Climate for a Titian Painting
9.5.3 Other Applications of Saturated Salt Solutions
9.6 Lighting Control
9.7 Control of Pollutants in Cases
10 Transportation Modes, Strategies and Equipment
10.1 General Considerations
10.2 Travel by Road
10.3 Artmobiles, Museomobiles
10.4 Travel by Rail
10.5 Transportation by Ship
10.5.1 Polish Treasures Sent by Sea From Canada to Poland
10.5.2 The Transport of a Large Painting by Ship
10.5.3 Ocean Shipment of Flemish Panel Paintings Between Belgium and the USA
10.5.4 Mona Lisa Ocean Transit, France to USA
10.5.5 General Comments
10.6 Airtransport
10.6.1 Air Shipment of an Early Italian Painting to Japan
10.6.2 Tut-Ankh-Amon by Air
10.6.3 RH, Temperature, and Pressure Effects During Air Shipments
10.7 Vibration and Shock in Transport
11 Special Exhibition Galleries
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Special Exhibition Galleries at Montreal and Osaka
11.3 Guidelines for Design of Exhibition Centres
12 Loan Agreements and Insurance
12.1 Loan Agreements and Appendices
12.2 Agreements, Condition Reports, Environmental Records
12.3 Couriers
12.4 Insurance
13 Vandalism, Fire and Emergencies
13.1 Vandalism and Negligence
13.2 Fire Hazards and Prevention
13.2.1 Areas of Concern
13.2.2 Storerooms
13.2.3 Conservation Studios and Laboratories
13.2.4 Galleries
13.2.5 Restoration After Fire Or Water Damage
13.3 Emergency Actions in Energy Crises, Floods, Hurricanes, Etc
14 Standards and Conservation Guidelines
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Guidelines for Preparing, Packing, and Transit of Exhibition Works of Art and Objects
14.3 Guidelines for Care in Exhibition Galleries (After Unpacking Or Before Repacking)
14.4 Criteria for Loans and Restricted Loans
References and Notes
Appendices
Appendix I. Silica Gel and Related RH Buffering Materials, Conditioning and Regeneration Techniques
Appendix II. Suggested Specifications for Museum Trailer or Vehicle
Appendix III. Guidelines for Design of Exhibition Centres or Galleries
Appendix IV. Questionnaire on Exhibition Facilities
Appendix V. Statement on the Control of Environmental Conditions for Preservation of Cultural Property in Situations of Energy Shortage
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- Published:
- 5th February 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192291