Consciousness and Healing

Foreword: The Integral Vision of Healing - Ken Wilber

Preface: The Integral Impulse: A New Perspective for Medicine - Marilyn Schlitz, Ph.D.



I: Defining Integral Medicine Editors Introduction

• Towards a Post Modern Integral Medicine - Elliott Dacher

• An Integral Approach to Medicine - John Astin and Alexander W. Astin.

• From Integrative to Integral Medicine: A Leap of Faith - William Benda



II: Mapping the Healing System Editors Introduction

Mind-Body Medicine

• Mind and Mindlessness in Mind-Body Research - Harris Dienstfrey

• The Psychosomatic Network: Foundations of Mind-Body Medicine - Candace Pert, Henry Dreher, and Michael R. Ruff

• Psychological Aspects of Mind-Body Medicine: Promises and Pitfalls from Research with Cancer Patients - Stephanie Simonton and Allen Sherman

New Perspectives on the Body

• Meaning and the History of the Body: Toward a Postmodern Medicine - David Michael Levin

• Breathing, Moving, Sensing, and Feeling: Somatics and Integral Medicine - Don Hanlon Johnson

• Transformational Surgery: Symbol, Ritual and Initiation in Contemporary Cosmetic Surgery - Loren Eskenazi

• Healing and Transformation Through Expressive Arts: Dance as Integral Therapy and as a Healing Force - Anna Halprin and Michael Samuels

Re-Visioning Illness

• What Does Illness Mean? - Larry Dossey

• Living with Cancer: From Victim to Victor, The Integration of Mind, Body and Spirit - Caryle Hirshberg

• Our Evolving Views of Health and Illness: What Does it All Mean? - Richard B. Miles

Honoring the Spectrum of Life

• The Conflict of Biological & Cultural Imperatives - Joseph Chilton Pearce

• Aging with Awareness - Ron Valle & Mary Mohs

• Timeless Mind, Ageless Body - Deepak Chopra

• An Integral Approach to the End of Life - Karen Wyatt

• Consciousness Beyond Death - Marilyn Schlitz



III: Healing: A Move Toward Wholeness Editor Introduction

Psychology’s Movement Toward Wholeness

• Integral Psychology: Psychology of the Whole Human Being - Bahman Shirazi

• Psychology of the Future: Lessons from Modern Consciousness Research - Stanislav Grof

• Transpersonal Images: Implications for Health - William Braud

Spirituality, Religion & Healing

• Etiology Recapitulates Ontology: Reflections on Restoring the Spiritual Dimension to Models of the Determinants of Health - Jeff Levin

• The Practices of Essential Spirituality - Roger Walsh

• Opening Your Heart: Anatomically, Emotionally, Spiritually - Dean Ornish

• The Return of Prayer - Larry Dossey

Essential Capacities

• A Prolegomenon to an Epidemiology of Love: Theory, Measurement, and Health Outcomes - Jeff Levin

• The Art and Science of Forgiveness - Frederic Luskin

• Gratefulness - Brother David Steindl-Rast

• The Contemplative Mind in Society - Jon Kabat-Zinn



IV: Honoring Multiple Ways of Knowing Editors Introduction

Epistemological Pluralism

• The Implications of Alternative and Complementary Medicine for Science and the Scientific Process - Marilyn Schlitz and Willis Harman

• The Technologies of Shamanic States of Consciousness - Stanley Krippner

• Multiple Ways of Knowing - Frances Vaughan

Integrating the Wisdom of the World’s Healing Systems

• Restoration of Dynamic Balance: Traditional Ways of Healing Expressed through Navajo Consciousness - Nancy C. Maryboy and David Begay

• The Spiritual Heart of Tibetan Medicine: Its Contribution to the Modern World - Sogyal Rinpoche

• Ancient Times to Present: Changing Perspectives on Healing Energy in Traditional Chinese Medicine - Garret Yount, Yifang Qian, and Honglin Zhang



V: Envisioning a New Story for Health & Healing

Editor Introduction

Transformations of Medicine

• Recapturing the Soul of Medicine - Rachel Naomi Remen

• Through Conventional Medicine to Integral Medicine: Challenges and Promises - Tom Janisse

• Transformation of the Healer: The Application of Ken Wilber’s Integral Model to Family Practice Medicine - Larry George

• Metaphysics of Virtual Caring Communities - Jean Watson

Socio-Political Transformations of Integral Medicine

• The White House Commission on Complementary and Alternative Medicine Policy and the Future of Healthcare - James S. Gordon and Marilyn Schlitz

• Sociopolitical Challenges of Integral Medicine - Sumedha Khanna

Healthy Earth-Healthy Human

• The Ecozoic Era - Brian Swimme and Thomas Berry

• Living in the Earth: Ecopsychology, Health and Psychotherapy - Sarah Conn

• Surviving the Great Dying - Michael Lerner

• Healing through Collective Consciousness: The Therapeutic Nature of the Human/Animal Bond - William Benda and Rondi Lightmark

Social Healing

• Social Healing: Herald of a Shift in Human Consciousness - James O’Dea

• Reinventing the Human - Thomas Berry