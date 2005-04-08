Conquering Headache - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781550092332

Conquering Headache

4th Edition

Authors: Alan Rapoport Fred Sheftell Stewart Tepper
Paperback ISBN: 9781550092332
Imprint: BC Decker
Published Date: 8th April 2005
Table of Contents

  1. History of Headache 2. Impact of Headache on Society 3. Types of Headache 4. Causes of Headache 5. Danger Signals 6. The Doctor's Role 7. Psychological Factors 8. Rebound Headache 9. Acute Treatment of Attacks with Medication 10. Preventative Treatment of Migraine with Medication 11. Treatment of Cluster Headache with Medication 12. Treatment without Medication 13. Patient-Doctor Relationship 14. Emergency Department and Hospital Treatment 15. Headache in Children 16. Hormones and Headache in Women 17. Travel, Holidays, and Headache A Final Word

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© BC Decker 2005
Published:
Imprint:
BC Decker
Paperback ISBN:
9781550092332

About the Author

Alan Rapoport

Affiliations and Expertise

Director and Founder, The New England Center for Headache, Stamford, CT; Assistant Clinical Professor of Neurology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA

Fred Sheftell

Affiliations and Expertise

Director and Founder, The New England Center for Headache, Stamford, CT; Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY, USA

Stewart Tepper

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, The New England Center for the Headache; Clinical Assistant Professor of Neurology, Yale University School of Medicine, Stamford, CT, USA

