Conn's Current Therapy 2021
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Symptomatic Care Pending Diagnosis
- Chest Pain
- Constipation
- Cough
- Dizzines and Vertigo
- Fatigue
- Fever
- Gaseousness, Indigestion, Nausea and Vomiting
- Headache
- Hematuria
- Hiccups
- Hoarseness and Laryngitis
- Pain
- Palliative Care
- Palpitations
- Pharyngitis
- Pruritus
- Rhinitis
- Spine Pain
- Tinnitus
- Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings
- Anaphylaxis (should split chapter into two, serum sickness separate)
- Drug Hypersensitivity Reactions
- Acute Myocardial Infarction
- Angina Pectoris
- Aortic Disease: Aneurysm and Dissection
- Atrial Fibrillation
- Cardiac Arrest: Sudden Cardiac Death
- Congenital Heart Disease
- Congestive Heart Failure
- Heart Block
- Hypertension
- Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
- Infective Endocarditis
- Mitral Valve Prolapse
- Pericarditis
- Peripheral Arterial Disease
- Premature Beats
- Tachycardias
- Venous Thrombosis
- Valvular Heart Disease
- Acute and Chronic Pancreatitis
- Acute Diarrhea
- Bleeding Esophageal Varices
- Calculous Biliary Disease
- Chronic Diarrhea
- Cirrhosis
- Diverticula of the Alimentary Tract
- Dysphagia and Esophageal Obstruction
- Gastritis and Peptic Ulcer Disease
- Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure, and Anorectal Abscess and Fistula
- Hepatitis A and B
- Hepatitis C
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis
- Intestinal Parasites
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- Malabsorption
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Tumors of the Colon and Rectum
- Tumors of the Stomach
- Acromegaly
- Adrenocortical Insufficiency
- Cushing's Syndrome
- Diabetes Insipidus
- Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- Diabetes Mellitus in Adults
- Gout and Hyperuricemia
- Hyperaldosteronism
- Hyperlipidemia
- Hyperparathyroidism and Hypoparathyroidism
- Hyperprolactinemia
- Hyperthyroidism
- Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia
- Hyponatremia
- Hypopituitarism
- Hypothyroidism
- Obesity
- Parenteral Nutrition in Adults
- Pheochromocytoma
- Thyroid Cancer
- Thyroiditis
- Acute Leukemia in Adults
- Aplastic Anemia
- Blood Component Therapy
- Chronic Leukemias
- Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
- Hemochromatosis
- Hemolytic Anemia
- Hemophilia and Related Conditions
- Hodgkin Lymphoma
- Iron Deficiency Anemia
- Multiple Myeloma
- Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- Neutropenia
- Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
- Pernicious Anemia and Other Megaloblastic Anemias
- Platelet-Mediated Bleeding Disorders
- Polycythemia Vera
- Porphyrias
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Thalassemia
- Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura
- Dry Eye Syndrome
- Glaucoma
- Ménière’s Disease
- Otitis Externa
- Otitis Media
- Red Eye
- Rhinosinusitis
- Temporomandibular Disorders
- Uveitis
- Vision Correction Procedures
- Vision Rehabilitation
- Amebiasis
- Anthrax
- Babesiosis
- Bacterial Meningitis
- Brucellosis
- Campylobacter
- Cat Scratch Disease
- Chikungunya
- Cholera
- Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- Ebola
- Food-Borne Illness
- Giardiasis
- HIV Disease
- Infectious Mononucleosis
- Influenza
- Leishmaniasis
- Leprosy
- Lyme Disease
- Malaria
- Measles (Rubeola)
- Methicillin-Resistent Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
- Mumps
- Necrotizing Skin and Soft Tissue Infections
- Osteomyelitis
- Plague
- Pseudomembranous Colitis
- Psittacosis
- Q-Fever
- Rabies
- Rat-Bite Fever
- Relapsing Fever
- Rickettsial and Ehrlichial Infections (Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Typhus)
- Rubella and Congenital Rubella
- Salmonellosis
- Severe Sepsis
- Smallpox
- Tetanus
- Toxic Shock Syndrome
- Toxoplasmosis
- Typhoid Fever
- Varicella (Chickenpox)
- Yellow Fever
- Whooping Cough (Pertussis)
- Zika Virus
- Acute Facial Paralysis
- Alzheimer's Disease
- Brain Tumors
- Gilles De La Tourette Syndrome
- Head Injuries
- Intracerebral Hemorrhage
- Ischemic Cerebrovascular Disease
- Migraine Headache
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Myasthenia Gravis
- Optic Neuritis
- Parkinsonism
- Peripheral Neuropathies
- Rehabilitation of the Stroke Patient
- Seizures and Epilepsy in Adolescents and Adults
- Sleep Disorders
- Trigeminal Neuralgia
- Viral Meningitis
- Alcoholism
- Anxiety Disorders
- Delirium
- Drug Abuse
- Eating Disorders
- Mood Disorders: Depression, Bipolar Disease, and Mood Dysregulation
- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
- Panic Disorder
- PTSD
- Schizophrenia
- Acute Bronchitis
- Acute Respiratory Failure
- Asthma in Adolescents and Adults
- Atelectasis
- Bacterial Pneumonia
- Blastomycosis
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
- Coccidioidomycosis
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Histoplasmosis
- Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
- Legionellosis (Legionnaires' Disease and Pontiac Fever)
- Obstructive Sleep Apnea
- Pleural Effusion and Empyema Thoracis
- Pneumoconiosis: Asbestosis and Silicosis
- Primary Lung Abscess-rename Lung Abscess per Rick
- Primary Lung Cancer
- Sarcoidosis
- Tuberculosis and Other Mycobacterial Diseases
- Venous Thromboembolism
- Viral Respiratory Infections
- Viral and Mycoplasmal Pneumonias
- Ankylosing Spondylitis
- Bursitis and Tendonopathy
- Common Sports Injuries
- Connective Tissue Disorders
- Fibromyalgia and Myofascial Pain-split chapter in two, title Fibromyalgia now
- Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
- Osteoarthritis
- Osteoporosis
- Paget's Disease of Bone
- Polymyalgia Pheumatica and Giant Cell Arteritis
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Chlamydia Trachomatis
- Condyloma Accuminata
- Genital Ulcer Disease: Chancroid, Granuloma Inguinale, and Lymphogranuloma
- Gonorrhea
- Nongonococcal Urethritis
- Syphillis
- Acne Vulgaris
- Atopic Dermatitis
- Bacterial Diseases of the Skin
- Bullous Diseases
- Cancer of the Skin
- Contact Dermatitis
- Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma, Including Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome
- Cutaneous Vasculitis
- Decubitus Ulcers (previously pressure ulcers)
- Diseases of the Hair
- Diseases of the Mouth
- Diseases of the Nails
- Erythema Multiforme
- Fungal Diseases of the Skin
- Keloids
- Melanoma
- Nevi
- Papulosquamous Eruptions
- Parasitic Diseases of the Skin
- Pigmentary Disorders
- Premalignant Lesions
- Pruritus Ani and Vulvae
- Psychocutaneous Medicine
- Rosacea
- Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis
- Sunburn
- Urticaria and Angioedema
- Venous Ulcers
- Viral Diseases of the Skin
- Warts (Verrucae)
- Acute Renal Failure
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Malignant Tumors of the Urogenital Tract
- Primary Glomerular Diseases
- Pyelonephritis
- Renal Calculi
- Trauma to the Genitourinary Tract
- Urethral Strictures
- Urinary Incontinence
- Bacterial Infections of the Urinary Tract in Males
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
- Epididymitis
- Erectile Dysfunction
- Prostatitis
- Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- Amenorrhea
- Bacterial Infections of the Urinary Tract in Women
- Benign Breast Disease
- Breast Cancer
- Cancer of the Endometrium
- Cancer of the Uterine Cervix
- Contraception
- Dysmenorrhea
- Endometriosis
- Infertility
- Menopause
- Ovarian Cancer
- Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
- Premenstrual Syndrome
- Sexual Dysfunction
- Uterine Leiomyomas
- Vulvar Neoplasia
- Vulvovaginitis
- Antepartum Care
- Ectopic Pregnancy
- Hypertension in Pregnancy
- Postpartum Care
- Vaginal Bleeding Late in Pregnancy
- Acute Leukemia in Children
- Adolescent Health
- Asthma in Children
- Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
- Bronchiolitis
- Care of the High-Risk Neonate
- Diabetes Mellitus in Children
- Encopresis
- Epilepsy in Infants and Children
- Failure to Thrive
- Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn
- Nocturnal Enuresis
- Normal Infant Feeding
- Parenteral Fluid Therapy for Infants and Children
- Pediatric Sleep Disorders
- Resuscitation of the Newborn
- Traumatic Brain Injury in Children
- Urinary Tract Infections in Infants and Children
- Burns
- Disturbances due to Cold
- Heat-Related Illness
- High Altitude Sickness
- Marine Poisonings, Envenomations, and Trauma
- Medical Toxicology
- Spider Bites and Scorpion Stings
- Venomous Snakebite
- Immunization Practices
- Travel Medicine
- Biologic Agents
- Popular Herbs and Nutritional Supplements
Allergy
Cardiovascular System
Digestive System
Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders
Hematology
Head and Neck
Infectious Diseases
Neurological System
Psychiatric Disorders
Respiratory System
Rheumatology and the Musculoskeletal System
Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Skin Disease
Urogenital Tract
Men’s Health
Women’s Health
Pregnancy and Antepartum Care
Children’s Health
Physical and Chemical Injuries
Preventive Health
Appendices and Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 15th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323790062
About the Authors
Rick Kellerman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita, Wichita, Kansas
David Rakel
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine The University of New Mexico School of Medicine Albuquerque, New Mexico
