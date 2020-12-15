COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Conn's Current Therapy 2021 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323790062

Conn's Current Therapy 2021

1st Edition

Authors: Rick Kellerman David Rakel
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323790062
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th December 2020
Page Count: 1464
Table of Contents

Symptomatic Care Pending Diagnosis

  1. Chest Pain

  2. Constipation

  3. Cough

  4. Dizzines and Vertigo

  5. Fatigue

  6. Fever

  7. Gaseousness, Indigestion, Nausea and Vomiting

  8. Headache

  9. Hematuria

  10. Hiccups

  11. Hoarseness and Laryngitis

  12. Pain

  13. Palliative Care

  14. Palpitations

  15. Pharyngitis

  16. Pruritus

  17. Rhinitis

  18. Spine Pain

  19. Tinnitus

    20. Allergy

  20. Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings

  21. Anaphylaxis (should split chapter into two, serum sickness separate)

  22. Drug Hypersensitivity Reactions

    23. Cardiovascular System

  23. Acute Myocardial Infarction

  24. Angina Pectoris

  25. Aortic Disease: Aneurysm and Dissection

  26. Atrial Fibrillation

  27. Cardiac Arrest: Sudden Cardiac Death

  28. Congenital Heart Disease

  29. Congestive Heart Failure

  30. Heart Block

  31. Hypertension

  32. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

  33. Infective Endocarditis

  34. Mitral Valve Prolapse

  35. Pericarditis

  36. Peripheral Arterial Disease

  37. Premature Beats

  38. Tachycardias

  39. Venous Thrombosis

  40. Valvular Heart Disease

    41. Digestive System

  41. Acute and Chronic Pancreatitis

  42. Acute Diarrhea

  43. Bleeding Esophageal Varices

  44. Calculous Biliary Disease

  45. Chronic Diarrhea

  46. Cirrhosis

  47. Diverticula of the Alimentary Tract

  48. Dysphagia and Esophageal Obstruction

  49. Gastritis and Peptic Ulcer Disease

  50. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

  51. Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure, and Anorectal Abscess and Fistula

  52. Hepatitis A and B

  53. Hepatitis C

  54. Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis

  55. Intestinal Parasites

  56. Irritable Bowel Syndrome

  57. Malabsorption

  58. Pancreatic Cancer

  59. Tumors of the Colon and Rectum

  60. Tumors of the Stomach

    61. Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders

  61. Acromegaly

  62. Adrenocortical Insufficiency

  63. Cushing's Syndrome

  64. Diabetes Insipidus

  65. Diabetic Ketoacidosis

  66. Diabetes Mellitus in Adults

  67. Gout and Hyperuricemia

  68. Hyperaldosteronism

  69. Hyperlipidemia

  70. Hyperparathyroidism and Hypoparathyroidism

  71. Hyperprolactinemia

  72. Hyperthyroidism

  73. Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia

  74. Hyponatremia

  75. Hypopituitarism

  76. Hypothyroidism

  77. Obesity

  78. Parenteral Nutrition in Adults

  79. Pheochromocytoma

  80. Thyroid Cancer

  81. Thyroiditis

    82. Hematology

  82. Acute Leukemia in Adults

  83. Aplastic Anemia

  84. Blood Component Therapy

  85. Chronic Leukemias

  86. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

  87. Hemochromatosis

  88. Hemolytic Anemia

  89. Hemophilia and Related Conditions

  90. Hodgkin Lymphoma

  91. Iron Deficiency Anemia

  92. Multiple Myeloma

  93. Myelodysplastic Syndromes

  94. Neutropenia

  95. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

  96. Pernicious Anemia and Other Megaloblastic Anemias

  97. Platelet-Mediated Bleeding Disorders

  98. Polycythemia Vera

  99. Porphyrias

  100. Sickle Cell Disease

  101. Thalassemia

  102. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

    103. Head and Neck

  103. Dry Eye Syndrome

  104. Glaucoma

  105. Ménière’s　Disease

  106. Otitis Externa

  107. Otitis Media

  108. Red Eye

  109. Rhinosinusitis

  110. Temporomandibular Disorders

  111. Uveitis

  112. Vision Correction Procedures

  113. Vision Rehabilitation

    114. Infectious Diseases

  114. Amebiasis

  115. Anthrax

  116. Babesiosis

  117. Bacterial Meningitis

  118. Brucellosis

  119. Campylobacter

  120. Cat Scratch Disease

  121. Chikungunya

  122. Cholera

  123. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

  124. Ebola

  125. Food-Borne Illness

  126. Giardiasis

  127. HIV Disease

  128. Infectious Mononucleosis

  129. Influenza

  130. Leishmaniasis

  131. Leprosy

  132. Lyme Disease

  133. Malaria

  134. Measles (Rubeola)

  135. Methicillin-Resistent Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

  136. Mumps

  137. Necrotizing Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

  138. Osteomyelitis

  139. Plague

  140. Pseudomembranous Colitis

  141. Psittacosis

  142. Q-Fever

  143. Rabies

  144. Rat-Bite Fever

  145. Relapsing Fever

  146. Rickettsial and Ehrlichial Infections (Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Typhus)

  147. Rubella and Congenital Rubella

  148. Salmonellosis

  149. Severe Sepsis

  150. Smallpox

  151. Tetanus

  152. Toxic Shock Syndrome

  153. Toxoplasmosis

  154. Typhoid Fever

  155. Varicella (Chickenpox)

  156. Yellow Fever

  157. Whooping Cough (Pertussis)

  158. Zika Virus

    159. Neurological System

  159. Acute Facial Paralysis

  160. Alzheimer's Disease

  161. Brain Tumors

  162. Gilles De La Tourette Syndrome

  163. Head Injuries

  164. Intracerebral Hemorrhage

  165. Ischemic Cerebrovascular Disease

  166. Migraine Headache

  167. Multiple Sclerosis

  168. Myasthenia Gravis

  169. Optic Neuritis

  170. Parkinsonism

  171. Peripheral Neuropathies

  172. Rehabilitation of the Stroke Patient

  173. Seizures and Epilepsy in Adolescents and Adults

  174. Sleep Disorders

  175. Trigeminal Neuralgia

  176. Viral Meningitis

    177. Psychiatric Disorders

  177. Alcoholism

  178. Anxiety Disorders

  179. Delirium

  180. Drug Abuse

  181. Eating Disorders

  182. Mood Disorders: Depression, Bipolar Disease, and Mood Dysregulation

  183. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

  184. Panic Disorder

  185. PTSD

  186. Schizophrenia

    187. Respiratory System

  187. Acute Bronchitis

  188. Acute Respiratory Failure

  189. Asthma in Adolescents and Adults

  190. Atelectasis

  191. Bacterial Pneumonia

  192. Blastomycosis

  193. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

  194. Coccidioidomycosis

  195. Cystic Fibrosis

  196. Histoplasmosis

  197. Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis

  198. Legionellosis (Legionnaires' Disease and Pontiac Fever)

  199. Obstructive Sleep Apnea

  200. Pleural Effusion and Empyema Thoracis

  201. Pneumoconiosis: Asbestosis and Silicosis

  202. Primary Lung Abscess-rename Lung Abscess per Rick

  203. Primary Lung Cancer

  204. Sarcoidosis

  205. Tuberculosis and Other Mycobacterial Diseases

  206. Venous Thromboembolism

  207. Viral Respiratory Infections

  208. Viral and Mycoplasmal Pneumonias

    209. Rheumatology and the Musculoskeletal System

  209. Ankylosing Spondylitis

  210. Bursitis and Tendonopathy

  211. Common Sports Injuries

  212. Connective Tissue Disorders

  213. Fibromyalgia and Myofascial Pain-split chapter in two, title Fibromyalgia now

  214. Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

  215. Osteoarthritis

  216. Osteoporosis

  217. Paget's Disease of Bone

  218. Polymyalgia Pheumatica and Giant Cell Arteritis

  219. Rheumatoid Arthritis

    220. Sexually Transmitted Diseases

  220. Chlamydia Trachomatis

  221. Condyloma Accuminata

  222. Genital Ulcer Disease: Chancroid, Granuloma Inguinale, and Lymphogranuloma

  223. Gonorrhea

  224. Nongonococcal Urethritis

  225. Syphillis

    226. Skin Disease

  226. Acne Vulgaris

  227. Atopic Dermatitis

  228. Bacterial Diseases of the Skin

  229. Bullous Diseases

  230. Cancer of the Skin

  231. Contact Dermatitis

  232. Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma, Including Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome

  233. Cutaneous Vasculitis

  234. Decubitus Ulcers (previously pressure ulcers)

  235. Diseases of the Hair

  236. Diseases of the Mouth

  237. Diseases of the Nails

  238. Erythema Multiforme

  239. Fungal Diseases of the Skin

  240. Keloids

  241. Melanoma

  242. Nevi

  243. Papulosquamous Eruptions

  244. Parasitic Diseases of the Skin

  245. Pigmentary Disorders

  246. Premalignant Lesions

  247. Pruritus Ani and Vulvae

  248. Psychocutaneous Medicine

  249. Rosacea

  250. Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis

  251. Sunburn

  252. Urticaria and Angioedema

  253. Venous Ulcers

  254. Viral Diseases of the Skin

  255. Warts (Verrucae)

    256. Urogenital Tract

  256. Acute Renal Failure

  257. Chronic Kidney Disease

  258. Malignant Tumors of the Urogenital Tract

  259. Primary Glomerular Diseases

  260. Pyelonephritis

  261. Renal Calculi

  262. Trauma to the Genitourinary Tract

  263. Urethral Strictures

  264. Urinary Incontinence

    265. Men’s Health

  265. Bacterial Infections of the Urinary Tract in Males

  266. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

  267. Epididymitis

  268. Erectile Dysfunction

  269. Prostatitis

    270. Women’s Health

  270. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

  271. Amenorrhea

  272. Bacterial Infections of the Urinary Tract in Women

  273. Benign Breast Disease

  274. Breast Cancer

  275. Cancer of the Endometrium

  276. Cancer of the Uterine Cervix

  277. Contraception

  278. Dysmenorrhea

  279. Endometriosis

  280. Infertility

  281. Menopause

  282. Ovarian Cancer

  283. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

  284. Premenstrual Syndrome

  285. Sexual Dysfunction

  286. Uterine Leiomyomas

  287. Vulvar Neoplasia

  288. Vulvovaginitis

    289. Pregnancy and Antepartum Care

  289. Antepartum Care

  290. Ectopic Pregnancy

  291. Hypertension in Pregnancy

  292. Postpartum Care

  293. Vaginal Bleeding Late in Pregnancy

    294. Children’s Health

  294. Acute Leukemia in Children

  295. Adolescent Health

  296. Asthma in Children

  297. Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

  298. Bronchiolitis

  299. Care of the High-Risk Neonate

  300. Diabetes Mellitus in Children

  301. Encopresis

  302. Epilepsy in Infants and Children

  303. Failure to Thrive

  304. Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn

  305. Nocturnal Enuresis

  306. Normal　Infant Feeding

  307. Parenteral Fluid Therapy for Infants and Children

  308. Pediatric Sleep Disorders

  309. Resuscitation of the Newborn

  310. Traumatic Brain Injury in Children

  311. Urinary Tract Infections in Infants and Children

    312. Physical and Chemical Injuries

  312. Burns

  313. Disturbances due to Cold

  314. Heat-Related Illness

  315. High Altitude Sickness

  316. Marine Poisonings, Envenomations, and Trauma

  317. Medical Toxicology

  318. Spider Bites and Scorpion Stings

  319. Venomous Snakebite

    320. Preventive Health

  320. Immunization Practices

  321. Travel Medicine

    322. Appendices and Index

  322. Biologic Agents

  323. Popular Herbs and Nutritional Supplements

Details

About the Authors

Rick Kellerman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita, Wichita, Kansas

David Rakel

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine The University of New Mexico School of Medicine Albuquerque, New Mexico

