Conn's Current Therapy 2020
1st Edition
Authors: Rick Kellerman
Editors: David Rakel
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323711845
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th December 2019
Page Count: 1464
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 13th December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323711845
About the Author
Rick Kellerman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita, Wichita, Kansas
About the Editor
David Rakel
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Family & Community Medicine, University of New Mexico School of Medicine, Albuquerque, New Mexico
