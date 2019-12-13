Conn's Current Therapy 2020 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323711845

Conn's Current Therapy 2020

1st Edition

Authors: Rick Kellerman
Editors: David Rakel
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323711845
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th December 2019
Page Count: 1464
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
1464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323711845

About the Author

Rick Kellerman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita, Wichita, Kansas

About the Editor

David Rakel

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Family & Community Medicine, University of New Mexico School of Medicine, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.