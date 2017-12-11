Conn's Current Therapy 2018
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I Symptomatic Care Pending Diagnosis
1. Chest Pain
2. Constipation
3. Cough
4. Dizzines and Vertigo
5. Fatigue
6. Fever
7. Gaseousness, Indigestion, Nausea and Vomiting
8. Headache
9. Hematuria
10. Hiccups
11. Hoarseness and Laryngitis
12. Pain
13. Palliative Care
14. Palpitations
15. Pharyngitis
16. Pruritus
17. Rhinitis
18. Spine Pain
19. Tinnitus
Section 2 Allergy
20. Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings
21. Anaphylaxis
22. Drug Hypersensitivity Reactions
Section 3 Cardiovascular System
23. Acute Myocardial Infarction
24. Angina Pectoris
25. Aortic Disease: Aneurysm and Dissection
26. Atrial Fibrillation
27. Cardiac Arrest: Sudden Cardiac Death
28. Congenital Heart Disease
29. Congestive Heart Failure
30. Heart Block
31. Hypertension
32. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
33. Infective Endocarditis
34. Mitral Valve Prolapse
35. Pericarditis
36. Peripheral Arterial Disease
37. Premature Beats
38. Tachycardias
39. Venous Thrombosis
40. Valvular Heart Disease
Section 4 Digestive System
41. Acute and Chronic Pancreatitis
42. Acute Diarrhea
43. Bleeding Esophageal Varices
44. Calculous Biliary Disease
45. Chronic Diarrhea
46. Cirrhosis
47. Diverticula of the Alimentary Tract
48. Dysphagia and Esophageal Obstruction
49. Gastritis and Peptic Ulcer Disease
50. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
51. Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure, and Anorectal Abscess and Fistula
52. Hepatitis A and B
53. Hepatitis C
54. Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis
55. Intestinal Parasites
56. Irritable Bowel Syndrome
57. Malabsorption
58. Pancreatic Cancer
59. Tumors of the Colon and Rectum
60. Tumors of the Stomach
Section 5 Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders
61. Acromegaly
62. Adrenocortical Insufficiency
63. Cushing's Syndrome
64. Diabetes Insipidus
65. Diabetic Ketoacidosis
66. Diabetes Mellitus in Adults
67. Gout and Hyperuricemia
68. Hyperaldosteronism
69. Hyperlipidemia
70. Hyperparathyroidism and Hypoparathyroidism
71. Hyperprolactinemia
72. Hyperthyroidism
73. Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia
74. Hyponatremia
75. Hypopituitarism
76. Hypothyroidism
77. Obesity
78. Parenteral Nutrition in Adults
79. Pheochromocytoma
80. Thyroid Cancer
81. Thyroiditis
Section 6 Hematology
82. Acute Leukemia in Adults
83. Aplastic Anemia
84. Blood Component Therapy
85. Chronic Leukemias
86. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
87. Hemochromatosis
88. Hemolytic Anemia
89. Hemophilia and Related Conditions
90. Hodgkin Lymphoma
91. Iron Deficiency Anemia
92. Multiple Myeloma
93. Myelodysplastic Syndromes
94. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
95. Pernicious Anemia and Other Megaloblastic Anemias
96. Platelet-Mediated Bleeding Disorders
97. Polycythemia Vera
98. Porphyrias
99. Sickle Cell Disease
100. Thalassemia
101. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura
Section 7 Head and Neck
102. Dry Eye Syndrome
103. Glaucoma
104. Ménière’s Disease
105. Otitis Externa
106. Otitis Media
107. Red Eye
108. Rhinosinusitis
109. Temporomandibular Disorders
110. Uveitis
111. Vision Correction Procedures
112. Vision Rehabilitation
Section 8 Infectious Diseases
113. Amebiasis
114. Anthrax
115. Babesiosis
116. Bacterial Meningitis
117. Brucellosis
118. Campylobacter
119. Cat Scratch Disease
120. Chikungunya
121. Cholera
122. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
123. Ebola
124. Food-Borne Illness
125. Giardiasis
126. HIV Disease
127. Infectious Mononucleosis
128. Influenza
129. Leishmaniasis
130. Leprosy
131. Lyme Disease
132. Malaria
133. Measles (Rubeola)
134. Methicillin-Resistent Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
135. Mumps
136. Necrotizing Skin and Soft Tissue Infections
137. Osteomyelitis
138. Plague
139. Pseudomembranous Colitis
140. Psittacosis
141. Q-Fever
142. Rabies
143. Rat-Bite Fever
144. Relapsing Fever
145. Rickettsial and Ehrlichial Infections (Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Typhus)
146. Rubella and Congenital Rubella
147. Salmonellosis
148. Severe Sepsis
149. Smallpox
150. Tetanus
151. Toxic Shock Syndrome
152. Toxoplasmosis
153. Typhoid Fever
154. Varicella (Chickenpox)
155. Yellow Fever
156. Whooping Cough (Pertussis)
157. Zika Virus
Section 9 Neurological System
158. Acute Facial Paralysis
159. Alzheimer's Disease
160. Brain Tumors
161. Gilles De La Tourette Syndrome
162. Head Injuries
163. Intracerebral Hemorrhage
164. Ischemic Cerebrovascular Disease
165. Migraine Headache
166. Multiple Sclerosis
167. Myasthenia Gravis
168. Optic Neuritis
169. Parkinsonism
170. Peripheral Neuropathies
171. Rehabilitation of the Stroke Patient
172. Seizures and Epilepsy in Adolescents and Adults
173. Sleep Disorders
174. Trigeminal Neuralgia
175. Viral Meningitis
Section 10 Psychiatric Disorders
176. Alcoholism
177. Delirium
178. Drug Abuse
179. Eating Disorders
180. Generalized Anxiety Disorders
181. Mood Disorders: Depression, Bipolar Disease, and Mood Dysregulation
182. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
183. Panic Disorder
184. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
185. Schizophrenia
Section 11 Respiratory System
186. Acute Bronchitis
187. Acute Respiratory Failure
188. Asthma in Adolescents and Adults
189. Atelectasis
190. Bacterial Pneumonia
191. Blastomycosis
192. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
193. Coccidioidomycosis
194. Cystic Fibrosis
195. Histoplasmosis
196. Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
197. Legionellosis (Legionnaires' Disease and Pontiac Fever)
198. Obstructive Sleep Apnea
199. Pleural Effusion and Empyema Thoracis
200. Pneumoconiosis: Asbestosis and Silicosis
201. Lung Abscess
202. Primary Lung Cancer
203. Sarcoidosis
204. Tuberculosis and Other Mycobacterial Diseases
205. Venous Thromboembolism
206. Viral Respiratory Infections
207. Viral and Mycoplasmal Pneumonias
Section 12 Rheumatology and the Musculoskeletal System
208. Ankylosing Spondylitis
209. Bursitis and Tendonopathy
210. Common Sports Injuries
211. Connective Tissue Disorders
212. Fibromyalgia and Myofascial Pain
213. Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
214. Osteoarthritis
215. Osteoporosis
216. Paget's Disease of Bone
217. Polymyalgia Pheumatica and Giant Cell Arteritis
218. Rheumatoid Arthritis
Section 13 Sexually Transmitted Diseases
219. Chlamydia Trachomatis
220. Condyloma Accuminata
221. Genital Ulcer Disease: Chancroid, Granuloma Inguinale, and Lymphogranuloma
222. Gonorrhea
223. Nongonococcal Urethritis
224. Syphillis
Section 14 Skin Disease
225. Acne Vulgaris
226. Atopic Dermatitis
227. Bacterial Diseases of the Skin
228. Bullous Diseases
229. Cancer of the Skin
230. Contact Dermatitis
231. Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma, Including Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome
232. Cutaneous Vasculitis
233. Decubitus Ulcers (previously pressure ulcers)
234. Diseases of the Hair
235. Diseases of the Mouth
236. Diseases of the Nails
237. Erythema Multiforme
238. Fungal Diseases of the Skin
239. Keloids
240. Melanoma
241. Nevi
242. Papulosquamous Eruptions
243. Parasitic Diseases of the Skin
244. Pigmentary Disorders
245. Premalignant Lesions
246. Pruritus Ani and Vulvae
247. Psychocutaneous Medicine
248. Rosacea
249. Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysisn
250. Sunburn
251. Urticaria and Angioedema
252. Venous Ulcers
253. Viral Diseases of the Skin
254. Warts (Verrucae)
Section 15 Urogenital Tract
255. Acute Renal Failure
256. Chronic Kidney Disease
257. Malignant Tumors of the Urogenital Tract
258. Primary Glomerular Diseases
259. Pyelonephritis
260. Renal Calculi
261. Trauma to the Genitourinary Tract
262. Urethral Strictures
263. Urinary Incontinence
Section 16 Men’s Health
264. Bacterial Infections of the Urinary Tract in Males
265. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
266. Epididymitis
267. Erectile Dysfunction
268. Prostatitis
Section 17 Women’s Health
269. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
270. Amenorrhea
271. Bacterial Infections of the Urinary Tract in Women
272. Benign Breast Disease
273. Cancer of the Endometrium
274. Cancer of the Uterine Cervix
275. Contraception
276. Dysmenorrhea
277. Endometriosis
278. Infertility
279. Menopause
280. Ovarian Cancer
281. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
282. Premenstrual Syndrome
283. Sexual Dysfunction
284. Uterine Leiomyomas
285. Vulvar Neoplasia
286. Vulvovaginitis
Section 18 Pregnancy and Antepartum Care
287. Antepartum Care
288. Ectopic Pregnancy
289. Hypertension in Pregnancy
290. Postpartum Care
291. Vaginal Bleeding Late in Pregnancy
Section 19 Children’s Health
292. Acute Leukemia in Children
293. Adolescent Health
294. Asthma in Children
295. Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
296. Bronchiolitis
297. Care of the High-Risk Neonate
298. Diabetes Mellitus in Children
299. Encopresis
300. Epilepsy in Infants and Children
301. Failure to Thrive
302. Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn
303. Nocturnal Enuresis
304. Normal Infant Feeding
305. Parenteral Fluid Therapy for Infants and Children
306. Pediatric Sleep Disorders
307. Resuscitation of the Newborn
308. Traumatic Brain Injury in Children
309. Urinary Tract Infections in Infants and Children
Section 20 Physical and Chemical Injuries
310. Burns
311. Disturbances due to Cold
312. Heat-Related Illness
313. High Altitude Sickness
314. Marine Poisonings, Envenomations, and Trauma
315. Medical Toxicology
316. Spider Bites and Scorpion Stings
317. Venomous Snakebite
Section 21 Preventive Health
318. Immunization Practices
319. Travel Medicine
Section 22 Appendices and Index
320. Biologic Agents
321. Popular Herbs and Nutritional Supplements
322. Toxic Chemical Agents Reference Chart - Symptoms and Treatment
Description
Designed for busy primary care specialists and other first-line care providers, Conn’s Current Therapy 2018, by Drs. Edward T. Bope and Rick D. Kellerman, delivers up-to-date treatment information in a concise yet in-depth format. Recognized leaders in the field provide their personal approaches and evidence-based clinical management options for the conditions you’re most likely to see in your everyday practice.
Key Features
- Follows a consistent, templated format throughout, with diagnosis, therapy, drug protocols, and treatment pearls presented in easy-to-use boxes and tables for fast reference.
- Includes nearly 300 images, including algorithms, anatomical illustrations, and photographs, that provide useful information for diagnosis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 11th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323529617
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323527699
About the Authors
Rick Kellerman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita, Wichita, Kansas
Edward Bope Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Family Physician and Palliative Care Consultant, Columbus VAACC; Assistant Dean for VA Medical Students and Clinical Professor, Family Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio