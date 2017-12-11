Conn's Current Therapy 2018 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323527699, 9780323529617

Conn's Current Therapy 2018

1st Edition

Authors: Rick Kellerman Edward Bope
eBook ISBN: 9780323529617
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323527699
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th December 2017
Page Count: 1408
Table of Contents

Section I Symptomatic Care Pending Diagnosis

1. Chest Pain

2. Constipation

3. Cough

4. Dizzines and Vertigo

5. Fatigue

6. Fever

7. Gaseousness, Indigestion, Nausea and Vomiting

8. Headache

9. Hematuria

10. Hiccups

11. Hoarseness and Laryngitis

12. Pain

13. Palliative Care

14. Palpitations

15. Pharyngitis

16. Pruritus

17. Rhinitis

18. Spine Pain

19. Tinnitus

　　

Section 2 Allergy

20. Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings

21. Anaphylaxis

22. Drug Hypersensitivity Reactions

　　

Section 3 Cardiovascular System

23. Acute Myocardial Infarction

24. Angina Pectoris

25. Aortic Disease: Aneurysm and Dissection

26. Atrial Fibrillation

27. Cardiac Arrest: Sudden Cardiac Death

28. Congenital Heart Disease

29. Congestive Heart Failure

30. Heart Block

31. Hypertension

32. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

33. Infective Endocarditis

34. Mitral Valve Prolapse

35. Pericarditis

36. Peripheral Arterial Disease

37. Premature Beats

38. Tachycardias

39. Venous Thrombosis

40. Valvular Heart Disease

　　

Section 4 Digestive System

41. Acute and Chronic Pancreatitis

42. Acute Diarrhea

43. Bleeding Esophageal Varices

44. Calculous Biliary Disease

45. Chronic Diarrhea

46. Cirrhosis

47. Diverticula of the Alimentary Tract

48. Dysphagia and Esophageal Obstruction

49. Gastritis and Peptic Ulcer Disease

50. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

51. Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure, and Anorectal Abscess and Fistula

52. Hepatitis A and B

53. Hepatitis C

54. Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis

55. Intestinal Parasites

56. Irritable Bowel Syndrome

57. Malabsorption

58. Pancreatic Cancer

59. Tumors of the Colon and Rectum

60. Tumors of the Stomach

　　

Section 5 Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders

61. Acromegaly

62. Adrenocortical Insufficiency

63. Cushing's Syndrome

64. Diabetes Insipidus

65. Diabetic Ketoacidosis

66. Diabetes Mellitus in Adults

67. Gout and Hyperuricemia

68. Hyperaldosteronism

69. Hyperlipidemia

70. Hyperparathyroidism and Hypoparathyroidism

71. Hyperprolactinemia

72. Hyperthyroidism

73. Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia

74. Hyponatremia

75. Hypopituitarism

76. Hypothyroidism

77. Obesity

78. Parenteral Nutrition in Adults

79. Pheochromocytoma

80. Thyroid Cancer

81. Thyroiditis

 

Section 6 Hematology

82. Acute Leukemia in Adults

83. Aplastic Anemia

84. Blood Component Therapy

85. Chronic Leukemias

86. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

87. Hemochromatosis

88. Hemolytic Anemia

89. Hemophilia and Related Conditions

90. Hodgkin Lymphoma

91. Iron Deficiency Anemia

92. Multiple Myeloma

93. Myelodysplastic Syndromes

94. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

95. Pernicious Anemia and Other Megaloblastic Anemias

96. Platelet-Mediated Bleeding Disorders

97. Polycythemia Vera

98. Porphyrias

99. Sickle Cell Disease

100. Thalassemia

101. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

　　

Section 7 Head and Neck

102. Dry Eye Syndrome　

103. Glaucoma

104. Ménière’s　Disease

105. Otitis Externa

106. Otitis Media

107. Red Eye

108. Rhinosinusitis

109. Temporomandibular Disorders

110. Uveitis

111. Vision Correction Procedures

112. Vision Rehabilitation

　

Section 8 Infectious Diseases

113. Amebiasis

114. Anthrax

115. Babesiosis

116. Bacterial Meningitis

117. Brucellosis

118. Campylobacter

119. Cat Scratch Disease

120. Chikungunya

121. Cholera

122. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

123. Ebola

124. Food-Borne Illness

125. Giardiasis

126. HIV Disease

127. Infectious Mononucleosis

128. Influenza

129. Leishmaniasis

130. Leprosy

131. Lyme Disease

132. Malaria

133. Measles (Rubeola)

134. Methicillin-Resistent Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

135. Mumps

136. Necrotizing Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

137. Osteomyelitis

138. Plague

139. Pseudomembranous Colitis

140. Psittacosis

141. Q-Fever

142. Rabies

143. Rat-Bite Fever

144. Relapsing Fever

145. Rickettsial and Ehrlichial Infections (Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Typhus)

146. Rubella and Congenital Rubella

147. Salmonellosis

148. Severe Sepsis

149. Smallpox

150. Tetanus

151. Toxic Shock Syndrome

152. Toxoplasmosis

153. Typhoid Fever

154. Varicella (Chickenpox)

155. Yellow Fever

156. Whooping Cough (Pertussis)

157. Zika Virus

 

Section 9 Neurological System

158. Acute Facial Paralysis

159. Alzheimer's Disease

160. Brain Tumors

161. Gilles De La Tourette Syndrome

162. Head Injuries

163. Intracerebral Hemorrhage

164. Ischemic Cerebrovascular Disease

165. Migraine Headache

166. Multiple Sclerosis

167. Myasthenia Gravis

168. Optic Neuritis

169. Parkinsonism

170. Peripheral Neuropathies

171. Rehabilitation of the Stroke Patient

172. Seizures and Epilepsy in Adolescents and Adults

173. Sleep Disorders

174. Trigeminal Neuralgia

175. Viral Meningitis

 

Section 10 Psychiatric Disorders

176. Alcoholism

177. Delirium

178. Drug Abuse

179. Eating Disorders

180. Generalized Anxiety Disorders

181. Mood Disorders: Depression, Bipolar Disease, and Mood Dysregulation

182. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

183. Panic Disorder

184. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

185. Schizophrenia

 

Section 11 Respiratory System

186. Acute Bronchitis

187. Acute Respiratory Failure

188. Asthma in Adolescents and Adults

189. Atelectasis

190. Bacterial Pneumonia

191. Blastomycosis

192. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

193. Coccidioidomycosis

194. Cystic Fibrosis

195. Histoplasmosis

196. Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis

197. Legionellosis (Legionnaires' Disease and Pontiac Fever)

198. Obstructive Sleep Apnea

199. Pleural Effusion and Empyema Thoracis

200. Pneumoconiosis: Asbestosis and Silicosis

201. Lung Abscess

202. Primary Lung Cancer

203. Sarcoidosis

204. Tuberculosis and Other Mycobacterial Diseases

205. Venous Thromboembolism

206. Viral Respiratory Infections

207. Viral and Mycoplasmal Pneumonias

 

Section 12 Rheumatology and the Musculoskeletal System

208. Ankylosing Spondylitis

209. Bursitis and Tendonopathy

210. Common Sports Injuries

211. Connective Tissue Disorders

212. Fibromyalgia and Myofascial Pain

213. Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

214. Osteoarthritis

215. Osteoporosis

216. Paget's Disease of Bone

217. Polymyalgia Pheumatica and Giant Cell Arteritis

218. Rheumatoid Arthritis

 

Section 13 Sexually Transmitted Diseases

219. Chlamydia Trachomatis

220. Condyloma Accuminata

221. Genital Ulcer Disease: Chancroid, Granuloma Inguinale, and Lymphogranuloma

222. Gonorrhea

223. Nongonococcal Urethritis

224. Syphillis

 

Section 14 Skin Disease

225. Acne Vulgaris

226. Atopic Dermatitis

227. Bacterial Diseases of the Skin

228. Bullous Diseases

229. Cancer of the Skin

230. Contact Dermatitis

231. Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma, Including Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome

232. Cutaneous Vasculitis

233. Decubitus Ulcers (previously pressure ulcers)

234. Diseases of the Hair

235. Diseases of the Mouth

236. Diseases of the Nails

237. Erythema Multiforme

238. Fungal Diseases of the Skin

239. Keloids

240. Melanoma

241. Nevi

242. Papulosquamous Eruptions

243. Parasitic Diseases of the Skin

244. Pigmentary Disorders

245. Premalignant Lesions

246. Pruritus Ani and Vulvae

247. Psychocutaneous Medicine

248. Rosacea

249. Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysisn

250. Sunburn

251. Urticaria and Angioedema

252. Venous Ulcers

253. Viral Diseases of the Skin

254. Warts (Verrucae)

 

Section 15 Urogenital Tract

255. Acute Renal Failure

256. Chronic Kidney Disease

257. Malignant Tumors of the Urogenital Tract

258. Primary Glomerular Diseases

259. Pyelonephritis

260. Renal Calculi

261. Trauma to the Genitourinary Tract

262. Urethral Strictures

263. Urinary Incontinence

 

Section 16 Men’s Health

264. Bacterial Infections of the Urinary Tract in Males

265. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

266. Epididymitis

267. Erectile Dysfunction

268. Prostatitis

 

Section 17 Women’s Health

269. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

270. Amenorrhea

271. Bacterial Infections of the Urinary Tract in Women

272. Benign Breast Disease

273. Cancer of the Endometrium

274. Cancer of the Uterine Cervix

275. Contraception

276. Dysmenorrhea

277. Endometriosis

278. Infertility

279. Menopause

280. Ovarian Cancer

281. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

282. Premenstrual Syndrome

283. Sexual Dysfunction

284. Uterine Leiomyomas

285. Vulvar Neoplasia

286. Vulvovaginitis

 

Section 18 Pregnancy and Antepartum Care

287. Antepartum Care

288. Ectopic Pregnancy

289. Hypertension in Pregnancy

290. Postpartum Care

291. Vaginal Bleeding Late in Pregnancy

 

Section 19 Children’s Health

292. Acute Leukemia in Children

293. Adolescent Health

294. Asthma in Children

295. Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

296. Bronchiolitis

297. Care of the High-Risk Neonate

298. Diabetes Mellitus in Children

299. Encopresis

300. Epilepsy in Infants and Children

301. Failure to Thrive

302. Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn

303. Nocturnal Enuresis

304. Normal　Infant Feeding

305. Parenteral Fluid Therapy for Infants and Children

306. Pediatric Sleep Disorders

307. Resuscitation of the Newborn

308. Traumatic Brain Injury in Children

309. Urinary Tract Infections in Infants and Children

　

Section 20 Physical and Chemical Injuries

310. Burns

311. Disturbances due to Cold

312. Heat-Related Illness

313. High Altitude Sickness

314. Marine Poisonings, Envenomations, and Trauma

315. Medical Toxicology

316. Spider Bites and Scorpion Stings

317. Venomous Snakebite

 

Section 21 Preventive Health

318. Immunization Practices

319. Travel Medicine

 

Section 22 Appendices and Index

320. Biologic Agents

321. Popular Herbs and Nutritional Supplements

322. Toxic Chemical Agents Reference Chart - Symptoms and Treatment

Description

Designed for busy primary care specialists and other first-line care providers, Conn’s Current Therapy 2018, by Drs. Edward T. Bope and Rick D. Kellerman, delivers up-to-date treatment information in a concise yet in-depth format. Recognized leaders in the field provide their personal approaches and evidence-based clinical management options for the conditions you’re most likely to see in your everyday practice.

Key Features

  • Follows a consistent, templated format throughout, with diagnosis, therapy, drug protocols, and treatment pearls presented in easy-to-use boxes and tables for fast reference.
  • Includes nearly 300 images, including algorithms, anatomical illustrations, and photographs, that provide useful information for diagnosis.

About the Authors

Rick Kellerman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita, Wichita, Kansas

Edward Bope Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Family Physician and Palliative Care Consultant, Columbus VAACC; Assistant Dean for VA Medical Students and Clinical Professor, Family Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

