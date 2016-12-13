Conn's Current Therapy 2017 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323443203, 9780323443357

Conn's Current Therapy 2017

1st Edition

Authors: Edward Bope Rick Kellerman
eBook ISBN: 9780323443357
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th December 2016
Page Count: 1408
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Covering more than 300 clinically relevant topics, Conn’s Current Therapy 2017 by Drs. Edward T. Bope and Rick D. Kellerman offers an in-depth, personal approach to treatment from international experts, ideally suited for today’s busy medical practitioners. Trustworthy and easy to use, this annually updated resource focuses solely on the most current treatment protocols for common complaints, acute diseases, and chronic illnesses you’re likely to see. New chapters and numerous new authors in this edition bring you fully up to date on the topics you need to know about for effective patient care.

Key Features

  • Reliable, in-depth, systems-based content suitable for all first-line-of-defense providers.

  • Thorough PharmD review of recently approved and soon-to-be approved drugs.

  • Easy access to the latest evidence-based treatment practices for the most effective results.

  • More than 400 easy-to-understand tables make referencing complex data quick and easy.

  • Nearly 300 images, including algorithms, anatomical illustrations, and photographs, provide useful information for diagnosis.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

Section 1 Symptomatic Care Pending Diagnosis

1. Chest Pain

2. Constipation

3. Cough

4. Dizziness and Vertigo

5. Fatigue

6. Fever

7. Gaseousness, Indigestion, Nausea and Vomiting

8. Headache

9. Hematuria

10. Hiccups

11. Hoarseness and Laryngitis

12. Pain

13. Palliative Care

14. Palpitations

15. Pharyngitis

16. Pruritus

17. Rhinitis

18. Spine Pain

19. Tinnitus

Section 2 Allergy

20. Allergic Reaction to Insect Stings

21. Anaphylaxis and Serum Sickness

22. Drug Hypersensitivity Reactions

Section 3 Cardiovascular System

23. Acute Myocardial Infarction

24. Angina Pectoris

25. Aortic Disease: Aneurysm and Dissection

26. Atrial Fibrillation

27. Cardiac Arrest: Sudden Cardiac Death

28. Congenital Heart Disease

29. Congestive Heart Failure

30. Heart Block

31. Hypertension

32. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

33. Infective Endocarditis

34. Mitral Valve Prolapse

35. Pericarditis

36. Peripheral Arterial Disease

37. Premature Beats

38. Tachycardias

39. Venous Thrombosis

Section 4 Digestive System

40. Acute and Chronic Pancreatitis

41. Acute and Chronic Viral Hepatitis

42. Acute Diarrhea

43. Bleeding Esophageal Varices

44. Calculous Biliary Disease

45. Chronic Diarrhea

46. Cirrhosis

47. Diverticula of the Alimentary Tract

48. Dysphagia and Esophageal Obstruction

49. Gastritis and Peptic Ulcer Disease

50. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

51. Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure, and Anorectal Abscess and Fistula

52. Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis

53. Intestinal Parasites

54. Irritable Bowel Syndrome

55. Malabsorption

56. Pancreatic Cancer

57. Tumors of the Colon and Rectum

58. Tumors of the Stomach

Section 5 Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders

59. Acromegaly

60. Adrenocortical Insufficiency

61. Cushing's Syndrome

62. Diabetes Insipidus

63. Diabetic Ketoacidosis

64. Diabetes Mellitus in Adults

65. Gout and Hyperuricemia

66. Hyperaldosteronism

67. Hyperlipidemia

68. Hyperparathyroidism and Hypoparathyroidism

69. Hyperprolactinemia

70. Hyperthyroidism

71. Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia

72. Hyponatremia

73. Hypopituitarism

74. Hypothyroidism

75. Obesity

76. Parenteral Nutrition in Adults

77. Pheochromocytoma

78. Thyroid Cancer

79. Thyroiditis

Section 6 Hematology

80. Acute Leukemia in Adults

81. Aplastic Anemia

82. Blood Component Therapy

83. Chronic Leukemias

84. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

85. Hemochromatosis

86. Hemolytic Anemia

87. Hemophilia and Related Conditions

88. Hodgkin Lymphoma

89. Iron Deficiency Anemia

90. Multiple Myeloma

91. Myelodysplastic Syndromes

92. Neutropenia

93. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

94. Pernicious Anemia and Other Megaloblastic Anemias

95. Platelet-Mediated Bleeding Disorders

96. Polycythemia Vera

97. Porphyrias

98. Sickle Cell Disease

99. Thalassemia

100. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Section 7 Head and Neck

101. Dry Eye Syndrome

102. Glaucoma

103. Ménière’s　Disease

104. Otitis Externa

105. Otitis Media

106. Red Eye

107. Rhinosinusitis

108. Temporomandibular Disorders

109. Uveitis

110. Vision Correction Procedures

111. Vision Rehabilitation

Section 8 Infectious Diseases

112. Amebiasis

113. Anthrax

114. Babesiosis

115. Bacterial Meningitis

116. Brucellosis

117. Campylobacter

118. Cat Scratch Disease

119. Chikungunya

120. Cholera

121. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

122. Ebola

123. Food- Borne Illness

124. Giadiasis

125. HIV Disease

126. Infectious Mononucleosis

127. Influenza

128. Leishmaniasis

129. Leprosy

130. Lyme Disease

131. Malaria

132. Measles (Rubeola)

133. Methicillin-Resistent Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

134. Mumps

135. Necrotizing Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

136. Osteomyelitis

137. Plague

138. Pseudomembranous Coliti

139. Psittacosis

140. Q-Fever

141. Rabies

142. Rat-Bite Fever

143. Relapsing Fever

144. Rickettsial and Ehrlichial Infections (Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Typhus)

145. Rubella and Congenital Rubella

146. Salmonellosis

147. Severe Sepsis

148. Smallpox

149. Tetanus

150. Toxic Shock Syndrome

151. Toxoplasmosis

152. Typhoid Fever

153. Varicella (Chickenpox)

154. Whooping Cough (Pertussis)

155. Zika Virus

Section 9 Neurological System

156. Acute Facial Paralysis

157. Alzheimer's Disease

158. Brain Tumors

159. Gilles De La Tourette Syndrome

160. Head Injuries

161. Intracerebral Hemorrhage

162. Ischemic Cerebrovascular Disease

163. Migraine Headache

164. Multiple Sclerosis

165. Myasthenia Gravis

166. Optic Neuritis

167. Parkinsonism

168. Peripheral Neuropathies

169. Rehabilitation of the Stroke Patient

170. Seizures and Epilepsy in Adolescents and Adults

171. Sleep Disorders

172. Trigeminal Neuralgia

173. Viral Meningitis

Section 10 Psychiatric Disorders

174. Alcoholism

175. Anxiety Disorders

176. Delirium

177. Drug Abuse

178. Eating Disorders

179. Mood Disorders: Depression, Bipolar Disease, and Mood Dysregulation

180. Panic Disorder

181. Schizophrenia

Section 11 Respiratory System

182. Acute Bronchitis

183. Acute Respiratory Failure

184. Asthma in Adolescents and Adults

185. Atelectasis

186. Bacterial Pneumonia

187. Blastomycosis

188. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

189. Coccidioidomycosis

190. Cystic Fibrosis

191. Histoplasmosis

192. Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis

193. Legionellosis (Legionnaires' Disease and Pontiac Fever)

194. Obstructive Sleep Apnea

195. Pleural Effusion and Empyema Thoracis

196. Pneumoconiosis: Asbestosis and Silicosis

197. Primary Lung Abscess

198. Primary Lung Cancer

199. Sarcoidosis

200. Tuberculosis and Other Mycobacterial Diseases

201. Venous Thromboembolism

202. Viral Respiratory Infections

203. Viral and Mycoplasmal Pneumonias

Section 12 Rheumatology and the Musculoskeletal System

204. Ankylosing Spondylitis

205. Bursitis and Tendonopathy

206. Common Sports Injuries

207. Connective Tissue Disorders

208. Fibromyalgia and Myofascial Pain

209. Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

210. Osteoarthritis

211. Osteoporosis

212. Paget's Disease of Bone

213. Polymyalgia Pheumatica and Giant Cell Arteritis

214. Rheumatoid Arthritis

Section 13 Sexually Transmitted Diseases

215. Chlamydia Trachomatis

216. Condyloma Accuminata

217. Genital Ulcer Disease: Chancroid, Granuloma Inguinale, and Lymphogranuloma

218. Gonorrhea

219. Nongonococcal Urethritis

220. Syphillis

Section 14 Skin Disease

221. Acne Vulgaris

222. Atopic Dermatitis

223. Bacterial Diseases of the Skin

224. Bullous Diseases

225. Cancer of the Skin

226. Contact Dermatitis

227. Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma, Including Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome

228. Cutaneous Vasculitis

229. Diseases of the Hair

230. Diseases of the Mouth

231. Diseases of the Nails

232. Erythema Multiforme

233. Fungal Diseases of the Skin

234. Keloids

235. Melanoma

236. Nevi

237. Papulosquamous Eruptions

238. Parasitic Diseases of the Skin

239. Pigmentary Disorders

240. Premalignant Lesions

241. Pressure Ulcers

242. Pruritus Ani and Vulvae

243. Psychocutaneous Medicine

244. Rosacea

245. Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis

246. Sunburn

247. Urticaria and Angioedema

248. Venous Ulcers

249. Viral Diseases of the Skin

250. Warts (Verrucae)

Section 15 Urogenital Tract

251. Acute Renal Failure

252. Chronic Kidney Disease

253. Malignant Tumors of the Urogenital Tract

254. Primary Glomerular Diseases

255. Pyelonephritis

256. Renal Calculi

257. Trauma to the Genitourinary Tract

258. Urethral Strictures

259. Urinary Incontinence

Section 16 Men's Health

260. Bacterial Infections of the Urinary Tract in Males

261. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

262. Epididymitis

263. Erectile Dysfunction

264. Prostatitis

Section 17 Women's Health

265. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

266. Amenorrhea

267. Bacterial Infections of the Urinary Tract in Women

268. Breast Disease

269. Cancer of the Endometrium

270. Cancer of the Uterine Cervix

271. Contraception

272. Dysmenorrhea

273. Endometriosis

274. Infertility

275. Menopause

276. Ovarian Cancer

277. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

278. Premenstrual Syndrome

279. Sexual Dysfunction

280. Uterine Leiomyomas

281. Vulvar Neoplasia

282. Vulvovaginitis

Section 18 Pregnancy and Antepartum Care

283. Antepartum Care

284. Ectopic Pregnancy

285. Hypertension in Pregnancy

286. Postpartum Care

287. Vaginal Bleeding Late in Pregnancy

Section 19 Children's Health

288. Acute Leukemia in Children

289. Adolescent Health

290. Asthma in Children

291. Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

292. Bronchiolitis

293. Care of the High-Risk Neonate

294. Diabetes Mellitus in Children

295. Encopresis

296. Epilepsy in Infants and Children

297. Failure to Thrive

298. Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn

299. Nocturnal Enuresis

300. Normal Infant Feeding

301. Parenteral Fluid Therapy for Infants and Children

302. Pediatric Sleep Disorders

303. Resuscitation of the Newborn

304. Traumatic Brain Injury in Children

305. Urinary Tract Infections in Infants and Children

Section 20 Physical and Chemical Injuries

306. Burns

307. Disturbances Due to Cold

308. Heat-Related Illness

309. High Altitude Sickness

310. Marine Poisonings, Envenomations, and Trauma

311. Medical Toxicology

312. Spider Bites and Scorpion Sting

313. Venomous Snakebite

Section 21 Preventative Health

314. Immunization Practices

315. Travel Medicine

　　

Section 22 Appendices and Index

316. Biologic Agents

317. Popular Herbs and Nutritional Supplements

318. Reference Intervals for the Interpretation of Laboratory Tests

319. Toxic Chemical Agents Reference Chart - Symptoms and Treatment

Details

No. of pages:
1408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323443357

About the Author

Edward Bope

Affiliations and Expertise

Family Physician and Palliative Care Consultant, Columbus VAACC; Assistant Dean for VA Medical Students and Clinical Professor, Family Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

Rick Kellerman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita, Wichita, Kansas

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.