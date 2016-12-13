Conn's Current Therapy 2017
1st Edition
Description
Covering more than 300 clinically relevant topics, Conn’s Current Therapy 2017 by Drs. Edward T. Bope and Rick D. Kellerman offers an in-depth, personal approach to treatment from international experts, ideally suited for today’s busy medical practitioners. Trustworthy and easy to use, this annually updated resource focuses solely on the most current treatment protocols for common complaints, acute diseases, and chronic illnesses you’re likely to see. New chapters and numerous new authors in this edition bring you fully up to date on the topics you need to know about for effective patient care.
Key Features
- Reliable, in-depth, systems-based content suitable for all first-line-of-defense providers.
- Thorough PharmD review of recently approved and soon-to-be approved drugs.
- Easy access to the latest evidence-based treatment practices for the most effective results.
- More than 400 easy-to-understand tables make referencing complex data quick and easy.
- Nearly 300 images, including algorithms, anatomical illustrations, and photographs, provide useful information for diagnosis.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
Section 1 Symptomatic Care Pending Diagnosis
1. Chest Pain
2. Constipation
3. Cough
4. Dizziness and Vertigo
5. Fatigue
6. Fever
7. Gaseousness, Indigestion, Nausea and Vomiting
8. Headache
9. Hematuria
10. Hiccups
11. Hoarseness and Laryngitis
12. Pain
13. Palliative Care
14. Palpitations
15. Pharyngitis
16. Pruritus
17. Rhinitis
18. Spine Pain
19. Tinnitus
Section 2 Allergy
20. Allergic Reaction to Insect Stings
21. Anaphylaxis and Serum Sickness
22. Drug Hypersensitivity Reactions
Section 3 Cardiovascular System
23. Acute Myocardial Infarction
24. Angina Pectoris
25. Aortic Disease: Aneurysm and Dissection
26. Atrial Fibrillation
27. Cardiac Arrest: Sudden Cardiac Death
28. Congenital Heart Disease
29. Congestive Heart Failure
30. Heart Block
31. Hypertension
32. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
33. Infective Endocarditis
34. Mitral Valve Prolapse
35. Pericarditis
36. Peripheral Arterial Disease
37. Premature Beats
38. Tachycardias
39. Venous Thrombosis
Section 4 Digestive System
40. Acute and Chronic Pancreatitis
41. Acute and Chronic Viral Hepatitis
42. Acute Diarrhea
43. Bleeding Esophageal Varices
44. Calculous Biliary Disease
45. Chronic Diarrhea
46. Cirrhosis
47. Diverticula of the Alimentary Tract
48. Dysphagia and Esophageal Obstruction
49. Gastritis and Peptic Ulcer Disease
50. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
51. Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure, and Anorectal Abscess and Fistula
52. Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis
53. Intestinal Parasites
54. Irritable Bowel Syndrome
55. Malabsorption
56. Pancreatic Cancer
57. Tumors of the Colon and Rectum
58. Tumors of the Stomach
Section 5 Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders
59. Acromegaly
60. Adrenocortical Insufficiency
61. Cushing's Syndrome
62. Diabetes Insipidus
63. Diabetic Ketoacidosis
64. Diabetes Mellitus in Adults
65. Gout and Hyperuricemia
66. Hyperaldosteronism
67. Hyperlipidemia
68. Hyperparathyroidism and Hypoparathyroidism
69. Hyperprolactinemia
70. Hyperthyroidism
71. Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia
72. Hyponatremia
73. Hypopituitarism
74. Hypothyroidism
75. Obesity
76. Parenteral Nutrition in Adults
77. Pheochromocytoma
78. Thyroid Cancer
79. Thyroiditis
Section 6 Hematology
80. Acute Leukemia in Adults
81. Aplastic Anemia
82. Blood Component Therapy
83. Chronic Leukemias
84. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
85. Hemochromatosis
86. Hemolytic Anemia
87. Hemophilia and Related Conditions
88. Hodgkin Lymphoma
89. Iron Deficiency Anemia
90. Multiple Myeloma
91. Myelodysplastic Syndromes
92. Neutropenia
93. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
94. Pernicious Anemia and Other Megaloblastic Anemias
95. Platelet-Mediated Bleeding Disorders
96. Polycythemia Vera
97. Porphyrias
98. Sickle Cell Disease
99. Thalassemia
100. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura
Section 7 Head and Neck
101. Dry Eye Syndrome
102. Glaucoma
103. Ménière’s Disease
104. Otitis Externa
105. Otitis Media
106. Red Eye
107. Rhinosinusitis
108. Temporomandibular Disorders
109. Uveitis
110. Vision Correction Procedures
111. Vision Rehabilitation
Section 8 Infectious Diseases
112. Amebiasis
113. Anthrax
114. Babesiosis
115. Bacterial Meningitis
116. Brucellosis
117. Campylobacter
118. Cat Scratch Disease
119. Chikungunya
120. Cholera
121. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
122. Ebola
123. Food- Borne Illness
124. Giadiasis
125. HIV Disease
126. Infectious Mononucleosis
127. Influenza
128. Leishmaniasis
129. Leprosy
130. Lyme Disease
131. Malaria
132. Measles (Rubeola)
133. Methicillin-Resistent Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)
134. Mumps
135. Necrotizing Skin and Soft Tissue Infections
136. Osteomyelitis
137. Plague
138. Pseudomembranous Coliti
139. Psittacosis
140. Q-Fever
141. Rabies
142. Rat-Bite Fever
143. Relapsing Fever
144. Rickettsial and Ehrlichial Infections (Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Typhus)
145. Rubella and Congenital Rubella
146. Salmonellosis
147. Severe Sepsis
148. Smallpox
149. Tetanus
150. Toxic Shock Syndrome
151. Toxoplasmosis
152. Typhoid Fever
153. Varicella (Chickenpox)
154. Whooping Cough (Pertussis)
155. Zika Virus
Section 9 Neurological System
156. Acute Facial Paralysis
157. Alzheimer's Disease
158. Brain Tumors
159. Gilles De La Tourette Syndrome
160. Head Injuries
161. Intracerebral Hemorrhage
162. Ischemic Cerebrovascular Disease
163. Migraine Headache
164. Multiple Sclerosis
165. Myasthenia Gravis
166. Optic Neuritis
167. Parkinsonism
168. Peripheral Neuropathies
169. Rehabilitation of the Stroke Patient
170. Seizures and Epilepsy in Adolescents and Adults
171. Sleep Disorders
172. Trigeminal Neuralgia
173. Viral Meningitis
Section 10 Psychiatric Disorders
174. Alcoholism
175. Anxiety Disorders
176. Delirium
177. Drug Abuse
178. Eating Disorders
179. Mood Disorders: Depression, Bipolar Disease, and Mood Dysregulation
180. Panic Disorder
181. Schizophrenia
Section 11 Respiratory System
182. Acute Bronchitis
183. Acute Respiratory Failure
184. Asthma in Adolescents and Adults
185. Atelectasis
186. Bacterial Pneumonia
187. Blastomycosis
188. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
189. Coccidioidomycosis
190. Cystic Fibrosis
191. Histoplasmosis
192. Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
193. Legionellosis (Legionnaires' Disease and Pontiac Fever)
194. Obstructive Sleep Apnea
195. Pleural Effusion and Empyema Thoracis
196. Pneumoconiosis: Asbestosis and Silicosis
197. Primary Lung Abscess
198. Primary Lung Cancer
199. Sarcoidosis
200. Tuberculosis and Other Mycobacterial Diseases
201. Venous Thromboembolism
202. Viral Respiratory Infections
203. Viral and Mycoplasmal Pneumonias
Section 12 Rheumatology and the Musculoskeletal System
204. Ankylosing Spondylitis
205. Bursitis and Tendonopathy
206. Common Sports Injuries
207. Connective Tissue Disorders
208. Fibromyalgia and Myofascial Pain
209. Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
210. Osteoarthritis
211. Osteoporosis
212. Paget's Disease of Bone
213. Polymyalgia Pheumatica and Giant Cell Arteritis
214. Rheumatoid Arthritis
Section 13 Sexually Transmitted Diseases
215. Chlamydia Trachomatis
216. Condyloma Accuminata
217. Genital Ulcer Disease: Chancroid, Granuloma Inguinale, and Lymphogranuloma
218. Gonorrhea
219. Nongonococcal Urethritis
220. Syphillis
Section 14 Skin Disease
221. Acne Vulgaris
222. Atopic Dermatitis
223. Bacterial Diseases of the Skin
224. Bullous Diseases
225. Cancer of the Skin
226. Contact Dermatitis
227. Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma, Including Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome
228. Cutaneous Vasculitis
229. Diseases of the Hair
230. Diseases of the Mouth
231. Diseases of the Nails
232. Erythema Multiforme
233. Fungal Diseases of the Skin
234. Keloids
235. Melanoma
236. Nevi
237. Papulosquamous Eruptions
238. Parasitic Diseases of the Skin
239. Pigmentary Disorders
240. Premalignant Lesions
241. Pressure Ulcers
242. Pruritus Ani and Vulvae
243. Psychocutaneous Medicine
244. Rosacea
245. Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis
246. Sunburn
247. Urticaria and Angioedema
248. Venous Ulcers
249. Viral Diseases of the Skin
250. Warts (Verrucae)
Section 15 Urogenital Tract
251. Acute Renal Failure
252. Chronic Kidney Disease
253. Malignant Tumors of the Urogenital Tract
254. Primary Glomerular Diseases
255. Pyelonephritis
256. Renal Calculi
257. Trauma to the Genitourinary Tract
258. Urethral Strictures
259. Urinary Incontinence
Section 16 Men's Health
260. Bacterial Infections of the Urinary Tract in Males
261. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
262. Epididymitis
263. Erectile Dysfunction
264. Prostatitis
Section 17 Women's Health
265. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
266. Amenorrhea
267. Bacterial Infections of the Urinary Tract in Women
268. Breast Disease
269. Cancer of the Endometrium
270. Cancer of the Uterine Cervix
271. Contraception
272. Dysmenorrhea
273. Endometriosis
274. Infertility
275. Menopause
276. Ovarian Cancer
277. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
278. Premenstrual Syndrome
279. Sexual Dysfunction
280. Uterine Leiomyomas
281. Vulvar Neoplasia
282. Vulvovaginitis
Section 18 Pregnancy and Antepartum Care
283. Antepartum Care
284. Ectopic Pregnancy
285. Hypertension in Pregnancy
286. Postpartum Care
287. Vaginal Bleeding Late in Pregnancy
Section 19 Children's Health
288. Acute Leukemia in Children
289. Adolescent Health
290. Asthma in Children
291. Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
292. Bronchiolitis
293. Care of the High-Risk Neonate
294. Diabetes Mellitus in Children
295. Encopresis
296. Epilepsy in Infants and Children
297. Failure to Thrive
298. Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn
299. Nocturnal Enuresis
300. Normal Infant Feeding
301. Parenteral Fluid Therapy for Infants and Children
302. Pediatric Sleep Disorders
303. Resuscitation of the Newborn
304. Traumatic Brain Injury in Children
305. Urinary Tract Infections in Infants and Children
Section 20 Physical and Chemical Injuries
306. Burns
307. Disturbances Due to Cold
308. Heat-Related Illness
309. High Altitude Sickness
310. Marine Poisonings, Envenomations, and Trauma
311. Medical Toxicology
312. Spider Bites and Scorpion Sting
313. Venomous Snakebite
Section 21 Preventative Health
314. Immunization Practices
315. Travel Medicine
Section 22 Appendices and Index
316. Biologic Agents
317. Popular Herbs and Nutritional Supplements
318. Reference Intervals for the Interpretation of Laboratory Tests
319. Toxic Chemical Agents Reference Chart - Symptoms and Treatment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 13th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323443357
About the Author
Edward Bope
Affiliations and Expertise
Family Physician and Palliative Care Consultant, Columbus VAACC; Assistant Dean for VA Medical Students and Clinical Professor, Family Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio
Rick Kellerman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita, Wichita, Kansas