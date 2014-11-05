Conn's Current Therapy 2015 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455702978, 9780323319560

Conn's Current Therapy 2015

1st Edition

Authors: Edward Bope Rick Kellerman
eBook ISBN: 9780323319560
eBook ISBN: 9780323313735
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th November 2014
Page Count: 1360
Table of Contents

Section 1: Symptomatic Care Pending Diagnosis

1. Chest Pain

2. Constipation

3. Cough

4. Dizziness and Vertigo

5. Fatigue

6. Fever

7. Gaseousness, Indigestion, Nausea and Vomiting

8. Headache

9. Hematuria

10. Hiccups

11. Hoarseness and Laryngitis

12. Pain

13. Palpitations

14. Pharyngitis

15. Pruritus

16. Rhinitis

17. Spine Pain

18. Tinnitus

Section 2: Diseases of Allergy

19. Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings

20. Anaphylaxis and Serum Sickness 

21. Drug Hypersensitivity Reactions

Section 3: The Infectious Diseases

22. Amebiasis

23. Anthrax

24. Bacterial Meningitis

25. Brucellosis

26. Campylobacter

27. Cat Scratch Disease

28. Cholera

29. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

30. Foodborne Illnesses

31. Giardiasis

32. HIV Disease

33. Infectious Mononucleosis

34. Influenza

35. Leishmaniasis 

36. Leprosy

37. Lyme Disease

38. Malaria

39. Measles (Rubeola)

40. Methicillin Resistent Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

41. Mumps

42. Necrotizing Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

43. Osteomyelitis

44. Plague

45. Pseudomembranous Colitis

46. Psittacosis

47. Q Fever

48. Rabies

49. Rat-Bite Fever

50. Relapsing Fever

51. Rickettsial and Ehrlichial Infections (Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Typhus)

52. Rubella and Congenital Rubella

53. Salmonellosis

54. Severe Sepsis

55. Smallpox

56. Tetanus

57. Toxic Shock Syndrome

58. Toxoplasmosis

59. Typhoid Fever

60. Varicella (Chickenpox)

61. Whooping Cough (Pertussis)

Section 4: Diseases of the Skin

62. Acne Vulgaris

63. Atopic Dermatitis

64. Bacterial Diseases of the Skin

65. Bullous Diseases

66. Cancer of the Skin

67. Contact Dermatitis

68. Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphomas, including Mycosis Fungoides and Sezary Syndrome

69. Cutaneous Vasculitis

70. Diseases of the Hair

71. Diseases of the Mouth

72. Diseases of the Nails

73. Erythema Multiforme

74. Fungal Diseases of the Skin

75. Keloids

76. Melanoma

77. Nevi

78. Papulosquamous Eruptions

79. Parasitic Diseases of the Skin

80. Pigmentary Disorders

81. Premalignant Lesions

82. Pressure Ulcers

83. Pruritus Ani and Vulvae

84. Psychocutaneous Medicine

85. Rosacea

86. Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis

87. Sunburn

88. Urticaria and Angioedema

89. Venous Ulcers

90. Viral Diseases of the Skin

91. Warts (Verruca)

Section 5: Diseases of the Head and Neck

92. Glaucoma

93. Meniere's Disease

94. Otitis Externa

95. Otitis Media

96. Red Eye

97. Rhinosinusitis

98. Temporomandibular Disorders

99. Uveitis

100. Vision Correction Procedures

101. Vision Rehabilitation

Section 6: The Respiratory System

102. Acute Bronchitis

103. Acute Respiratory Failure

104. Asthma in Adolescents and Adults

105. Atelectasis

106. Bacterial Pneumonia

107. Blastomycosis

108. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

109. Coccidioidomycosis

110. Cystic Fibrosis

111. Histoplasmosis

112. Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis

113. Legionellosis (Legionnaires' Disease and Pontiac Fever)

114. Obstructive Sleep Apnea

115. Pleural Effusion and Empyema Thoracis

116. Pneumoconiosis: Asbestosis and Silicosis

117. Primary Lung Abscess

118. Primary Lung Cancer

119. Sarcoidosis

120. Tuberculosis and Other Mycobacterial Diseases

121. Venous Thromboembolism

122. Viral Respiratory Infections

123. Viral and Mycoplasmal Pneumonias

Section 7: The Cardiovascular System

124. Acute Myocardial Infarction

125. Angina Pectoris

126. Aortic Disease: Aneurysm and Dissection

127. Atrial Fibrillation

128. Cardiac Arrest: Sudden Cardiac Death

129. Congenital Heart Disease

130. Congestive Heart Failure

131. Heart Block

132. Hypertension

133. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

134. Infective Endocarditis

135. Mitral Valve Prolapse

136. Pericarditis

137. Peripheral Arterial Disease

138. Premature Beats

139. Tachycardias

140. Venous Thrombosis

Section 8: The Digestive System

141. Acute and Chronic Pancreatitis

142. Acute and Chronic Viral Hepatitis

143. Acute Diarrhea

144. Bleeding Esophageal Varices

145. Calculous Biliary Disease

146. Chronic Diarrhea

147. Cirrhosis

148. Diverticula of the Alimentary Tract

149. Dysphagia and Esophageal Obstruction

150. Gastritis and Peptic Ulcer Disease

151. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

152. Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure, and Anorectal Abscess and Fistula

153. Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis

154. Intestinal Parasites

155. Irritable Bowel Syndrome

156. Malabsorption

157. Tumors of the Colon and Rectum

158. Tumors of the Stomach

Section 9: Rheumatology and the Musculoskeletal System

159. Ankylosing Spondylitis

160. Bursitis, Tendonitis, Myofascial Pain, and Fibromyalgia

161. Common Sports Injuries

162. Connective Tissue Disorders

163. Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis

164. Osteoarthritis

165. Osteoporosis

166. Paget's Disease of Bone

167. Polymyalgia Pheumatica and Giant Cell Arteritis

168. Rheumatoid Arthritis

Section 10: The Nervous System

169. Acute Facial Paralysis

170. Alzheimer's Disease

171. Brain Tumors

172. Gilles de la Tourette Syndrome

173. Head Injuries

174. Intracerebral Hemorrhage

175. Ischemic Cerebrovascular Disease

176. Migraine Headache

177. Multiple Sclerosis

178. Myasthenia Gravis

179. Optic Neuritis

180. Parkinsonsim

181. Peripheral Neuropathies

182. Rehabilitation of the Stroke Patient

183. Seizures and Epilepsy in Adolescents and Adults

184. Sleep Disorders

185. Trigeminal Neuralgia

186. Viral Meningitis

Section 11: Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders

187. Acromegaly

188. Adrenocortical Insufficiency

189. Cushing's Syndrome

190. Diabetes Insipidus

191. Diabetic Ketoacidosis

192. Diabetes Mellitus in Adults

193. Gout and Hyperuricemia

194. Hyperaldosteronism

195. Hyperlipidemia

196. Hyperparathyroidism and Hypoparathyroidism

197. Hyperprolactinemia

198. Hyperthyroidism

199. Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia

200. Hyponatremia

201. Hypopituitarism  

202. Hypothyroidism

203. Obesity

204. Parenteral Nutrition in Adults

205. Pheochromocytoma

206. Thyroid Cancer

207. Thyroiditis

Section 12: Hematology

208. Acute Leukemia in Adults

209. Aplastic Anemia

210. Blood Component Therapy

211. Chronic Leukemias

212. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

213. Hemochromatosis

214. Hemolytic Anemias

215. Hemophilia and Related Conditions

216. Hodgkin Lymphoma

217. Iron Deficiency Anemia

218. Multiple Myeloma

219. Myelodysplastic Syndromes

220. Neutropenia

221. Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas

222. Pernicious Anemia and Other Megaloblastic Anemias

223. Platelet-Mediated Bleeding Disorders

224. Polycythemia Vera

225. Porphyrias

226. Sickle Cell Disease

227. Thalassemia

228. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Section 13: The Urogenital Tract

229. Acute Renal Failure

230. Chronic Kidney Disease

231. Malignant Tumors of the Urogenital Tract

232. Primary Glomerular Diseases

233. Pyelonephritis

234. Renal Calculi

235. Trauma to the Genitourinary Tract

236. Urethral Strictures

237. Urinary Incontinence

Section 14: The Sexually Transmitted Diseases

238. Chlamydia Trachomatis

239. Condyloma Accuminata

240. Genital Ulcer Disease: Chancroid, Granuloma Inguinale, and Lymphogranuloma

241. Gonorrhea

242. Nongonococcal Urethritis

243. Syphillis

Section 15: Psychiatric Disorders

244. Alcoholism

245. Anxiety Disorders

246. Delirium

247. Drug Abuse

248. Eating Disorders

249. Mood Disorders: Depression, Bipolar Disease, and Mood Dysregulation

250. Panic Disorder

251. Schizophrenia

Section 16: Men's Health

252. Bacterial Infections of the Male Urinary Tract

253. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

254. Epididymitis

255. Erectile Dysfunction

256. Prostatitis

Section 17: Women's Health

257. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

258. Amenorrhea

259. Bacterial Infections of the Urinary Tract in Women

260. Breast Disease

261. Cancer of the Endometrium

262. Cancer of the Uterine Cervix

263. Contraception

264. Dysmenorrhea

265. Endometriosis

266. Infertility

267. Menopause

268. Ovarian Cancer

269. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

270. Premenstrual Syndrome

271. Uterine Leiomyoma

272. Vulvar Neoplasia

273. Vulvovaginitis

Section 18: Pregnancy and Antepartum Care

274. Antepartum Care

275. Ectopic Pregnancy

276. Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy

277. Postpartum Care

278. Vaginal Bleeding Late in Pregnancy

Section 19: Children's Health

279. Acute Leukemia in Children

280. Asthma in Children

281. Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

282. Care of the High-Risk Neonate

283. Diabetes Mellitus in Children

284. Encopresis

285. Epilepsy in Infants and Children

286. Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn

287. Nocturnal Enuresis

288. Normal Infant Feeding

289. Parenteral Fluid Therapy for Infants and Children

290. Pediatric Sleep Disorders

291. Resuscitation of the Newborn

292. Traumatic Brain Injury in Children

293. Urinary Tract Infections in Infants and Children

Section 20: Preventive Health

294. Immunization Practices

295. Travel Medicine

Section 21: Physical and Chemical Injuries

296. Burn Treatment Guidelines

297. Disturbances Due to Cold

298. Heat Related Illness

299. High Altitude Sickness

300. Marine Poisonings, Envenomations, and Trauma

301. Medical Toxicology

302. Spider Bites and Scorpion Stings

303. Venomous Snakebite

Section 22: Appendices and Index

304. Biologic Agents Reference Chart

305. Popular Herbs and Nutritional Supplements

306. Reference Intervals for the Interpretation of Laboratory Tests

307. Toxic Chemical Agents Reference Chart: Symptoms and Treatment

About the Authors

Edward Bope Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Family Physician and Palliative Care Consultant, Columbus VAACC; Assistant Dean for VA Medical Students and Clinical Professor, Family Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

Rick Kellerman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita, Wichita, Kansas

