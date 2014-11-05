Conn's Current Therapy 2015
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: Symptomatic Care Pending Diagnosis
1. Chest Pain
2. Constipation
3. Cough
4. Dizziness and Vertigo
5. Fatigue
6. Fever
7. Gaseousness, Indigestion, Nausea and Vomiting
8. Headache
9. Hematuria
10. Hiccups
11. Hoarseness and Laryngitis
12. Pain
13. Palpitations
14. Pharyngitis
15. Pruritus
16. Rhinitis
17. Spine Pain
18. Tinnitus
Section 2: Diseases of Allergy
19. Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings
20. Anaphylaxis and Serum Sickness
21. Drug Hypersensitivity Reactions
Section 3: The Infectious Diseases
22. Amebiasis
23. Anthrax
24. Bacterial Meningitis
25. Brucellosis
26. Campylobacter
27. Cat Scratch Disease
28. Cholera
29. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
30. Foodborne Illnesses
31. Giardiasis
32. HIV Disease
33. Infectious Mononucleosis
34. Influenza
35. Leishmaniasis
36. Leprosy
37. Lyme Disease
38. Malaria
39. Measles (Rubeola)
40. Methicillin Resistent Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)
41. Mumps
42. Necrotizing Skin and Soft Tissue Infections
43. Osteomyelitis
44. Plague
45. Pseudomembranous Colitis
46. Psittacosis
47. Q Fever
48. Rabies
49. Rat-Bite Fever
50. Relapsing Fever
51. Rickettsial and Ehrlichial Infections (Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Typhus)
52. Rubella and Congenital Rubella
53. Salmonellosis
54. Severe Sepsis
55. Smallpox
56. Tetanus
57. Toxic Shock Syndrome
58. Toxoplasmosis
59. Typhoid Fever
60. Varicella (Chickenpox)
61. Whooping Cough (Pertussis)
Section 4: Diseases of the Skin
62. Acne Vulgaris
63. Atopic Dermatitis
64. Bacterial Diseases of the Skin
65. Bullous Diseases
66. Cancer of the Skin
67. Contact Dermatitis
68. Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphomas, including Mycosis Fungoides and Sezary Syndrome
69. Cutaneous Vasculitis
70. Diseases of the Hair
71. Diseases of the Mouth
72. Diseases of the Nails
73. Erythema Multiforme
74. Fungal Diseases of the Skin
75. Keloids
76. Melanoma
77. Nevi
78. Papulosquamous Eruptions
79. Parasitic Diseases of the Skin
80. Pigmentary Disorders
81. Premalignant Lesions
82. Pressure Ulcers
83. Pruritus Ani and Vulvae
84. Psychocutaneous Medicine
85. Rosacea
86. Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis
87. Sunburn
88. Urticaria and Angioedema
89. Venous Ulcers
90. Viral Diseases of the Skin
91. Warts (Verruca)
Section 5: Diseases of the Head and Neck
92. Glaucoma
93. Meniere's Disease
94. Otitis Externa
95. Otitis Media
96. Red Eye
97. Rhinosinusitis
98. Temporomandibular Disorders
99. Uveitis
100. Vision Correction Procedures
101. Vision Rehabilitation
Section 6: The Respiratory System
102. Acute Bronchitis
103. Acute Respiratory Failure
104. Asthma in Adolescents and Adults
105. Atelectasis
106. Bacterial Pneumonia
107. Blastomycosis
108. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
109. Coccidioidomycosis
110. Cystic Fibrosis
111. Histoplasmosis
112. Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
113. Legionellosis (Legionnaires' Disease and Pontiac Fever)
114. Obstructive Sleep Apnea
115. Pleural Effusion and Empyema Thoracis
116. Pneumoconiosis: Asbestosis and Silicosis
117. Primary Lung Abscess
118. Primary Lung Cancer
119. Sarcoidosis
120. Tuberculosis and Other Mycobacterial Diseases
121. Venous Thromboembolism
122. Viral Respiratory Infections
123. Viral and Mycoplasmal Pneumonias
Section 7: The Cardiovascular System
124. Acute Myocardial Infarction
125. Angina Pectoris
126. Aortic Disease: Aneurysm and Dissection
127. Atrial Fibrillation
128. Cardiac Arrest: Sudden Cardiac Death
129. Congenital Heart Disease
130. Congestive Heart Failure
131. Heart Block
132. Hypertension
133. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
134. Infective Endocarditis
135. Mitral Valve Prolapse
136. Pericarditis
137. Peripheral Arterial Disease
138. Premature Beats
139. Tachycardias
140. Venous Thrombosis
Section 8: The Digestive System
141. Acute and Chronic Pancreatitis
142. Acute and Chronic Viral Hepatitis
143. Acute Diarrhea
144. Bleeding Esophageal Varices
145. Calculous Biliary Disease
146. Chronic Diarrhea
147. Cirrhosis
148. Diverticula of the Alimentary Tract
149. Dysphagia and Esophageal Obstruction
150. Gastritis and Peptic Ulcer Disease
151. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
152. Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure, and Anorectal Abscess and Fistula
153. Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis
154. Intestinal Parasites
155. Irritable Bowel Syndrome
156. Malabsorption
157. Tumors of the Colon and Rectum
158. Tumors of the Stomach
Section 9: Rheumatology and the Musculoskeletal System
159. Ankylosing Spondylitis
160. Bursitis, Tendonitis, Myofascial Pain, and Fibromyalgia
161. Common Sports Injuries
162. Connective Tissue Disorders
163. Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis
164. Osteoarthritis
165. Osteoporosis
166. Paget's Disease of Bone
167. Polymyalgia Pheumatica and Giant Cell Arteritis
168. Rheumatoid Arthritis
Section 10: The Nervous System
169. Acute Facial Paralysis
170. Alzheimer's Disease
171. Brain Tumors
172. Gilles de la Tourette Syndrome
173. Head Injuries
174. Intracerebral Hemorrhage
175. Ischemic Cerebrovascular Disease
176. Migraine Headache
177. Multiple Sclerosis
178. Myasthenia Gravis
179. Optic Neuritis
180. Parkinsonsim
181. Peripheral Neuropathies
182. Rehabilitation of the Stroke Patient
183. Seizures and Epilepsy in Adolescents and Adults
184. Sleep Disorders
185. Trigeminal Neuralgia
186. Viral Meningitis
Section 11: Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders
187. Acromegaly
188. Adrenocortical Insufficiency
189. Cushing's Syndrome
190. Diabetes Insipidus
191. Diabetic Ketoacidosis
192. Diabetes Mellitus in Adults
193. Gout and Hyperuricemia
194. Hyperaldosteronism
195. Hyperlipidemia
196. Hyperparathyroidism and Hypoparathyroidism
197. Hyperprolactinemia
198. Hyperthyroidism
199. Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia
200. Hyponatremia
201. Hypopituitarism
202. Hypothyroidism
203. Obesity
204. Parenteral Nutrition in Adults
205. Pheochromocytoma
206. Thyroid Cancer
207. Thyroiditis
Section 12: Hematology
208. Acute Leukemia in Adults
209. Aplastic Anemia
210. Blood Component Therapy
211. Chronic Leukemias
212. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
213. Hemochromatosis
214. Hemolytic Anemias
215. Hemophilia and Related Conditions
216. Hodgkin Lymphoma
217. Iron Deficiency Anemia
218. Multiple Myeloma
219. Myelodysplastic Syndromes
220. Neutropenia
221. Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas
222. Pernicious Anemia and Other Megaloblastic Anemias
223. Platelet-Mediated Bleeding Disorders
224. Polycythemia Vera
225. Porphyrias
226. Sickle Cell Disease
227. Thalassemia
228. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura
Section 13: The Urogenital Tract
229. Acute Renal Failure
230. Chronic Kidney Disease
231. Malignant Tumors of the Urogenital Tract
232. Primary Glomerular Diseases
233. Pyelonephritis
234. Renal Calculi
235. Trauma to the Genitourinary Tract
236. Urethral Strictures
237. Urinary Incontinence
Section 14: The Sexually Transmitted Diseases
238. Chlamydia Trachomatis
239. Condyloma Accuminata
240. Genital Ulcer Disease: Chancroid, Granuloma Inguinale, and Lymphogranuloma
241. Gonorrhea
242. Nongonococcal Urethritis
243. Syphillis
Section 15: Psychiatric Disorders
244. Alcoholism
245. Anxiety Disorders
246. Delirium
247. Drug Abuse
248. Eating Disorders
249. Mood Disorders: Depression, Bipolar Disease, and Mood Dysregulation
250. Panic Disorder
251. Schizophrenia
Section 16: Men's Health
252. Bacterial Infections of the Male Urinary Tract
253. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
254. Epididymitis
255. Erectile Dysfunction
256. Prostatitis
Section 17: Women's Health
257. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
258. Amenorrhea
259. Bacterial Infections of the Urinary Tract in Women
260. Breast Disease
261. Cancer of the Endometrium
262. Cancer of the Uterine Cervix
263. Contraception
264. Dysmenorrhea
265. Endometriosis
266. Infertility
267. Menopause
268. Ovarian Cancer
269. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
270. Premenstrual Syndrome
271. Uterine Leiomyoma
272. Vulvar Neoplasia
273. Vulvovaginitis
Section 18: Pregnancy and Antepartum Care
274. Antepartum Care
275. Ectopic Pregnancy
276. Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy
277. Postpartum Care
278. Vaginal Bleeding Late in Pregnancy
Section 19: Children's Health
279. Acute Leukemia in Children
280. Asthma in Children
281. Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
282. Care of the High-Risk Neonate
283. Diabetes Mellitus in Children
284. Encopresis
285. Epilepsy in Infants and Children
286. Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn
287. Nocturnal Enuresis
288. Normal Infant Feeding
289. Parenteral Fluid Therapy for Infants and Children
290. Pediatric Sleep Disorders
291. Resuscitation of the Newborn
292. Traumatic Brain Injury in Children
293. Urinary Tract Infections in Infants and Children
Section 20: Preventive Health
294. Immunization Practices
295. Travel Medicine
Section 21: Physical and Chemical Injuries
296. Burn Treatment Guidelines
297. Disturbances Due to Cold
298. Heat Related Illness
299. High Altitude Sickness
300. Marine Poisonings, Envenomations, and Trauma
301. Medical Toxicology
302. Spider Bites and Scorpion Stings
303. Venomous Snakebite
Section 22: Appendices and Index
304. Biologic Agents Reference Chart
305. Popular Herbs and Nutritional Supplements
306. Reference Intervals for the Interpretation of Laboratory Tests
307. Toxic Chemical Agents Reference Chart: Symptoms and Treatment
Description
Ideal for busy medical practitioners who need quick, reliable answers, Conn’s Current Therapy 2015 is an easy-to-use, in-depth guide that focuses solely on the most up-to-date treatment protocols for common complaints, acute disease and chronic illness. Drs. Edward T. Bope and Rick D. Kellerman present the expertise and knowledge of hundreds of skilled international leaders on evidence-based clinical management options. With key diagnostic points and treatment recommendation tables, you'll have quick access to the information you need to make accurate clinical decisions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 5th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323319560
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313735
About the Authors
Edward Bope Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Family Physician and Palliative Care Consultant, Columbus VAACC; Assistant Dean for VA Medical Students and Clinical Professor, Family Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio
Rick Kellerman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita, Wichita, Kansas