Conn's Current Therapy 2010 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416066422, 9781437735512

Conn's Current Therapy 2010

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Edward Bope Robert Rakel Rick Kellerman
eBook ISBN: 9781437735512
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th December 2009
Page Count: 1344
Description

Conn’s Current Therapy 2010 provides concise and easy-to-use guidance on the latest advances in therapeutics for common complaints and diagnoses. Edward T. Bope, MD; Robert E. Rakel, MD; and Rick D. Kellerman offer their expertise and the knowledge of hundreds of skilled international leaders on the full range of evidence-based management options. Tap into recent developments and thorough updates on myelodysplastic syndromes, psychocutaneous medicine, recently-approved and soon-to-be-approved drugs, and much more to stay on top of current treatment practices. With the full text online at expertconsult.com, you’ll have the information you need right at your fingertips for easy access!

Key Features

  • Provides access to the full contents of the text online at expertconsult.com.

  • Discusses recent developments and thorough updates on myelodysplastic syndromes, psychocutaneous medicine, recently-approved and soon-to-be-approved drugs, and much so you can stay on top of current treatment practices.

  • Contains important diagnostic criteria in each chapter because correct diagnoses lead to the delivery of effective treatment.

  • Features acknowledged expert contributors for each chapter so you know that you are getting the best and most practical and accurate advice.

  • Presents management methods used by international experts to provide you with best practices from around the world.

  • Covers most common major presenting symptoms in a section on symptomatic care to assure that your patients can get the best possible treatment while tests are being performed.

  • Incorporates the latest information on recently-approved and soon-to-be-approved drugs so you are aware of all treatment options.

  • Includes the ICD-9 list of common diseases and codes on end papers to enable you and your staff to accurately code for reimbursement.

Details

No. of pages:
1344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437735512

About the Authors

Edward Bope Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Family Physician and Palliative Care Consultant, Columbus VAACC; Assistant Dean for VA Medical Students and Clinical Professor, Family Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

Robert Rakel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas

Rick Kellerman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita, Wichita, Kansas

