Connector Industry - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781856172547, 9781483294056

Connector Industry

6th Edition

A Profile of the European Connector Industry - Market Prospects to 1999

Authors: Andrew Fletcher
eBook ISBN: 9781483294056
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st September 1995
Page Count: 196
New sixth edition of the market report - a complete analysis of industry status and condition, pinpointing market trends and opportunities, highlighting emerging technologies, tracking industry developments. Market figures and forecasts are provided for the period 1994-1999 by product and region and a survey of the major connector suppliers in Europe includes a league table and profiles of the top 20 market leaders in Europe. Products covered include: circular, rectangular, PCB, IDC, coaxial and fibre optic connectors. Country coverage: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Benelux, Scandinavia, Rest of Europe.

Profile of the European Connector Industry is one of a series of studies conducted by Elsevier Advanced Technology's market research unit as part of its ongoing research in the electronics industry. All profile reports are the result of a programme of personal interviews with the key manufacturers, suppliers and other industry experts, supplemented by telephone interviews, questionnaires, literature searches and desk research of trade and industry statistics.

For senior management, marketing managers and executives, market researchers and business analysts with an interest in the European connector industry.

Introduction and Economic Overview. The European Connector Market. Market trends overview. Trends by connector type. Connector market data by type and region 1994-1999. Electronic equipment production. Electronics industry overview. Import/export data. Connector Technology Overview. General trends: surface mount - multi-chip modules - EMC - standards. Component types: circular - rectangular - PCB - insulation displacement - coaxial - fibre optic - automotive. Major Connector Suppliers in Europe. Top twenty suppliers table ranked by sales value. Profiles of the major players. Survey of European Production Facilities.

