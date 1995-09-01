New sixth edition of the market report - a complete analysis of industry status and condition, pinpointing market trends and opportunities, highlighting emerging technologies, tracking industry developments. Market figures and forecasts are provided for the period 1994-1999 by product and region and a survey of the major connector suppliers in Europe includes a league table and profiles of the top 20 market leaders in Europe. Products covered include: circular, rectangular, PCB, IDC, coaxial and fibre optic connectors. Country coverage: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Benelux, Scandinavia, Rest of Europe.

Profile of the European Connector Industry is one of a series of studies conducted by Elsevier Advanced Technology's market research unit as part of its ongoing research in the electronics industry. All profile reports are the result of a programme of personal interviews with the key manufacturers, suppliers and other industry experts, supplemented by telephone interviews, questionnaires, literature searches and desk research of trade and industry statistics.