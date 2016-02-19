Connectionism in Perspective - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444880611, 9780444598769

Connectionism in Perspective

1st Edition

Editors: R. Pfeifer Z. Schreter F. Fogelman-Soulié L. Steels
eBook ISBN: 9780444598769
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 23rd August 1989
Description

An evaluation of the merits, potential, and limits of Connectionism, this book also illustrates current research programs and recent trends.

Connectionism (also known as Neural Networks) is an exciting new field which has brought together researchers from different areas such as artificial intelligence, computer science, cognitive science, neuroscience, physics, and complex dynamics. These researchers are applying the connectionist paradigm in an interdisciplinary way to the analysis and design of intelligent systems.

In this book, researchers from the above-mentioned fields not only report on their most recent research results, but also describe Connectionism from the perspective of their own field, looking at issues such as:

  • the effects and the utility of Connectionism for their field
  • the potential and limitations of Connectionism
  • can it be combined with other approaches?

Table of Contents

Knowledge Representation and Memory. Perception and Action. Learning. Problem Solving and Reasoning. Trends, Research Programs. Abstracts, Work in Progress.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1989
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444598769

About the Editor

R. Pfeifer

Z. Schreter

F. Fogelman-Soulié

L. Steels

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Brussels, Belgium

Reviews

@from:L. Bolc @qu:...a useful contribution to the literature and I would recommend library purchase. @source:Artificial Intelligence Review

