Connectionism in Perspective
1st Edition
Description
An evaluation of the merits, potential, and limits of Connectionism, this book also illustrates current research programs and recent trends.
Connectionism (also known as Neural Networks) is an exciting new field which has brought together researchers from different areas such as artificial intelligence, computer science, cognitive science, neuroscience, physics, and complex dynamics. These researchers are applying the connectionist paradigm in an interdisciplinary way to the analysis and design of intelligent systems.
In this book, researchers from the above-mentioned fields not only report on their most recent research results, but also describe Connectionism from the perspective of their own field, looking at issues such as:
- the effects and the utility of Connectionism for their field
- the potential and limitations of Connectionism
- can it be combined with other approaches?
Table of Contents
Knowledge Representation and Memory. Perception and Action. Learning. Problem Solving and Reasoning. Trends, Research Programs. Abstracts, Work in Progress.
About the Editor
R. Pfeifer
Z. Schreter
F. Fogelman-Soulié
L. Steels
Reviews
@from:L. Bolc @qu:...a useful contribution to the literature and I would recommend library purchase. @source:Artificial Intelligence Review