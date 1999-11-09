Connecting Microsoft Exchange Server covers how to connect Microsoft Exchange server into mixed messaging environments. Exchange has powerful integration capabilities and the ability to integrate with many different messaging systems. It is not always obvious how to even begin an integration project, and it is usually a fairly complex task.

This book explores how connections can be made, offers tricks and tips, and warns of potential pitfalls. The content extends from the simple task of connecting an Exchange server to another Exchange server to the complex issues associated with X.400 and SMTP backbones. Direct connections to other third party products such as MS Mail, cc:Mail, Linkage and PROFS are also covered.

E-mail is one of the must-have Internet applications. The Internet is driving interest in connecting people together and to information sources. Together, these influences dictate an increased interest in messaging integration, yet skills and expertise in the area are limited and restricted to a relatively small number of experts. This book helps to fill that void by communicating the author's experience gained in a large number of messaging integration projects.

Digital/Microsoft Exchange server collaboration: Digital was one of the early adopters of Microsoft Exchange and were part of the ¦Bravehearts¦ -- 40 official customers who ran mission-critical messaging on beta versions of Exchange server. Digital's deployment rate of Exchange server has overtaken Microsoft's in number of seats, and Digital is currently the largest operational Exchange Server implementation in the world. There is no other organization in the world that has more employees involved today in designing and deploying customer implementations of Exchange Server.

