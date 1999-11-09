Connecting Microsoft Exchange Server
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Servers, Sites, and Organizations
Exchange Site Design
Message Routing and the Message Transfer Agent
X.400 Messaging: The Basics
Understanding the Exchange X.400 Connector
Understanding SMTP and DNS
Understanding the Exchange Internet Mail Service
Connecting Exchange to Corporate Backbones
Synchronizing with the Exchange Directory
Appendixes: X.400 Recommendations Currently in Force
IANA Registered MIME Types
X.400 Content Definitions
Sample Script to Generate Unique SMTP Addresses
Sample Script to Generate PMDF Database Files
Script to Update MS Mail Custom Recipients
Script to Transfer Directory Changes with Locking
Description
Connecting Microsoft Exchange Server covers how to connect Microsoft Exchange server into mixed messaging environments. Exchange has powerful integration capabilities and the ability to integrate with many different messaging systems. It is not always obvious how to even begin an integration project, and it is usually a fairly complex task.
This book explores how connections can be made, offers tricks and tips, and warns of potential pitfalls. The content extends from the simple task of connecting an Exchange server to another Exchange server to the complex issues associated with X.400 and SMTP backbones. Direct connections to other third party products such as MS Mail, cc:Mail, Linkage and PROFS are also covered.
E-mail is one of the must-have Internet applications. The Internet is driving interest in connecting people together and to information sources. Together, these influences dictate an increased interest in messaging integration, yet skills and expertise in the area are limited and restricted to a relatively small number of experts. This book helps to fill that void by communicating the author's experience gained in a large number of messaging integration projects.
Digital/Microsoft Exchange server collaboration: Digital was one of the early adopters of Microsoft Exchange and were part of the ¦Bravehearts¦ -- 40 official customers who ran mission-critical messaging on beta versions of Exchange server. Digital's deployment rate of Exchange server has overtaken Microsoft's in number of seats, and Digital is currently the largest operational Exchange Server implementation in the world. There is no other organization in the world that has more employees involved today in designing and deploying customer implementations of Exchange Server.
Key Features
- Covers all aspects of messaging integration
- Based on author's experience
- Discusses how to connect Microsoft Exchange Server to third-party products such as Microsoft Mail and Lotus cc:Mail
Readership
Messaging consultants and managers, Architects planning for the introduction of Microsoft Exchange
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 1999
- Published:
- 9th November 1999
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080502861
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555582043
About the Authors
Kieran McCorry Author
Kieran McCorry is a Principal Consultant in HP CI's Enterprise Microsoft Services Team, part of the Technology Leadership Group. Kieran works extensively with the planning, design, and implementation of messaging
infrastructures for many of HP's largest worldwide customers. A frequent speaker at many industry events such as Microsoft TechEd, Kieran is also a regular columnist in the Exchange and Outlook Administrator Newsletter
and writes frequently for Windows .Net Magazine. He is author of the book, Connecting Microsoft Exchange Server, (Digital Press, 1999) and co-author with Donald Livengood of the book, Exchange 2000
Infrastructure Design, (Digital Press, 2001).
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Consultant, HP CI's Enterprise Microsoft Services Team, part of the Technology Leadership Group.