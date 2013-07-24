Connected Computing Environment, Volume 90
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Advances in Real-World Sensor Network System
1 Introduction
2 Transport Layer
3 Network Layer
4 Link Layer
5 Middleware
6 Operating Systems and Software
7 Experience of Real-World Sensor Network Deployment
8 Conclusion
References
Chapter 2. Novel System Architectures for Semantic-Based Integration of Sensor Networks
1 Introduction
2 Problem Statement
3 Existing Surveys and Their Criticism
4 Classification Criteria and the Classification Tree
5 Presentation of Existing Solutions
6 Comparative Analysis
7 An Original Contribution of Authors
8 Summary: Global Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 3. Mobility in Wireless Sensor Networks
1 Introduction
2 Platforms For Sensor Mobility
3 Algorithms For Blanket Coverage
4 Algorithms For Enhancing Barrier Coverage
5 Algorithms For Enhancing Event Coverage
6 Other Research Issues in Mobile Sensor Networks
7 Uncontrolled Sensor Mobility
8 Final Remarks
References
Chapter 4. A Classification of Data Mining Algorithms for Wireless Sensor Networks, and Classification Extension to Concept Modeling in System of Wireless Sensor Networks Based on Natural Language Processing
1 Introduction
2 Problem Statement
3 Classification Criteria and Classification Tree, on the Level of a Single Wireless Sensor Network
4 Presentation of Existing Solutions and Their Drawbacks
5 Classification Extension to Concept Modeling in Systems of Wireless Sensor Networks based on Natural Language Processing and Non-Uniform Semantics
6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 5. Multihoming: A Comprehensive Review
1 Introduction
2 Multihoming Types and Concepts
3 Designing for Multihoming
4 Operating Systems and Applications
5 Multihoming and Transport Protocols
6 Multihoming and Mobility Management
7 End-Host Multihoming
8 End-Site Multihoming
9 Hybrid Multihoming
10 Outlook and Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Efficient Data Analytics Over Cloud
1 Introduction
2 Cloud Computing and Data Management
3 Technologies for Massive Data Processing
4 Querying Data Over Cloud
5 Cloud Data Management Middleware
6 Bringing Large Scale Data Management Applications Over Cloud
7 Research Problems, Discussion, and Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Volumes in this Series
"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments." - CHOICE
Ali Hurson Serial Volume Editor
A. R. Hurson is currently a professor and Chair of Computer Science department at Missouri S&T. Before joining Missouri S&T, he was a professor of Computer Science and Engineering department at The Pennsylvania State University. His research for the past 30 years has been directed toward the design and analysis of general as well as special purpose computer architectures. His research has been supported by NSF, DARPA, the Department of Education, the Air Force, the Office of Naval Research, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, NCR Corp., General Electric, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Pennsylvania State University, and Missouri S & T. He has published over 300 technical papers in areas including multidatabases, global information sharing and processing, application of mobile agent technology, object oriented databases, mobile and pervasive computing environment, sensor and ad-hoc networks, computer architecture and cache memory, parallel and distributed processing, dataflow architectures, and VLSI algorithms. Dr. Hurson served as the Guest Co-Editor of special issues of the IEEE Proceedings on Supercomputing Technology, the Journal of Parallel and Distributed Computing on Load Balancing and Scheduling, the journal of integrated computer-aided engineering on multidatabase and interoperable systems, IEEE Transactions on Computers on Parallel Architectures and Compilation Techniques, Journal of Multimedia Tools and Applications, and Journal of Pervasive and Mobile Computing. He is the co-author of the IEEE Tutorials on Parallel Architectures for Database Systems, Multidatabase systems: An advanced solution for global information sharing, Parallel architectures for data/knowledge base systems, and Scheduling and Load Balancing in Parallel and Distributed Systems. He is also the guest Editor of advances in computers for Parallel, Distributed, and Pervasive Computing. Hurson is the Co-founder of the IEEE Symposium on Parallel and Distributed Processing (currently IPDPS) and IEEE conference on Pervasive Computing and Communications.
Professor Hurson has been active in various IEEE/ACM Conferences and has given tutorials and invited lectures for various conferences and organizations on global information sharing, database management systems, supercomputer technology, data/knowledge-based systems, dataflow processing, scheduling and load balancing, parallel computing, and Pervasive computing. He served as a member of the IEEE Computer Society Press Editorial Board, an IEEE Distinguished speaker, editor of IEEE transactions on computers, editor of Journal of Pervasive and Mobile Computing, and IEEE/ACM Computer Sciences Accreditation Board. Currently, he is serving as an ACM distinguished speaker, area editor CSI Journal of Computer Science and Engineering, and Co-Editor-in-Chief Advances in Computers.
