Conjugates of Steroid Hormones
1st Edition
Description
Conjugates of Steroid Hormones focuses on the synthesis, isolation, assay, and metabolism of steroid conjugates.
The book first offers information on the isolation of steroid conjugates and sulfates of steroid hormones. Topics include separation of steroid conjugates by adsorption, isolation from natural sources, group separation of sulfates and glucuronides, enzymic synthesis, and separation of steroid conjugates by solvent extraction. The manuscript then tackles glucuronides and glycosides of steroid hormones, as well as chemical synthesis and biosynthesis of diconjugates. The text ponders on phosphates of steroid hormones and metabolism of steroid conjugates. Discussions focus on the occurrence of steroid phosphates in biological fluids; metabolism of dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate to estrogens; formation of dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate; and estrogen conjugates.
The publication is highly recommended for organic chemists and biochemists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Trivial and Systematic Names of Steroids
ChapteR I. Isolation of Steroid Conjugates
Isolation from Natural Sources
Separation of the Steroid Conjugates by Solvent Extraction
Separation of the Steroid Conjugates by Adsorption
Group Separation of Sulfates and Glucuronides
Separation of Individual Steroid Conjugates in Each Group
References
Chapter II. Sulfates of Steroid Hormones
Enzymic Synthesis
Chemical Synthesis
Synthesis of Radioactive Sulfates
Explanation of Table II.2
References
Table II.2
Chapter III. Glucuronides of Steroid Hormones
Enzymic Glucuronylations
Chemical Synthesis
Explanation of Table III.3
References
Table III.3
Chapter IV. Other Glycosides of Steroid Hormones
Biosynthesis of Diconjugates
Chemical Synthesis
Explanation of Table IV.1
References
Table IV.1
Chapter V. Phosphates of Steroid Hormones
The Occurrence of Steroid Phosphates in Biological Fluids
Chemical Synthesis of Steroid Phosphates
Explanation of Table V.1
References
Table V.l
Chapter VI. Metabolism of Steroid Conjugates
Formation of Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate
Metabolism of Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate to Estrogens
Estrogen Conjugates
A Unified Hypothesis Concerning the Biogenesis of the Glucuronide-Sulfate Conjugated Pairs of Androsterone and Etiocholanolone
Testosterone Sulfate
Sulfates in the Pregnane Series
Tentative Structures
Artifacts
References
Appendix I. A Proposed System of Nomenclature for Steroid Glycosides
Appendix II. Nomenclature for Phosphorus Compounds
Appendix III. Fortran IV Source List
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
