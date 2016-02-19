Conjugates of Steroid Hormones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231587, 9781483263458

Conjugates of Steroid Hormones

1st Edition

Authors: Harry E. Hadd Robert T. Blickenstaff
eBook ISBN: 9781483263458
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 384
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Conjugates of Steroid Hormones focuses on the synthesis, isolation, assay, and metabolism of steroid conjugates.
The book first offers information on the isolation of steroid conjugates and sulfates of steroid hormones. Topics include separation of steroid conjugates by adsorption, isolation from natural sources, group separation of sulfates and glucuronides, enzymic synthesis, and separation of steroid conjugates by solvent extraction. The manuscript then tackles glucuronides and glycosides of steroid hormones, as well as chemical synthesis and biosynthesis of diconjugates. The text ponders on phosphates of steroid hormones and metabolism of steroid conjugates. Discussions focus on the occurrence of steroid phosphates in biological fluids; metabolism of dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate to estrogens; formation of dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate; and estrogen conjugates.
The publication is highly recommended for organic chemists and biochemists.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

Preface

Trivial and Systematic Names of Steroids

ChapteR I. Isolation of Steroid Conjugates

Isolation from Natural Sources

Separation of the Steroid Conjugates by Solvent Extraction

Separation of the Steroid Conjugates by Adsorption

Group Separation of Sulfates and Glucuronides

Separation of Individual Steroid Conjugates in Each Group

References

Chapter II. Sulfates of Steroid Hormones

Enzymic Synthesis

Chemical Synthesis

Synthesis of Radioactive Sulfates

Explanation of Table II.2

References

Table II.2

Chapter III. Glucuronides of Steroid Hormones

Enzymic Glucuronylations

Chemical Synthesis

Explanation of Table III.3

References

Table III.3

Chapter IV. Other Glycosides of Steroid Hormones

Biosynthesis of Diconjugates

Chemical Synthesis

Explanation of Table IV.1

References

Table IV.1

Chapter V. Phosphates of Steroid Hormones

The Occurrence of Steroid Phosphates in Biological Fluids

Chemical Synthesis of Steroid Phosphates

Explanation of Table V.1

References

Table V.l

Chapter VI. Metabolism of Steroid Conjugates

Formation of Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate

Metabolism of Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate to Estrogens

Estrogen Conjugates

A Unified Hypothesis Concerning the Biogenesis of the Glucuronide-Sulfate Conjugated Pairs of Androsterone and Etiocholanolone

Testosterone Sulfate

Sulfates in the Pregnane Series

Tentative Structures

Artifacts

References

Appendix I. A Proposed System of Nomenclature for Steroid Glycosides

Appendix II. Nomenclature for Phosphorus Compounds

Appendix III. Fortran IV Source List

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483263458

About the Author

Harry E. Hadd

Robert T. Blickenstaff

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.