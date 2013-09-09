Conjugate Heat and Mass Transfer in Heat Mass Exchanger Ducts
1st Edition
Description
Conjugate Heat and Mass Transfer in Heat Mass Exchanger Ducts bridges the gap between fundamentals and recent discoveries, making it a valuable tool for anyone looking to expand their knowledge of heat exchangers. The first book on the market to cover conjugate heat and mass transfer in heat exchangers, author Li-Zhi Zhang goes beyond the basics to cover recent advancements in equipment for energy use and environmental control (such as heat and moisture recovery ventilators, hollow fiber membrane modules for humidification/dehumidification, membrane modules for air purification, desiccant wheels for air dehumidification and energy recovery, and honeycomb desiccant beds for heat and moisture control). Explaining the data behind and the applications of conjugated heat and mass transfer allows for the design, analysis, and optimization of heat and mass exchangers. Combining this recently discovered data into one source makes it an invaluable reference for professionals, academics, and other interested parties.
Key Features
- A research-based approach emphasizing numerical methods in heat mass transfer
- Introduces basic data for exchangers’ design (such as friction factors and the Nusselt/Sherwood numbers), methods to solve conjugated problems, the modeling of various heat and mass exchangers, and more
- The first book to include recently discovered advancements of mass transfer and fluid flow in channels comprised of new materials
- Includes illustrations to visually depict the book’s key concepts
Readership
Scientists, engineers, practitioners in HVAC fields; energy or environmental studies students
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. An Introduction to Conjugate Heat and Mass Transfer in Ducts
Chapter 2. Conjugate Heat and Mass Transfer In Adsorbent Ducts
Chapter 3. Heat and Mass Transfer in Revolving Adsorbent Wheels
Chapter 4. Heat and Mass Transfer in Air-To-Air Parallel-Plates Membrane Ducts
Chapter 5. Heat and Mass Transfer in Plate-Fin Membrane Ducts
Chapter 6. Heat and Mass Transfer in Liquid-To-Air Parallel-Plates Membrane Ducts
Chapter 7. Heat and Mass Transfer across a Hollow Fiber Membrane Bundle
Chapter 8. Heat and Mass Transfer in a Hollow Fiber Membrane Bundle with Randomly Distributed Fibers
Chapter 9. Conjugate Heat Transfer in Plate-Fin and Tube Heat Exchangers
Chapter 10. Exchanger Structure Induced Flow Maldistribution and Performance Deteriorations
Chapter 11. Effectiveness-NTU Methods for Heat and Mass Transfer Processes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 9th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124078338
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124077829
About the Author
Li-Zhi Zhang
Li-Zhi Zhang is a professor at the Key Lab of Heat Transfer and Energy Conversation at the South China University of Technology. He has worked with topics related to energy recovery and heat and mass transfer since 1992. Professor Zhang has also authored more than 100 papers and 4 books internationally.
Affiliations and Expertise
Li-Zhi Zhang is a professor at the Key Lab of Heat Transfer and Energy Conversation at the South China University of Technology. He has worked with topics related to energy recovery and heat and mass transfer since 1992. Professor Zhang has also authored more than 100 papers and 4 books internationally.