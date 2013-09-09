Conjugate Heat and Mass Transfer in Heat Mass Exchanger Ducts - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124077829, 9780124078338

Conjugate Heat and Mass Transfer in Heat Mass Exchanger Ducts

1st Edition

Authors: Li-Zhi Zhang
eBook ISBN: 9780124078338
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124077829
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th September 2013
Page Count: 384
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
91.00
77.35
149.95
127.46
160.86
136.73
113.00
96.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
149.95
127.46
91.00
77.35
113.00
96.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Conjugate Heat and Mass Transfer in Heat Mass Exchanger Ducts bridges the gap between fundamentals and recent discoveries, making it a valuable tool for anyone looking to expand their knowledge of heat exchangers. The first book on the market to cover conjugate heat and mass transfer in heat exchangers, author Li-Zhi Zhang goes beyond the basics to cover recent advancements in equipment for energy use and environmental control (such as heat and moisture recovery ventilators, hollow fiber membrane modules for humidification/dehumidification, membrane modules for air purification, desiccant wheels for air dehumidification and energy recovery, and honeycomb desiccant beds for heat and moisture control). Explaining the data behind and the applications of conjugated heat and mass transfer allows for the design, analysis, and optimization of heat and mass exchangers. Combining this recently discovered data into one source makes it an invaluable reference for professionals, academics, and other interested parties.

Key Features

  • A research-based approach emphasizing numerical methods in heat mass transfer
  • Introduces basic data for exchangers’ design (such as friction factors and the Nusselt/Sherwood numbers), methods to solve conjugated problems, the modeling of various heat and mass exchangers, and more
  • The first book to include recently discovered advancements of mass transfer and fluid flow in channels comprised of new materials
  • Includes illustrations to visually depict the book’s key concepts

Readership

Scientists, engineers, practitioners in HVAC fields; energy or environmental studies students

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. An Introduction to Conjugate Heat and Mass Transfer in Ducts
Chapter 2. Conjugate Heat and Mass Transfer In Adsorbent Ducts
Chapter 3. Heat and Mass Transfer in Revolving Adsorbent Wheels
Chapter 4. Heat and Mass Transfer in Air-To-Air Parallel-Plates Membrane Ducts
Chapter 5. Heat and Mass Transfer in Plate-Fin Membrane Ducts
Chapter 6. Heat and Mass Transfer in Liquid-To-Air Parallel-Plates Membrane Ducts
Chapter 7. Heat and Mass Transfer across a Hollow Fiber Membrane Bundle
Chapter 8. Heat and Mass Transfer in a Hollow Fiber Membrane Bundle with Randomly Distributed Fibers
Chapter 9. Conjugate Heat Transfer in Plate-Fin and Tube Heat Exchangers
Chapter 10. Exchanger Structure Induced Flow Maldistribution and Performance Deteriorations
Chapter 11. Effectiveness-NTU Methods for Heat and Mass Transfer Processes

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124078338
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124077829

About the Author

Li-Zhi Zhang

Li-Zhi Zhang is a professor at the Key Lab of Heat Transfer and Energy Conversation at the South China University of Technology. He has worked with topics related to energy recovery and heat and mass transfer since 1992. Professor Zhang has also authored more than 100 papers and 4 books internationally.

Affiliations and Expertise

Li-Zhi Zhang is a professor at the Key Lab of Heat Transfer and Energy Conversation at the South China University of Technology. He has worked with topics related to energy recovery and heat and mass transfer since 1992. Professor Zhang has also authored more than 100 papers and 4 books internationally.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.