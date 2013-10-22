Conjugate Addition Reactions in Organic Synthesis, Volume 9

@qu:Professor Perlmutter has digested a library's worth of citations on the subject, then organized the information into a compact and readable presenation which should please organic chemists working in this field. Both the table of contents and the index contain enough detail to make use of the book easy. @source:Chemical Monographs Review @from:Gary H. Posner, The Johns Hopkins University @qu:Each chapter has a very large number of remarkably accurate, visually pleasing, and easily comprehended equations and tables illustrating the discussions in the text... Overall, this is an outstanding and high-quality review of a very large field. The moderate price of the soft-cover edition makes it an excellent investment for an organic chemist's personal library. @source:Journal of the American Chemical Society @from:C. David Johnson @qu:The organic synthetic chemist will need to have this book, not on the bookshelf but in close proximity to the work bench. @source:Chemistry & Industry @from:Dieter Schinzer @qu:To summarize, this book is the first comprehensive monograph on conjugate addition reactions and fills a genuine gap; it should therefore be in every chemical library. Moreover, it will please every research chemist since it contains an almost unlimited abundance of important methods for bond formation. The arrangement of the material is logical throughout, and the importance of the book is further enhanced by the well chosen examples, in which there is a strong emphasis on stereoselective reactions... The reasonable price should enable students to afford the book. As a final comment, the standard of production is excellent and attractive. @source:Angewandte Chemie