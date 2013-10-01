Conjugate Addition Reactions in Organic Synthesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080370675, 9781483293783

Conjugate Addition Reactions in Organic Synthesis, Volume 9

1st Edition

Editors: J E Baldwin
Authors: P. Perlmutter
eBook ISBN: 9781483293783
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st October 2013
Table of Contents

Introduction. Organization of the book. History. Nomenclature, classification of reaction types and survey of conjugate receptors. Mechanism of conjugate additions. The nucleophiles. Intramolecular reactions. Tandem reactions. Alkenals and Acyclic Alkenones. Introduction. Intermolecular reactions. Intramolecular reactions. Cycloalkenones. Introduction. Intermolecular reactions. Intramolecular reactions. Alkenoic Acids and their Derivatives. Introduction. Intermolecular reactions. Intramolecular reactions. &agr;,&bgr;-Unsaturated Lactones and Lactams. Introduction. Stabilized carbanions. Organocopper reagents. Other organometallic reagents. Free radicals. Heteronucleophiles. Other Systems. Introduction. Nitroalkenes. Alkenylsulfoxides, phosphonates and related compounds. Quinones. Alkenylsilanes. Ketene acetals. Alkenylphosphonium salts. Activated Alkynes. Alkynones. Alkynoic acid derivatives. Alkynyl sulfoxides, and related sustems. Index.

Description

This book provides an introduction to the chemistry of conjugate reactions, a group of reactions that constitute one of the most important classes of chemical reactions in organic synthesis. The book is organised in terms of the major classes of conjugate acceptors. Within each of these classes, the chemistry and applications of conjugate additions with several different categories of nucleophiles have been examined. Where several different nucleophiles achieve the same synthetic transformation, they are cross-referenced within the book and qualitative comparisons offered where appropriate. Examples of the use of conjugate additions in total synthesis of important molecules are included, with a special emphasis throughout the book on stereoselectivity. This will be a useful main text for graduate and postgraduate courses on conjugate addition reactions or the Michael reaction. It could also serve as a supplementary text for courses on topics such as the chemistry of organocopper reagents, enamines and carbanion chemistry.

Readership

For undergraduate and graduate students, academic and industrial scientists in organic chemistry.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483293783

Reviews

@qu:Professor Perlmutter has digested a library's worth of citations on the subject, then organized the information into a compact and readable presenation which should please organic chemists working in this field. Both the table of contents and the index contain enough detail to make use of the book easy. @source:Chemical Monographs Review @from:Gary H. Posner, The Johns Hopkins University @qu:Each chapter has a very large number of remarkably accurate, visually pleasing, and easily comprehended equations and tables illustrating the discussions in the text... Overall, this is an outstanding and high-quality review of a very large field. The moderate price of the soft-cover edition makes it an excellent investment for an organic chemist's personal library. @source:Journal of the American Chemical Society @from:C. David Johnson @qu:The organic synthetic chemist will need to have this book, not on the bookshelf but in close proximity to the work bench. @source:Chemistry & Industry @from:Dieter Schinzer @qu:To summarize, this book is the first comprehensive monograph on conjugate addition reactions and fills a genuine gap; it should therefore be in every chemical library. Moreover, it will please every research chemist since it contains an almost unlimited abundance of important methods for bond formation. The arrangement of the material is logical throughout, and the importance of the book is further enhanced by the well chosen examples, in which there is a strong emphasis on stereoselective reactions... The reasonable price should enable students to afford the book. As a final comment, the standard of production is excellent and attractive. @source:Angewandte Chemie

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

J E Baldwin Editor

About the Authors

P. Perlmutter Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Monash University, Australia

