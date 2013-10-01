Conjugate Addition Reactions in Organic Synthesis, Volume 9
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Description
This book provides an introduction to the chemistry of conjugate reactions, a group of reactions that constitute one of the most important classes of chemical reactions in organic synthesis. The book is organised in terms of the major classes of conjugate acceptors. Within each of these classes, the chemistry and applications of conjugate additions with several different categories of nucleophiles have been examined. Where several different nucleophiles achieve the same synthetic transformation, they are cross-referenced within the book and qualitative comparisons offered where appropriate. Examples of the use of conjugate additions in total synthesis of important molecules are included, with a special emphasis throughout the book on stereoselectivity. This will be a useful main text for graduate and postgraduate courses on conjugate addition reactions or the Michael reaction. It could also serve as a supplementary text for courses on topics such as the chemistry of organocopper reagents, enamines and carbanion chemistry.
Readership
For undergraduate and graduate students, academic and industrial scientists in organic chemistry.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1992
- Published:
- 1st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293783
Reviews
@qu:Professor Perlmutter has digested a library's worth of citations on the subject, then organized the information into a compact and readable presenation which should please organic chemists working in this field. Both the table of contents and the index contain enough detail to make use of the book easy. @source:Chemical Monographs Review @from:Gary H. Posner, The Johns Hopkins University @qu:Each chapter has a very large number of remarkably accurate, visually pleasing, and easily comprehended equations and tables illustrating the discussions in the text... Overall, this is an outstanding and high-quality review of a very large field. The moderate price of the soft-cover edition makes it an excellent investment for an organic chemist's personal library. @source:Journal of the American Chemical Society @from:C. David Johnson @qu:The organic synthetic chemist will need to have this book, not on the bookshelf but in close proximity to the work bench. @source:Chemistry & Industry @from:Dieter Schinzer @qu:To summarize, this book is the first comprehensive monograph on conjugate addition reactions and fills a genuine gap; it should therefore be in every chemical library. Moreover, it will please every research chemist since it contains an almost unlimited abundance of important methods for bond formation. The arrangement of the material is logical throughout, and the importance of the book is further enhanced by the well chosen examples, in which there is a strong emphasis on stereoselective reactions... The reasonable price should enable students to afford the book. As a final comment, the standard of production is excellent and attractive. @source:Angewandte Chemie
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J E Baldwin Editor
About the Authors
P. Perlmutter Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Monash University, Australia