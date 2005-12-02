Coniferous Forests, Volume 6

This volume Coniferous Forests is the last in the series Ecosystem of the World.

Conifers and coniferous forests are an important element around us and attract our interest. This volume starts with an account of the history and distribution of the conifers. In six chapters the most important areas in Asia, Europe, North and South America with conifers forest are described covering boreal, temperate, tropical as well as mountainous regions. The descriptions are made out from a biome and an ecosystem perspective. Also detailed accounts on tree species other vegetation is also briefly described. Climatic and soil conditions are dealt with as well as disturbances. Interesting notes on vegetation classification is also to be found, among others from Russia.

The functional aspects of the conifer forests in terms of physiology, production, biomass, water and elemental cycling are dealt with in four chapters. Applied aspects as their economic value, management and importance for tourism are also presented.