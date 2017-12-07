Congenital Vascular Lesions of the Head and Neck, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323552882, 9780323552899

Congenital Vascular Lesions of the Head and Neck, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-1

1st Edition

Authors: Teresa O Milton Waner
eBook ISBN: 9780323552899
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323552882
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2017
Table of Contents

Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America

Congenital Vascular Lesions of the Head and Neck

Foreword: Multidisciplinary Approach to Vascular Anomalies Maximizes Outcomes

Preface: Congenital Vascular Lesions of the Head and Neck

Classification and Pathology of Congenital and Perinatal Vascular Anomalies of the Head and Neck

Etiology and Genetics of Congenital Vascular Lesions

Imaging of Vascular Lesions of the Head and Neck

Infantile Hemangiomas in the Head and Neck Region

Congenital Vascular Tumors

Psychosocial Impact of Vascular Anomalies on Children and Their Families

Outcome Measurement for Vascular Malformations of the Head and Neck

The Role of Surgery in the Management of Infantile Hemangiomas: What is the Best Timing?

The Surgical Management of Infantile Hemangiomas

Management of Infantile Hemangiomas of the Airway

New Frontiers in Our Understanding of Lymphatic Malformations of the Head and Neck: Natural History and Basic Research

Multidisciplinary Approach to the Management of Lymphatic Malformations of the Head and Neck

Venous Malformations of the Head and Neck

Arteriovenous Malformations of the Head and Neck

Capillary Malformations (Portwine Stains) of the Head and Neck: Natural History, Investigations, Laser, and Surgical Management

The Management of Vascular Malformations of the Airway: Natural History, Investigations, Medical, Surgical, and Radiologic Management

Orthognathic Considerations of Vascular Malformations

Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia

Acquired Vascular Tumors of the Head and Neck

Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Teresa M. O and Milton Waner, is devoted to Congenital Vascular Lesions of the Head and Neck. Articles in this issue include: Classification and Pathology of Congenital Vascular Anomalies of the Head and Neck; Etiology and Genetics of Congenital Vascular Lesions; Radiological Evaluation of Congenital Vascular Anomalies; Congenital Vascular Tumors; The Role of Surgery in the Management of Infantile Hemangiomas; The Management of Airway Infantile Hemangiomas; Multidisciplinary Approach to the Management of Lymphatic Malformations of the Head and Neck; New Frontiers in Our Understanding of Lymphatic Malformations of the Head and Neck; Venous Malformations of the Head and Neck; Capillary Malformations of the Head and Neck; Arteriovenous Malformations of the Head and Neck; The Management of Vascular Malformations of the Airway; Role of Neurophysiological Monitoring in the Surgical Management of Congenital Vascular Lesions of the Head and Neck; Acquired Vascular Tumors of the Head and Neck; Orthognathic and Dental Considerations; Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia; and Psychosocial Impact of Living with a Facial Vascular Lesion.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323552899
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323552882

About the Authors

Teresa O Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Otolaryngologist, Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York at Lenox Hill; Otolaryngologist, Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital, New York New York

Milton Waner Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York at Lenox Hill Hospital

