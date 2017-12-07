Congenital Vascular Lesions of the Head and Neck, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-1
1st Edition
Congenital Vascular Lesions of the Head and Neck
Foreword: Multidisciplinary Approach to Vascular Anomalies Maximizes Outcomes
Preface: Congenital Vascular Lesions of the Head and Neck
Classification and Pathology of Congenital and Perinatal Vascular Anomalies of the Head and Neck
Etiology and Genetics of Congenital Vascular Lesions
Imaging of Vascular Lesions of the Head and Neck
Infantile Hemangiomas in the Head and Neck Region
Congenital Vascular Tumors
Psychosocial Impact of Vascular Anomalies on Children and Their Families
Outcome Measurement for Vascular Malformations of the Head and Neck
The Role of Surgery in the Management of Infantile Hemangiomas: What is the Best Timing?
The Surgical Management of Infantile Hemangiomas
Management of Infantile Hemangiomas of the Airway
New Frontiers in Our Understanding of Lymphatic Malformations of the Head and Neck: Natural History and Basic Research
Multidisciplinary Approach to the Management of Lymphatic Malformations of the Head and Neck
Venous Malformations of the Head and Neck
Arteriovenous Malformations of the Head and Neck
Capillary Malformations (Portwine Stains) of the Head and Neck: Natural History, Investigations, Laser, and Surgical Management
The Management of Vascular Malformations of the Airway: Natural History, Investigations, Medical, Surgical, and Radiologic Management
Orthognathic Considerations of Vascular Malformations
Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia
Acquired Vascular Tumors of the Head and Neck
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Teresa M. O and Milton Waner, is devoted to Congenital Vascular Lesions of the Head and Neck. Articles in this issue include: Classification and Pathology of Congenital Vascular Anomalies of the Head and Neck; Etiology and Genetics of Congenital Vascular Lesions; Radiological Evaluation of Congenital Vascular Anomalies; Congenital Vascular Tumors; The Role of Surgery in the Management of Infantile Hemangiomas; The Management of Airway Infantile Hemangiomas; Multidisciplinary Approach to the Management of Lymphatic Malformations of the Head and Neck; New Frontiers in Our Understanding of Lymphatic Malformations of the Head and Neck; Venous Malformations of the Head and Neck; Capillary Malformations of the Head and Neck; Arteriovenous Malformations of the Head and Neck; The Management of Vascular Malformations of the Airway; Role of Neurophysiological Monitoring in the Surgical Management of Congenital Vascular Lesions of the Head and Neck; Acquired Vascular Tumors of the Head and Neck; Orthognathic and Dental Considerations; Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia; and Psychosocial Impact of Living with a Facial Vascular Lesion.
Otolaryngologist, Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York at Lenox Hill; Otolaryngologist, Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital, New York New York
Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York at Lenox Hill Hospital