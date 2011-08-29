Congenital Anomalies of the Brain, Spine, and Neck, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics, Volume 21-3
1st Edition
Authors: Hermant Parmar Mohannad Ibrahim
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711109
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th August 2011
Page Count: 328
Description
Congenital spine and spinal cord malformations; Congenital brain malformations (except cortical malformations); Malformations of cortical development; Congenital cystic neck lesions; A simplified approach to pediatric vascular malformations of the head and neck; Congenital face, maxillofacial anomalies; Congenital arterial and venous anomalies of brain, spine and neck; Fetal neuroimaging; Temporal bone malformations; Pediatric orbit; Neurosurgeon’s perspective to congenital brain and spine malformations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 29th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455711109
About the Authors
Hermant Parmar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Radiology University of Michigan Ann Arbor, Michigan
Mohannad Ibrahim Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.