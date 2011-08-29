Congenital Anomalies of the Brain, Spine, and Neck, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711109

Congenital Anomalies of the Brain, Spine, and Neck, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics, Volume 21-3

1st Edition

Authors: Hermant Parmar Mohannad Ibrahim
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711109
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th August 2011
Page Count: 328
Description

Congenital spine and spinal cord malformations; Congenital brain malformations (except cortical malformations); Malformations of cortical development; Congenital cystic neck lesions; A simplified approach to pediatric vascular malformations of the head and neck; Congenital face, maxillofacial anomalies; Congenital arterial and venous anomalies of brain, spine and neck; Fetal neuroimaging; Temporal bone malformations; Pediatric orbit; Neurosurgeon’s perspective to congenital brain and spine malformations

Details

About the Authors

Hermant Parmar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Radiology University of Michigan Ann Arbor, Michigan

Mohannad Ibrahim Author

