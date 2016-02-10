Congenital Abnormalities of the Skull, Vertebral Column, and Central Nervous System, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 46-2

This issue will focus on Congenital Deformities of the Brain and Spine. Articles include: Embryonic development of the central nervous system, Chiari-like malformation, Atlanto-occipital overlap (AOO) and other craniocervical junction anomalies, Congenital Hydrocephalus Intracranial arachnoid cysts and other cystic abnormalities of the brain, Atlantoaxial instability, Cystic abnormalities of the spinal cord, Hemivertebra and related malformations, and more!