Congenital Abnormalities of the Skull, Vertebral Column, and Central Nervous System, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323416719, 9780323416726

Congenital Abnormalities of the Skull, Vertebral Column, and Central Nervous System, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 46-2

1st Edition

Authors: Curtis Dewey
eBook ISBN: 9780323416726
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323416719
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th February 2016
Description

This issue will focus on Congenital Deformities of the Brain and Spine. Articles include: Embryonic development of the central nervous system, Chiari-like malformation, Atlanto-occipital overlap (AOO) and other craniocervical junction anomalies, Congenital Hydrocephalus Intracranial arachnoid cysts and other cystic abnormalities of the brain, Atlantoaxial instability, Cystic abnormalities of the spinal cord, Hemivertebra and related malformations, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323416726
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323416719

About the Authors

Curtis Dewey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cornell University

