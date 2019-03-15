Confronting Prejudice and Discrimination
1st Edition
The Science of Changing Minds and Behaviors
Description
Confronting Prejudice and Discrimination: The Science of Changing Minds and Behaviors focuses on confrontation as a strategy for reducing bias and discrimination. The volume tackles questions that people face when they wish to confront bias: What factors influence people’s decisions to confront or ignore bias in its various forms? What are the motives and consequences of confrontation? How can confrontation be approached individually, through education and empowerment, and in specific contexts (e.g., health care) to yield favourable outcomes? These questions are paramount in contemporary society, where confrontation of bias is increasingly evident. Moreover, great strides in the scientific study of confrontation in the past 20 years has yielded valuable insights and answers. This volume is an essential resource for students and researchers with an interest in prejudice and prejudice reduction, and will also be valuable to non-academics who wish to stand up to bias through confrontation.
Key Features
- Addresses factors that determine individuals’ decisions to confront stereotyping, prejudice and discrimination
- Analyzes how personal and collective motives shape responses in confrontation-relevant situations
- Examines the consequences of confrontation from the perspectives of targets, perpetrators and bystanders
- Provides a roadmap for how to prepare for and engage in successful confrontations at the individual level
- Covers confronting bias in various settings including in schools, health care, the workplace and on the internet
- Discusses confrontation in the context of racism, sexism, sexual harassment and other forms of bias, including intersectional forms of bias
Readership
Academic researchers in clinical, social, developmental, and cognitive psychology; advanced undergraduate and graduate students within social psychology; academic researchers in sociology, political science, communication studies
Table of Contents
I. Decisions to Confront Bias
1. Confronting intergroup bias: Predicted and actual responses to racism and sexism
2. The CPR Model: Decisions Involved in Confronting Prejudiced Responses
3. The decision to act: Factors that predict women’s and men’s decisions to confront sexism
4. When do groups with a victimized past feel solidarity with other victimized groups?
II. Motives and Consequences of Confrontation
5. Goals Drive Responses to Perceived Discrimination
6. How lay theories (or mindsets) shape the confrontation of prejudice
7. Personal, collective, and group-distancing motives underlying confrontation of prejudice
8. Adolescents’ Responses to Gendered Harassment and Discrimination: Effective Strategies within a School Context
9. Intersectional approaches to the study of confronting prejudice
10. The consequences of confronting prejudice: Confronter, confronted, and bystander perspectives
III. Approaches to Confrontation in Context
11. Navigating Successful Confrontations: What Should I Say and How Should I Say It?
12. Intervening to "break the gender bias habit."
13. Addressing Bias in Healthcare: Confrontation as a Tool for Bias Reduction and Patient and Provider Self-Advocacy
14. I disagree! Sexism is silly to me!" Teaching children to recognize and confront gender biases
15. From Pixels to Protest: Using the Internet to Confront Bias at the Societal Level
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 15th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128147160
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128147153
About the Editor
Robyn Mallett
Robyn Mallett, PhD, is an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at Loyola University Chicago. Dr. Mallett studies the psychology of prejudice and intergroup relations, investigating how people understand and control the world around them through individual and collective action.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, Loyola University Chicago, USA
Margo Monteith
Margo Monteith, PhD, is a Professor of Social Psychology for the Department of Psychological Sciences at the Purdue University. Dr. Monteith’s research examines stereotyping and prejudice, drawing from social psychological methods and theories related to social cognition, attitudes, motivation, emotion, and self-regulation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Social Psychology, Department of Psychological Sciences, Purdue University, Indiana, USA
Reviews
"This exceptional edited book brings together insights from leading researchers to explore how, when, and why people may or may not confront expressions of prejudice and acts of discrimination. Written in a clear and accessible manner, the chapters in this volume distill hundreds of research studies to guide our understanding of the motivations and consequences of confrontation. The themes covered in this edited book are all the more important for us to reflect on, given the polarization of social and political attitudes and the proliferation of hate speech and hate crimes in our world today." -- Linda R. Tropp, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences Faculty Associate, University of Massachusetts Amherst