Confronting Prejudice and Discrimination

I. Decisions to Confront Bias

1. Confronting intergroup bias: Predicted and actual responses to racism and sexism

2. The CPR Model: Decisions Involved in Confronting Prejudiced Responses

3. The decision to act: Factors that predict women’s and men’s decisions to confront sexism

4. When do groups with a victimized past feel solidarity with other victimized groups?

II. Motives and Consequences of Confrontation

5. Goals Drive Responses to Perceived Discrimination

6. How lay theories (or mindsets) shape the confrontation of prejudice

7. Personal, collective, and group-distancing motives underlying confrontation of prejudice

8. Adolescents’ Responses to Gendered Harassment and Discrimination: Effective Strategies within a School Context

9. Intersectional approaches to the study of confronting prejudice

10. The consequences of confronting prejudice: Confronter, confronted, and bystander perspectives

III. Approaches to Confrontation in Context

11. Navigating Successful Confrontations: What Should I Say and How Should I Say It?

12. Intervening to "break the gender bias habit."

13. Addressing Bias in Healthcare: Confrontation as a Tool for Bias Reduction and Patient and Provider Self-Advocacy

14. I disagree! Sexism is silly to me!" Teaching children to recognize and confront gender biases

15. From Pixels to Protest: Using the Internet to Confront Bias at the Societal Level