Conformational Properties of Macromolecules provides information about the molecular parameters and spatial and thermodynamic properties of macromolecules and the application of theoretical conformational energy calculations.

The book covers topics such as macromolecular geometry, the classification of macromolecular structure, and the generation of macromolecular conformations and configurations; conformational energies and potential functions, induced dipole and polymer-solvent interactions; and conformational transition in molecules. Also covered are topics such as absorption and optical rotation spectroscopies, epitaxial crystallization of macromolecules, and conformational fluctuation in macromolecules.

The text is recommended for structural chemists, X-ray crystallographers, biophysicists, physical chemists, and macromolecular scientists who would like to know more about this particular area of knowledge.