Conformation in Fibrous Proteins: And Related Synthetic Polypeptides provides a comprehensive and critical account of conformation in fibrous proteins and synthetic polypeptides in the solid state. Physical methods of determining conformation are discussed, and relevant results from studies of synthetic polypeptides and fibrous proteins are presented. Comprised of 18 chapters divided into three sections, this book opens with a discussion on the theory and technique of X-ray diffraction applicable to the study of conformation in fibrous materials, along with electron diffraction, electron microscopy, optical diffraction, and infrared spectrophotometry. The procedures used for conformation analysis and prediction are also outlined. The following chapters consider optimization techniques and other methods for elucidating conformation in fibrous proteins and synthetic polypeptides; the use of synthetic polypeptides as models of fibrous proteins; and conformation in fibrous proteins such as silks, collagens, myofibrillar proteins, and keratins. This monograph will be a valuable source of information for molecular biologists.

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

Abbreviations for Amino Acid Residues

Methods of Determining Conformation

Chapter 1 X-Ray Diffraction

List of Symbols

A. Theory of X-Ray Diffraction

B. Experimental Methods

C. Processing of Observed Data

D. Refinement of Model Structures

E. Summary

Chapter 2 Electron Diffraction

List of Symbols

A. Theory of Electron Diffraction

B. Experimental Techniques

C. Summary

Chapter 3 Electron Microscopy

List of Symbols

A. Contrast

B. Radiation Damage

C. Specimen Preparation

D. Interpretation of Micrographs

E. Summary

Chapter 4 Optical Diffraction

List of Symbols

A. Experimental Arrangement

B. Tests of Model Structures

C. Optical Processing of Electron Micrographs

D. Summary

Chapter 5 Infrared Spectrophotometry

List of Symbols

A. Vibrational Modes of Fibrous Proteins

B. Dichroism

C. Intensity Measurements

Chapter 6 Analysis and Prediction of Conformation

List of Symbols

A. Description of Conformation

B. "Allowed" Conformations

C. Calculation of Potential Energies

D. Intermolecular Interactions

E. Energy Minimization

F. Summary

Chapter 7 Optimization Techniques

List of Symbols

A. Direct Search Methods

B. Gradient Methods

C. Least Squares Methods

D. Constrained Optimization

E. Searches for Global Minima

Chapter 8 Other Methods of Studying Conformation

List of Symbols

A. Ultraviolet Absorption Spectra

B. Optical Rotatory Disperison and Circular Dichroism

C. Birefringence

D. Light Scattering

E. Raman Spectra

F. Mechanical and Thermal Properties

Synthetic Polypeptides as Models of Fibrous Proteins

Chapter 9 The Alpha Helix

A. Introduction

B. Diffraction Studies

C. Infrared Studies

D. Factors Affecting Helix Sense and Geometry

Chapter 10 The Beta Conformation

A. Introduction

B. Homopolymers

C. Sequential Polypeptides

D. Summary

Chapter 11 Poly(Glycine) II, Poly(L-Proline) II, and Related Conformations

A. Introduction

B. Poly(Glycine) II

C. Poly(L-Proline)

D. Poly(L-Hydroxyproline)

E. Polytripeptides

F. Polyhexapeptides

G. Summary

Chapter 12 The Influence of Composition on Conformation

A. Introduction

B. Conformational Effects of Some Individual Residues

C. Classification of Residues

Conformation in Fibrous Proteins

Chapter 13 Silks

A. Introduction

B. Beta Silks

C. Alpha Silks

D. Other Silks

Chapter 14 Collagens

A. Introduction

B. Chemical Nature of Collagen

C. Physical Studies of Chain Conformation

D. Models of Chain Conformation

E. Molecular Structure and Packings

Chapter 15 Myofibrillar Proteins

A. Introduction

B. Actin

C. Tropomyosin

D. Myosin

E. Paramyosin

Chapter 16 Keratins

A. Introduction

B. Mammalian Hard Keratin

C. Soft Mammalian Keratins

D. Beta-Keratin

E. Feather Keratin

F. Other Keratins

Chapter 17 Conformation in Other Fibrous Proteins

A. Fibrin and Fibrinogen

B. Flagellins

C. Elastin and Resilin

Chapter 18 Some General Observations on Conformation

References

Author Index

Subject Index