Conflict Management for Security Professionals - 1st Edition

Conflict Management for Security Professionals

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew Tufano
eBook ISBN: 9780124172074
Paperback ISBN: 9780124171961
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 23rd October 2013
Page Count: 170
Description

Effectively resolving conflict prevents violence, reduces incidents, improves productivity, and contributes to the overall health of an organization. Unlike the traditionally reactive law enforcement approach to resolving conflict, Conflict Management for Security Professionals provides a proven, reliable, business-focused approach that teaches security personnel to diffuse situations before they escalate when dealing with uncooperative, dangerous, or violent individuals.

Covering everything from policies and procedures to security tactics and business impact, Conflict Management for Security Professionals uniquely addresses conflict resolution from a security perspective for managers, policy makers, security officials, or anyone else who interacts with people every day. This book helps organizations create and maintain safe environments without interfering with their ability to remain profitable, competitive, and relevant.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive and systematic conflict management and resolution program geared specifically for the needs of security managers, supervisors, and officers.
  • Incorporates classroom and field-tested conflict resolution concepts, models, and approaches.
  • Addresses everything from policies and programs to tactics for a wide variety of stakeholders in any private or public organization.

Readership

Corporate security directors and managers, law enforcement officers, organizational security and safety policymakers, risk managers, security consultants, security management college students, security officer supervisors, and other security staff.

Table of Contents

Acknowledgments

About the Author

Inspiration

The Bottom Line

Process

Communication Solutions

The Reality of Violence

Better Suited

Invention

The Law of Probabilities

Recommendations

Audience

“Protect and Serve”

Section I: Underlying Principles of Organizational Conflict Resolution

Chapter 1. Introduction

Process

The Default Position

Definitions and Distinctions

Law Enforcement and Private Security Distinctions

Historical Aspects of Conflict Resolution

The Setting

Trials and Tribulations

The Intended Message of This Book

Reference

Chapter 2. The “Business-Focused” Community

The Problem

Introduction

Process

Managing Conflict in a Business-Focused Environment

Useful Methods and Models

Summary

Reference

Chapter 3. Employing Organizational Safety Models

The Problem

Introduction

Process

The Observe-and-Report Model

The Enforcement Model

Adversarial Techniques

The Observe, Report, Advise, and Protect Model

Empowered Stakeholders

Interpersonal Field Conflict Dynamics

Resolution Misalignment

Organizational Safety Associates

Support Mode

Protective Mode

Summary

Reference

Chapter 4. Presenting a Professional Image

The Problem

Introduction

Process

Uniforms and Duty Gear

Uniform Attributes

“You are What You Wear!”

SAID: Security Attire Identity Dissonance

Presenting a False Image

Impersonating a Police Officer

Internal Challenges

Summary

References

Chapter 5. Protecting Your Reputation

The Problem

Introduction

Process

Reputation as an Intangible Asset

Is Perception Reality?

Community Sensitivities

Protection Strategies for Your Reputation

Conflict Resolution in Reputation Management

The Public Relations Campaign: A Key Tool

The Important Role in Crisis Communication

Failure to Manage Perceptions

Examples from Today’s Headlines

Summary

References

Section II: Policies

Chapter 6. Developing Policies on Conflict and Violence

The Problem

Introduction

Process

How Can Conflict Resolution Be Incorporated into Organizational Policies?

Viewing Conflict Resolution as a Unique Business Task

Potentiality and Complacency

Whose Force is Best?

The Role of “Response Time”

“Force” as a Normative Business Strategy

Forceless Organizational Safety

Talk is Not Enough

The Role of Security Professionals

Summary

Reference

Chapter 7. Use-of-Force Policies and Risk Mitigation

The Problem

Introduction

Process

An Approach to Policy Making

Shifting Liability

Organizational Malpractice

Dealing with Conflict Resolution Expectations

Summary

References

Section III: People as Part of a Conflict Resolution Strategy

Chapter 8. Involving People in Conflict Resolution Roles

The Problem

Introduction

Process

Role Conflicts: Law Enforcement Versus Private Security

Paradigm Shift

“Business-Minded” Security Personnel

Today’s Career Environment and its Realities

Summary

References

Chapter 9. The Role of Training and Trainer Standards

The Problem

Introduction

Process

Potentially Dangerous Encounters (PDEs)

Philosophical Approaches to Training

Funding

Qualities of Effective Standards

Summary

References

Section IV: Implementing Conflict Resolution Strategies

Chapter 10. Verbal Conflict Resolution Strategies: Theories, Techniques, and Tactics for Resolving Conflict

The Problem

Introduction

Process

Perspectives on the Effectiveness of Verbal Strategies

The Ability to Influence

Verbal Tactics

Negotiating Subject Cooperation

Verbal Tactics: How To

Verbal Commands

Interpersonal Field Conflict Dynamics

The DEACONS Approach

Verbal Aggression

Communication Strategies for Dealing with Verbal Aggression

Perception Management

Summary

References

Chapter 11. Physical Conflict Resolution Strategies: Theories, Techniques, Tactics, and Tools for Resolving Conflict

The Problem

Introduction

Process

Authority and Jurisdiction

Law Enforcement Versus Private Security Personnel Authority

Protective Action

A Matter of Degree: Force Versus Resistance

Justifying Physical Contact

Situational Protective Action Risk Continuum (SPARC)

Aligning Situational Force

Subject Resistance (SR) Levels

Dealing with Immediate Physical Threats

Protective Action Response Zones (PARZ)

PARZ One: Noncontact

PARZ Two: Less Lethal

PARZ Three: Lethal

Summary

Chapter 12. Security Personnel Accountability

The Problem

Introduction

Process

Documentation

Security Staff Accountability

Peer Intervention

Factors Affecting Personnel Intervention

Post-Incident Review and Reporting Process

Using Metrics as an Element of Accountability

The Role of Review Boards in Accountability

Summary

Index

About the Author

Andrew Tufano

Andrew Tufano

Andy Tufano has worked in the security industry since 1977. He holds a master’s degree from California State University at Fullerton. Over the past 25 years, Andrew has held various positions in the security industry including: uniformed security officer, loss prevention investigator, security company owner (PPO), security trainer, and security consultant. Andy has major clients in the healthcare and college campus industries. He holds various security industry weapons instructor and end-user certifications such as baton, firearm, and Taser. He is an active member of the International Association for Healthcare Security & Safety (IAHSS).

Andy has created several business ventures including Goldstar Security LLC, Goldstar Tactical Training, and The Force Decisions Institute. He is also a prolific writer and has been a featured speaker at ASIS and IHASS events. Andy is a recognized subject matter expert (SME) in private person use-of-force. Andrew is an experienced college educator and currently teaches at a public southern California college.

Affiliations and Expertise

Owner and operator of Goldstar Security LLC, Goldstar Tactical Training, and the Force Decisions Institute

Reviews

"Security professionals who have been in search of a book that links proven concepts of conflict management to the security profession need look no farther."--Security Management (online), February 2015

"Unlike the traditionally reactive law enforcement approach to resolving conflict, this book provides a proven, reliable, business-focused approach that teaches security personnel to diffuse situations before they escalate when dealing with uncooperative, dangerous, or violent individuals."--SecurityPark online, December 16, 2013

Ratings and Reviews

