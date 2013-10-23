Conflict Management for Security Professionals
1st Edition
Description
Effectively resolving conflict prevents violence, reduces incidents, improves productivity, and contributes to the overall health of an organization. Unlike the traditionally reactive law enforcement approach to resolving conflict, Conflict Management for Security Professionals provides a proven, reliable, business-focused approach that teaches security personnel to diffuse situations before they escalate when dealing with uncooperative, dangerous, or violent individuals.
Covering everything from policies and procedures to security tactics and business impact, Conflict Management for Security Professionals uniquely addresses conflict resolution from a security perspective for managers, policy makers, security officials, or anyone else who interacts with people every day. This book helps organizations create and maintain safe environments without interfering with their ability to remain profitable, competitive, and relevant.
Key Features
- Comprehensive and systematic conflict management and resolution program geared specifically for the needs of security managers, supervisors, and officers.
- Incorporates classroom and field-tested conflict resolution concepts, models, and approaches.
- Addresses everything from policies and programs to tactics for a wide variety of stakeholders in any private or public organization.
Readership
Corporate security directors and managers, law enforcement officers, organizational security and safety policymakers, risk managers, security consultants, security management college students, security officer supervisors, and other security staff.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
About the Author
Inspiration
The Bottom Line
Process
Communication Solutions
The Reality of Violence
Better Suited
Invention
The Law of Probabilities
Recommendations
Audience
“Protect and Serve”
Section I: Underlying Principles of Organizational Conflict Resolution
Chapter 1. Introduction
Process
The Default Position
Definitions and Distinctions
Law Enforcement and Private Security Distinctions
Historical Aspects of Conflict Resolution
The Setting
Trials and Tribulations
The Intended Message of This Book
Reference
Chapter 2. The “Business-Focused” Community
The Problem
Introduction
Process
Managing Conflict in a Business-Focused Environment
Useful Methods and Models
Summary
Reference
Chapter 3. Employing Organizational Safety Models
The Problem
Introduction
Process
The Observe-and-Report Model
The Enforcement Model
Adversarial Techniques
The Observe, Report, Advise, and Protect Model
Empowered Stakeholders
Interpersonal Field Conflict Dynamics
Resolution Misalignment
Organizational Safety Associates
Support Mode
Protective Mode
Summary
Reference
Chapter 4. Presenting a Professional Image
The Problem
Introduction
Process
Uniforms and Duty Gear
Uniform Attributes
“You are What You Wear!”
SAID: Security Attire Identity Dissonance
Presenting a False Image
Impersonating a Police Officer
Internal Challenges
Summary
References
Chapter 5. Protecting Your Reputation
The Problem
Introduction
Process
Reputation as an Intangible Asset
Is Perception Reality?
Community Sensitivities
Protection Strategies for Your Reputation
Conflict Resolution in Reputation Management
The Public Relations Campaign: A Key Tool
The Important Role in Crisis Communication
Failure to Manage Perceptions
Examples from Today’s Headlines
Summary
References
Section II: Policies
Chapter 6. Developing Policies on Conflict and Violence
The Problem
Introduction
Process
How Can Conflict Resolution Be Incorporated into Organizational Policies?
Viewing Conflict Resolution as a Unique Business Task
Potentiality and Complacency
Whose Force is Best?
The Role of “Response Time”
“Force” as a Normative Business Strategy
Forceless Organizational Safety
Talk is Not Enough
The Role of Security Professionals
Summary
Reference
Chapter 7. Use-of-Force Policies and Risk Mitigation
The Problem
Introduction
Process
An Approach to Policy Making
Shifting Liability
Organizational Malpractice
Dealing with Conflict Resolution Expectations
Summary
References
Section III: People as Part of a Conflict Resolution Strategy
Chapter 8. Involving People in Conflict Resolution Roles
The Problem
Introduction
Process
Role Conflicts: Law Enforcement Versus Private Security
Paradigm Shift
“Business-Minded” Security Personnel
Today’s Career Environment and its Realities
Summary
References
Chapter 9. The Role of Training and Trainer Standards
The Problem
Introduction
Process
Potentially Dangerous Encounters (PDEs)
Philosophical Approaches to Training
Funding
Qualities of Effective Standards
Summary
References
Section IV: Implementing Conflict Resolution Strategies
Chapter 10. Verbal Conflict Resolution Strategies: Theories, Techniques, and Tactics for Resolving Conflict
The Problem
Introduction
Process
Perspectives on the Effectiveness of Verbal Strategies
The Ability to Influence
Verbal Tactics
Negotiating Subject Cooperation
Verbal Tactics: How To
Verbal Commands
Interpersonal Field Conflict Dynamics
The DEACONS Approach
Verbal Aggression
Communication Strategies for Dealing with Verbal Aggression
Perception Management
Summary
References
Chapter 11. Physical Conflict Resolution Strategies: Theories, Techniques, Tactics, and Tools for Resolving Conflict
The Problem
Introduction
Process
Authority and Jurisdiction
Law Enforcement Versus Private Security Personnel Authority
Protective Action
A Matter of Degree: Force Versus Resistance
Justifying Physical Contact
Situational Protective Action Risk Continuum (SPARC)
Aligning Situational Force
Subject Resistance (SR) Levels
Dealing with Immediate Physical Threats
Protective Action Response Zones (PARZ)
PARZ One: Noncontact
PARZ Two: Less Lethal
PARZ Three: Lethal
Summary
Chapter 12. Security Personnel Accountability
The Problem
Introduction
Process
Documentation
Security Staff Accountability
Peer Intervention
Factors Affecting Personnel Intervention
Post-Incident Review and Reporting Process
Using Metrics as an Element of Accountability
The Role of Review Boards in Accountability
Summary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 23rd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124172074
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124171961
About the Author
Andrew Tufano
Andy Tufano has worked in the security industry since 1977. He holds a master’s degree from California State University at Fullerton. Over the past 25 years, Andrew has held various positions in the security industry including: uniformed security officer, loss prevention investigator, security company owner (PPO), security trainer, and security consultant. Andy has major clients in the healthcare and college campus industries. He holds various security industry weapons instructor and end-user certifications such as baton, firearm, and Taser. He is an active member of the International Association for Healthcare Security & Safety (IAHSS).
Andy has created several business ventures including Goldstar Security LLC, Goldstar Tactical Training, and The Force Decisions Institute. He is also a prolific writer and has been a featured speaker at ASIS and IHASS events. Andy is a recognized subject matter expert (SME) in private person use-of-force. Andrew is an experienced college educator and currently teaches at a public southern California college.
Affiliations and Expertise
Owner and operator of Goldstar Security LLC, Goldstar Tactical Training, and the Force Decisions Institute
Reviews
"Security professionals who have been in search of a book that links proven concepts of conflict management to the security profession need look no farther."--Security Management (online), February 2015
"Unlike the traditionally reactive law enforcement approach to resolving conflict, this book provides a proven, reliable, business-focused approach that teaches security personnel to diffuse situations before they escalate when dealing with uncooperative, dangerous, or violent individuals."--SecurityPark online, December 16, 2013