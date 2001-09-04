Configuring Windows 2000 without Active Directory
1st Edition
Description
Eliminate the hassles of Active Directory - install Windows 2000 without it!
Windows 2000 is undoubtedly a great product. In one year after its release, Microsoft have sold have sold 10 million licenses. System administrators are praising its impressive abilities to coordinate Internet, intranet, extranets, and management applications creating a complete technical infrastructure. However, there has been a noticeable amount of organizations that are avoiding one of the most talked about features of Windows 2000 - Active Directory. The industry buzz is that Active Directory (although a great product) is a burden to implement and install and is not compatible with non Windows products like Solaris, NetWare and Linux.
Configuring Windows 2000 WITHOUT Active Directory is a complete guide to installation and configuration of Windows 2000 (without Active Directory) for system administrators and network consultants. This book details not only the new features and functions of Windows 2000 but also how to integrate several features with existing Windows NT4 domains. The book does not cover the Active Directory function of Windows 2000.
Key Features
- There is nothing like this book available, yet every Windows 2000 mail list, magazine and online forum shouts for his sort of coverage!
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1 Why Not Active Directory?
Introduction
Why Use Windows 2000 without
Active Directory?
The Purpose of This Book
Who Should Read This Book
What This Book Will Cover
What This Book Won’t Cover
Active Directory Integration
Migrating Networks
Fractional Networks
External Networks
Walkthrough: Managing User Accounts and Securing the Local Administrator Account
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 2 Workstations
Introduction
Using Local Group Policy
Group Policy Objects
Locating Local Group Policy
Configuring Local Group Policy
Useful Group Policy Objects
Deploying Local Group Policy Objects
Security Configuration Using Templates
Security Templates
Viewing and Modifying Templates
Security Configuration and Analysis
Deploying Security Templates Automatically with Secedit
Improvements in System Reliability
Device Driver Signing
Windows File Protection and System File Checker
Service Pack Application
Improvements in Usability
Desktop Changes 108
Hardware Support
Wizards and Help
Walkthrough: Configuring Local Group Policy
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 3 Laptops
Introduction
Integrating Mobile Computing with the Corporate Network
Switching between Working Environments
Securing Data Outside the Company Environment
Encrypting Folders and Files
Remote Access Security
Mobile Maintenance and Troubleshooting
Safe Mode and the Recovery Console
Task Scheduler
Task Manager
Walkthrough: Using Offline Files
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 4 File and Print Services
Introduction
Sharing Data: Storing and Retrieving
Distributed File System (DFS)
Volume Mount Points
Indexing Service
Sharing Printers: Installing and Managing
Standard TCP/IP Port Monitor
IP Printing
Better Monitoring
User Options
Managing Servers
Disk Management
Data Management
Monitoring
Walkthrough: Setting an Audit Policy
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 5 Terminal Services
Introduction
Why Use Windows 2000 Terminal Services?
Fast Connections Over Low Bandwidths
Remote Administration
Tighter Security
Shadowing Users
Seamless Integration Between PC and Server
Preinstallation Considerations
Licensing
Upgrading from
Unattended Installations
Application Suitability
Capacity and Scaling
Limitations
Configuring and Managing Windows 2000 Terminal Services
Configuring Clients to Use Terminal Services
Terminal Services Client
Terminal Services Advanced Client
Walkthrough: Remotely Administering a Windows 2000 Server With Terminal Services
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 6 Networking Services
Introduction
Name Resolution with DNS
Do You Need to Run DNS?
Advantages of Microsoft’s Windows 2000 DNS
Integrating Microsoft DNS and UNIX DNS
DHCP for Central Configuration and Control of Addresses
TCP/IP Configuration Options
Superscopes
Name Resolution with WINS
Improved WINS Manager
Data Integrity 381
High Performance
High Availability with Network Load Balancing (NLB)
Network Load Balancing Components
Addresses and Priorities
Configuring Network Load Balancing
Monitoring and Administering Network Load Balancing
Walkthrough: Configuring DNS Primary and Secondary Zones
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 7 Internet Services
Introduction
Installing IIS5
Improvements in Reliability
Application Protection
IISreset
Backup/Restore Configuration
FTP Restart
Improvements in Administration and Management
Wizards and Tools
Improved Logging for Process Accounting
Improved Remote Administration
Web Site Operators
Improvements in Security
Windows Integrated
Digest
Fortezza
Improvements in Performance
HTTP Compression
ASP Improvements
Bandwidth Throttling
Process Throttling
Socket Pooling
Document Collaboration with WebDAV
Using WebDAV
Certificate Services
Certificate Authorities and Roles
Installing and Configuring a Standalone CA
Server Certificates
How Users Request and Manage Certificates
Using Secure Communication (SSL) on the Web Server
Walkthrough: Configuring Multiple Web Sites on a Single Web Server
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 8 Secure Communication
Introduction
IPSec Planning—Working Out What You Want to Secure and How
Password Based
Certificate Based
IP Security Utilities—For Configuring and Monitoring Secure Communication
Using IP Security Policies on Local Machines
Using IP Security Monitor
Using the IPSec Policy Agent Service
Using TCP/IP | Advanced | Options
Using Certificates Snap-In
Using the Security Log
Using the NetDiag Support Tool
IPSec Built-in Policies—For Minimal Administrator Configuration
Client (Respond Only)
Server (Request Security)
Secure Server (Require Security)
IPSec Policy Components
IP Filter Rules and Lists
IP Filter Actions
Other IP Rule Components—
IP Security Protocols and Algorithms
Data Authentication Algorithms
Data Encryption Algorithms
Key Exchange and Management
Security Associations
Walkthrough 8.1: Setting and Testing Custom IPSec Policies
Walkthrough 8.2: Using IPSec to Protect a Web Server
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 9 Remote Access
Introduction
Using and Configuring Remote Access Policies
Remote Access Administration Models
Remote Access Policy Components
Configuring Windows 2000 Routing and Remote Access
Configuring General Server Properties
Configuring Security Server Properties
Configuring IP Server Properties
Configuring IPX Server Properties
Configuring NetBEUI Server Properties
Configuring PPP Server Properties
Configuring Event Logging Server Properties
Configuring Dialup and VPN Connections
Configuring L2TP VPN Connections
Using and Configuring Internet Authentication Service (IAS)
Configuring RRAS and IAS
Configuring Remote Clients with the Connection Manager Administration Kit
Manually Defining Connections
Using the Connection Manager Administration Kit
How Users Install and Use Connection Manager
Walkthrough: Configuring Remote Access Policies
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 10 Internet Connectivity
Introduction
Using and Configuring Internet Connection Sharing (ICS)
ICS Settings
Using and Configuring RRAS Network Address Translation (NAT)
Installing NAT
Configuring NAT
Monitoring NAT
Controlling Connections
Using and Configuring Internet Security and Acceleration (ISA) Server
Security Features
Caching Features
Additional Features
ISA Clients
Upgrading Issues
Walkthrough: Configuring NAT to Publish a Web Server
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Appendix The Windows 2000 Microsoft Management Console
Introduction
MMC Basics
Saving Configuration Changes
Exporting Information from MMC Snap-Ins
Adding Servers
Remote Administration
Command Line
Configuring and Creating Your Own MMCs
Using Favorites in MMCs
Saving Custom MMCs
Changing the Custom MMC View
Advanced MMC Configuration: Using Taskpads
The New Taskpad View Wizard
Adding Taskpad Views and Non-Snap-In Commands
Further Customization and Development with MMCs
Distributing MMCs
Summary
Indexing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2001
- Published:
- 4th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781928994541
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080476728