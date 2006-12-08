Configuring Juniper Networks NetScreen and SSG Firewalls
1st Edition
Description
Juniper Networks Secure Access SSL VPN appliances provide a complete range of remote access appliances for the smallest companies up to the largest service providers. This comprehensive configuration guide will allow system administrators and security professionals to configure these appliances to allow remote and mobile access for employees. If you manage and secure a larger enterprise, this book will help you to provide remote and/or extranet access for employees, partners, and customers from a single platform.
Key Features
- Configure Juniper’s Instant Virtual Extranet (IVE)
- Install and set up IVE through either the command line interface (CLI) or Web-based console
- Master the "3 Rs": Realms, Roles, and Resources
- Realize the potential of the "3Rs" for endpoint security, sign-in policies, and authorization of servers
- Get Inside both the Windows and Java Versions of Secure Application Manager (SAM)
- Learn to implement SAM, manage the end-user experience, and troubleshoot SAM in the field
- Integrate IVE with Terminal Services and Citrix
- Enable terminal services proxy and configure role options, configure Citrix using a custom ICA, configure terminal services resource policies and profiles, and configure terminal services and Citrix using a hosted Java applet
- Ensure Endpoint Security
- Use Host Checker, Cache Cleaner, Secure Virtual Workspace, and IVE/IDP integration to secure your network
- Manage the Remote Access Needs of Your Organization
- Configure Web access, file access and telnet/SSH access for remote users and offices
- Configure Core Networking Components through the System Menu
- Create clusters, manage virtual systems, and monitor logs, reports, and alerts
- Create Bullet-Proof Sign-in Policies
- Create standard and custom sign-in pages for both user and administrator access and Secure Meeting pages
- Use the IVE for Log-Related Tasks
- Perform log filtering, log management, syslog exporting, SNMP management, and system resource monitoring and reporting.
Readership
Juniper Networks family of NetScreen and SSG Firewalls are second only to Cisco in worldwide unit sales. These devices are becoming increasingly sophisticated as threats to networks continue to grow exponentially. This is the essential reference for any IT professional responsible for configuring and managing the devices.
Configuring Juniper Networks NetScreen & SSG Firewalls is the only complete reference to this family of products. It covers all of the newly released features of the product line as highlighted by Juniper Networks, including:
• Deep Inspection firewall extends stateful inspection to detect application level attacks and stop them at the network perimeter.
• Integrated Intrusion Prevention for unmatched application-level protection against worms, Trojans, Spyware and malware in the enterprise, carrier and data center environments.
• Centralized, policy-based management minimizes the chance of overlooking security holes by simplifying roll-out and network-wide updates.
• Virtualization technologies make it easy for administrators to divide the network into secure segments for additional protection.
• Built-in high availability features allow pairs of devices to be deployed together to eliminate single points of failure
• Rapid Deployment features help minimize repetitive tasks and administrative burden associated with wide spread deployments.
Table of Contents
Lead Author and Technical Editor
Contributing Authors
Foreword
Chapter 1: Networking, Security, and the Firewall
Chapter 2: Dissecting the Juniper Firewall
Chapter 3: Deploying Juniper Firewalls
Chapter 4: Policy Configuration
Chapter 5: Advanced Policy Configuration
Chapter 6: User Authentication
Chapter 7: Routing
Chapter 8: Address Translation
Chapter 9: Transparent Mode
Chapter 10: Attack Detection and Defense
Chapter 11: VPN Theory and Usage
Chapter 12: High Availability
Chapter 13: Troubleshooting the Juniper Firewall
Chapter 14: Virtual Systems
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2006
- Published:
- 8th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080502847
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597491181
About the Author
Rob Cameron
Rob Cameron (JNCIS-FWV, JNCIA-M, CCSP, CCSE+) is a Security Solutions Engineer for Juniper Networks. He currently works to design security solutions for Juniper Networks that are considered best practice designs. Rob specializes in network security architecture, firewall deployment, risk management, and high-availability designs. His background includes five years of security consulting for more than 300 customers. This is Rob’s second book; the previous one being Configuring NetScreen Firewalls (ISBN: 1-932266-39-9) published by Syngress Publishing in 2004.
Affiliations and Expertise
Security Solutions Engineer for Juniper Networks, San Jose, CA