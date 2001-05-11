Configuring ISA Server 2000
1st Edition
Building Firewalls for Windows 2000
Description
Microsoft's flagship ISA Server delivers the Internet to your customers!
As the demand for Internet connectivity reaches a fever pitch, system administrators are being challenged to connect more and more systems to the Internet without compromising security or network performance. ISA Server 2000 provides system administrators with a revolutionary management infrastructure that addresses the two greatest needs of Enterprise-wide Internet connectivity: Security and speed.
Written by best-selling author of several MCSE 2000 study guides, this book will provide the system administrators with an in depth understanding of all the critiacl features of Microsoft's flag ship Internet Server. Configuring ISA Server 2000 shows network administrators how to connect a network to the Internet, maintain the connection, and troubleshoot remote users' hardware and software configuration problems.
Key Features
- Up-to-date coverage of new products specific to Windows 2000
- Shows network administrators how to supply e-mail whilst maintaining network security
- Focuses on providing secure remote access to a network
Readership
Windows 2000 system administrators
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction to Microsoft ISA Server
What Is ISA Server
Why “Security and Acceleration” Server
The History of ISA: Microsoft Proxy Server
ISA Server Options
The Microsoft.Net Family of Enterprise Servers
The Role of ISA Server in the Network Environment
An Overview of ISA Server Architecture
ISA Server Features Overview
Firewall Security Features
Web Caching Features
Internet Connection-Sharing Features
Unified Management Features
Extensible Platform Features
Who This Book Is For and What It Covers
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 2 ISA Server in the Enterprise
Introduction
Enterprise-Friendly Features
Reliability
Scalability
Multiprocessor Support
Network Load-Balancing Support
Clustering
Hierarchical and Distributed Caching
Total Cost of Ownership
Designing Enterprise Solutions
General Enterprise Design Principles
Planning Multiserver Arrays
Understanding Multiserver Management
Using Tiered Policy
Understanding ISA Server Licensing
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 3 Security Concepts and Security Policies
Introduction
Security Overview
Defining Basic Security Concepts
Knowledge Is Power
Think Like a Thief
Security Terminology
Addressing Security Objectives
Controlling Physical Access
Preventing Accidental Compromise of Data
Preventing Intentional Internal Security Breaches
Preventing Unauthorized External Intrusions and Attacks
Recognizing Network Security Threats
Understanding Intruder Motivations
Classifying Specific Types of Attacks
Categorizing Security Solutions
Hardware Security Solutions
Software Security Solutions
Designing a Comprehensive Security Plan
Evaluating Security Needs
Understanding Security Ratings
Legal Considerations
Designating Responsibility for Network Security
Designing the Corporate Security Policy
Educating Network Users on Security Issues
Incorporating ISA Server into Your Security Plan
ISA Server Intrusion Detection
Implementing a System-Hardening Plan with ISA
Using SSL Tunneling and Bridging
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 4 ISA Server Deployment Planning and Design
Introduction
ISA Deployment: Planning and Designing Issues
Assessing Network and Hardware
Requirements
System Requirements
Software Requirements
Processor Requirements
Active Directory Implementation
Mission-Critical Considerations
Hard Disk Fault Tolerance
Planning the Appropriate Installation Mode
Installing in Firewall Mode
Installing in Cache Mode
Installing in Integrated Mode
Planning for a Standalone or an Array Configuration
Planning ISA Client Configuration
Internet Connectivity and DNS Considerations
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 5 ISA Server Installation
Introduction
Installing ISA Server on a Windows 2000 Server
Putting Together Your Flight Plan
Performing the Installation
Installing ISA Server: A Walkthrough
Upgrading a Standalone Server to an Array Member: A Walkthrough
Changes Made After ISA Server Installation
Migrating from Microsoft Proxy Server 2.0
What Gets Migrated and What Doesn’t
Upgrading Proxy 2.0 on the Windows 2000 Platform
Upgrading a Proxy 2.0 Installation on Windows NT 4.0
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 6 Managing ISA Server
Introduction
Understanding Integrated Administration
The ISA Management Console
ISA Wizards
Performing Common Management Tasks
Configuring Object Permissions
Managing Array Membership
Using Monitoring, Alerting, Logging, and Reporting Functions
Creating, Configuring, and Monitoring Alerts
Monitoring Sessions
Using Logging
Generating Reports
Understanding Remote Administration
Installing the ISA Management Console
Using Terminal Services for Remote Management of ISA
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 7 ISA Architecture and Client Configuration
Introduction
Understanding ISA Server Architecture
The Web Proxy Service
The Firewall Service
The Network Address Translation Protocol Driver
The Scheduled Content Download Service
ISA Server Services Interactions
Configuration Changes and ISA Server Services Restarts
Installing and Configuring ISA Server Clients
The SecureNAT Client
The Firewall Client
The Web Proxy Client
Autodiscovery and Client Configuration
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 8 Configuring ISA Server for Outbound Access
Introduction
Configuring the Server for Outbound Access
Configuring Listeners for Outbound Web Requests
Server Performance
Network Configuration Settings
Firewall Chaining: Routing SecureNAT and Firewall Client Requests
Routing Web Proxy Client Requests
Outbound PPTP Requests
The Local Address Table
Configuring the Local Domain Table
Creating Secure Outbound Access Policy
Creating and Configuring Policy Elements
Creating Rules Based on Policy Elements
Bandwidth Rules
Site and Content Rules
Protocol Rules
IP Packet Filters
Configuring Application Filters That Affect Outbound Access
FTP Access Filter
HTTP Redirector Filter
SOCKS Filter
Streaming Media Filter
Understanding and Configuring the Web Proxy Cache
Cache Configuration Elements
Scheduled Content Downloads
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 9 Configuring ISA Server for Inbound Access
Introduction
Configuring ISA Server Packet Filtering
How Packet Filtering Works
Enabling Packet Filtering
Creating Packet Filters
Managing Packet Filters
Supporting Applications on the ISA Server
Publishing Services on Perimeter Networks Using Packet Filters
Packet Filtering Options
Application Filters That Affect Inbound Access
DNS Intrusion Detection Filter
Configuring the H.323 Filter
POP Intrusion Detection Filter
RPC Filter
SMTP Filter
Configuring the SMTP Message Screener
Designing Perimeter Networks
Limitations of Perimeter Networks
Perimeter Network Configurations
Tri-homed ISA Server Perimeter Networks
Publishing Services on a Perimeter Network
Bastion Host Considerations
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 10 Publishing Services to the Internet
Introduction
Types of Publishing
Web Publishing
Server Publishing
Publishing Services on a Perimeter Network
Web Server Publishing
Preparing to Publish
Web Publishing Walkthrough—Basic Web Publishing
Publishing a Web Site on the ISA Server
Web Publishing through Protocol Redirection
Creative Publishing Using Destination Sets
Secure Web Site Publishing
Publishing Services
Limitations of Server Publishing Rules
Preparing for Server Publishing
Server Publishing Walkthrough—Basic Server Publishing
Publishing a Terminal Server
Publishing a Web Server Using Server Publishing
The H.323 Gatekeeper Service
Gatekeeper-to-Gatekeeper Calling
ILS Servers
NetMeeting Clients on the Internet
Configuring the Gatekeeper
Managing the Gatekeeper
Virtual Private Networking
Configuring VPN Client Access
Gateway-to-Gateway VPN Configuration
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 11 Optimizing, Customizing, Integrating, and Backing Up ISA Server
Introduction
Optimizing ISA Server Performance
Establishing a Baseline and Monitoring Performance
Addressing Common Performance Issues
Customizing ISA Server
Using the ISA Server Software Developer’s Kit
Using Third-Party Add-ons
Integrating ISA Server with Other Services
Understanding Interoperability with Active Directory
Understanding Interoperability with Routing and Remote Access Services
Understanding Interoperability with Internet Information Server
Understanding Interoperability with IPSecurity
Integrating an ISA Server into a Windows NT 4.0 Domain
Backing Up and Restoring the ISA Configuration
Backup Principles
Backing Up and Restoring Standalone Server Configurations
Backing Up and Restoring Array and Enterprise Configurations
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 12 Troubleshooting ISA Server
Introduction
Understanding Basic Troubleshooting Principles
Troubleshooting Guidelines
Troubleshooting ISA Server Installation and Configuration Problems
Hardware and Software Compatibility Problems
Initial Configuration Problems
Troubleshooting Authentication and Access Problems
Authentication Problems
Access Problems
Dial-up and VPN Problems
Troubleshooting ISA Client Problems
Client Performance Problems
Client Connection Problems
Troubleshooting Caching and Publishing Problems
Caching Problems
Publishing Problems
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Appendix ISA Server 2000 Fast Track
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2001
- Published:
- 11th May 2001
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080476773
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781928994299